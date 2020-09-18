Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Redeem your invalid banknotes now – the fee will be raised from 1 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT

For invalid banknotes sent in after 1 October 2020 the administration fee will be raised from the current SEK 100 to SEK 200 per case. The reason is the high administration costs. Further information on how to redeem invalid banknotes can be found on our website, Redeeming invalid banknotes.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:10 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:55aStocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus
RE
04:55aMULTIFIELD INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020
PU
04:55aSUOXINDA : 2020 Interim Report
PU
04:55aSOHO CHINA : Election of Means and Language Receipt of Corporate Communication with Reply Form
PU
04:55aKUNMING DIANCHI WATER TREATMENT : Reply slip for use at the 2020 first h shareholders' class meeting
PU
04:55aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : issues a U.S.$850 million 7-year green bond
PU
04:55aSHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Announcement in Relation to the Re-election of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee
PU
04:55aTRAVEL EXPERT ASIA ENTERPRISES : Poll result of the extraordinary general meeting held on 18 september 2020
PU
04:55aEQUITA S P A : wins the Private Debt Awards 2020 (AIFI and Deloitte) in the category "Closed transactions - Leverage buyout / Extraordinary transactions"
PU
04:55aE HOUSE CHINA : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion deal
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts
5NOTE AB (PUBL) : NOTE : Continued strong earnings development in NOTE despite a slightly weaker market during ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group