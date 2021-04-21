Redis Enterprise Cloud Expanded Offerings Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Companies can now more easily build and operate high-performance applications in a consistent cloud or hybrid approach

Today at RedisConf 2021, Redis Labs, the home of Redis, announced all of the enhanced capabilities that Redis Enterprise Cloud offers are now available in AWS Marketplace. By purchasing Redis Enterprise Cloud through AWS Marketplace, customers benefit from simplified, consolidated billing, combining Redis Enterprise Cloud usage with their Amazon Web Services (AWS) usage. Additionally, in many cases, customers can use their financial commitments with AWS towards the purchase of Redis Enterprise Cloud. AWS customers now have access to Redis Enterprise Cloud functionality, including the cost-effectiveness offered by Redis on Flash, high-performance modern data models with Redis modules, and built-in high-availability and local low-latency with Active-Active geo-distribution.

Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS is a cost-effective, fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) deployable in hybrid and multi-cloud implementations. Built on a serverless concept, Redis Enterprise Cloud simplifies and automates database provisioning. Designed for modern distributed applications, Redis Enterprise Cloud also delivers sub-millisecond performance at a virtually infinite scale. This allows developers and operations teams to deliver intelligent, high-performance, scalable, and resilient applications faster using Redis native data structures and modern data models.

“Cloud marketplaces are becoming the de facto standard for purchasing software and services. They offer customers several significant benefits––simplifying procurement, consolidating their IT spend, and providing the ability to burn down their committed cloud spend,” said James Calvert, Senior Director, Alliances, Redis Labs. “Today’s announcement means that AWS customers can more readily access the full feature set of Redis Enterprise Cloud, resulting in an improved customer experience.”

According to Forrester Research1, “Growing more in the first three months of the pandemic than the previous 10 years combined, marketplaces are becoming a customer-friendly (73% find them very convenient)” environment and “Upward of 17% of the $3.5 trillion that businesses and governments spend on technology may go through marketplaces as quickly as this year.” In working with AWS, Redis Labs is meeting its customers where they are, growing its large footprint of current customers on AWS, being recognized as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, and achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation in the past year.

“We are thrilled to continue building on our work with Redis Labs to make it even easier for customers to get up and running with Redis Enterprise Cloud,” said Matt Asay, Head of Open Source Strategy and Developer Marketing, AWS. “With Redis Enterprise Cloud, customers have the ability to build and deploy real-time applications with high-availability and cost-effectiveness at scale directly available in AWS Marketplace. Customers will benefit from automated resources that scale seamlessly, with no operational burden.”

“We rely on Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS for performance and scale. As a result, we’re able to provide an exceptional customer experience, regardless of data types, without any downtime or limitations,” said Varun Kumar, SVP of Engineering, Ekata. “As a long-time customer of both Redis Labs and AWS, I’m excited to dramatically simplify our procurement and billing with both companies, so we are able to focus on solving for our technical needs to deliver the best experience to our customers.”

To get started immediately with Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS, visit AWS Marketplace.

Register for free and tune in live for RedisConf 2021’s day two keynote and on-demand sessions. The keynote starts today, April 21, at 9:00 a.m. PDT.

