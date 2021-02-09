Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago

02/09/2021 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - A Reddit user claiming to be a Tesla insider appeared to announce the carmaker's purchase of bitcoin a month ago, according to a January post on the platform that said the electric carmaker had bought $800 million worth of Bitcoin.

The post https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/kpc8gw/you_heard_it_here_first_our_company_just_bought received little attention when it appeared, with the date on it reading Jan. 2, but it is getting a second look now, a day after the electric carmaker, led by Elon Musk, disclosed a $1.5-billion investment in the cryptocurrency, sending Bitcoin to fresh highs.

"I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$," a user with the handle TSLAinsider posted in the bitcoin subreddit.

"I have no idea what will happen once this reaches the newspapers but I think the price will explode even more," the user wrote.

Moderators in r/Tesla, a subreddit dedicated to posts on the electric carmaker, appeared to remove the post https://www.reddit.com/r/TSLA/comments/kpcjrh/you_heard_it_here_first_our_company_just_bought. It was left up in r/bitcoin, where the cryptocurrency is discussed.

Reddit posters were revisiting the post on Tuesday in the light of Tesla's disclosure. "Thanks for the heads up Elon," noted one poster, Valoured, on Tuesday. "Send me a PM before you make your next move please."

Reuters could not verify the user's identity, whether the user is a Tesla employee or whether the post was modified from the original. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email to its press office.

The power of social media users on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets to band together and move prices has come into focus in recent weeks, after a surge of retail buying helped fuel wild rides in shares of GameStop and other so-called meme stocks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week vowed to protect investors, but said financial market regulators needed to fully understand the recent trading frenzy involving GameStop Corp and other retail stocks before taking any action.

As the post was focused on bitcoin, the tipper may benefit from a gray area in oversight and enforcement, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not treat the cryptocurrency as a security, one expert said.

"At the end of the day, the SEC probably can't do anything because we're not talking about a security. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will undoubtedly be interested in this, but I don't know they can satisfy the personal benefit test," said Kurt Wolfe, an associate at Troutman Pepper.

Civil insider trading cases typically hold tippers to a standard of benefiting from the sharing of information. That may put the Reddit users in a rare and relatively untested legal area of criminal but not civil liability, Wolfe said.

The CFTC did not respond immediately to request for comment. An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.

Tesla said in its annual report published Monday that the decision to move nearly 8% of its reserves into bitcoin was part of its broad investment policy as a company aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash, including holding gold.

"I told you so," TSLAinsider wrote on Monday. "I got laughed at and downvoted."

(Additional reporting by Chris Prentice and Ira Iosebashvili; Writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Megan Davies and Steve Orlofsky)

By Bhargav Acharya


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. -18.33% 49.052 Delayed Quote.218.47%
TESLA, INC. -2.24% 845.325 Delayed Quote.22.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aBitcoin soars toward $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
08:19aBELARUS : Call to European institutions over media crackdown
PU
08:13aCash flush Americans buying shares as pandemic limits spending options
RE
08:13aSupporting subsistence farming while conserving land and biodiversity in Morocco
PU
08:13aU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Leisure & Hospitality Accounts for Whopping 39% of Jobs Lost to Pandemic
PU
08:11aReddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago
RE
07:59aBANK OF JAMAICA : Credit Conditions Survey Report - September 2020 Quarter
PU
07:57aIreland to see gradual re-opening of economy in April-June - Deputy PM
RE
07:51aCyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:49aBiden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
5AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ