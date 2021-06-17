Redevelopment of Denver Water's Operations Complex Named the Year's Most Outstanding Engineering Triumph
06/17/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Washington, DC, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMEG Corp.'s Denver Water Operations Redevelopmentprojecthas won the 2021 "Grand Conceptor" Award signifying the year's most outstanding engineering achievement at the 54th Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala (EEA) — a national juried competition from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).
The awards gala, produced as an online broadcast hosted by noted comedian Ross Shafer, honored 173 of the engineering industry's most stunning achievements in design from the United States and worldwide. The awards gala was seen by an audience of more than 500 attendees.
Designed by IMEG Corp., the Denver Water Operations Redevelopment complex is an eye-catching redevelopment of a 35-acre water operations plant. The project met several challenging goals, including zero on-site carbon emissions, robust energy and water efficiency, and water reuse, making the facility one of the nation's most multi-faceted sustainable engineering projects.
The project yielded a 186,000 square foot LEED Platinum, net-zero energy administration building, a 7,400-sf LEED Gold wellness building, a 15,400-sf LEED Gold building renovation, and a 155,000-sf parking structure on the site.
"The Denver Water Operations Redevelopment project is a breathtaking example of sustainable design that showcases how the engineering industry is constantly innovating to raise the bar on environmentally friendly design," said ACEC President and CEO Linda Bauer Darr. "ACEC congratulates the professionals at IMEG Corp. and all of this year's winners for demonstrating true engineering excellence."
The project team at IMEG applied innovative resource management strategies such as radiant cooling sourced from cool mountain water, campus-wide heat recovery to reduce energy consumption, a massive rooftop solar panel array for on-site power generation, a rainwater capture system, and an on-site wastewater treatment system that doubles as the main lobby decoration.
The project joins a prestigious list of previous Grand Conceptor Award winners, including the Copperhill Watershed Restoration (Ducktown, Tennessee, 2020); Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement (Seattle, 2019); the Bayonne Bridge: Raising the Roadway Project (Bayonne, NJ/Staten Island, NY, 2018); and the SR 520 Floating Bridge Replacement (Seattle, 2017).
For more information about the 2021 ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards program, contact Alan D. Crockett at 202-682-4301 or by email at acrockett@acec.org.
The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of the nation’s engineering industry. Founded in 1906, ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations representing more than 5,400 engineering firms and 500,000+ engineers, surveyors, architects, and other specialists nationwide. ACEC member firms drive the design of America’s infrastructure and built environment.