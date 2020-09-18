Redeem your invalid banknotes now – the fee will be raised from 1 October 2020

For invalid banknotes sent in after 1 October 2020 the administration fee will be raised from the current SEK 100 to SEK 200 per case. The reason is the high administration costs. Further information on how to redeem invalid banknotes can be found on our website, Redeeming invalid banknotes. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:10 UTC