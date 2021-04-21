Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Redis Enterprise Cloud Expanded Offerings Now Available in AWS Marketplace

04/21/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies can now more easily build and operate high-performance applications in a consistent cloud or hybrid approach

Today at RedisConf 2021, Redis Labs, the home of Redis, announced all of the enhanced capabilities that Redis Enterprise Cloud offers are now available in AWS Marketplace. By purchasing Redis Enterprise Cloud through AWS Marketplace, customers benefit from simplified, consolidated billing, combining Redis Enterprise Cloud usage with their Amazon Web Services (AWS) usage. Additionally, in many cases, customers can use their financial commitments with AWS towards the purchase of Redis Enterprise Cloud. AWS customers now have access to Redis Enterprise Cloud functionality, including the cost-effectiveness offered by Redis on Flash, high-performance modern data models with Redis modules, and built-in high-availability and local low-latency with Active-Active geo-distribution.

Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS is a cost-effective, fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) deployable in hybrid and multi-cloud implementations. Built on a serverless concept, Redis Enterprise Cloud simplifies and automates database provisioning. Designed for modern distributed applications, Redis Enterprise Cloud also delivers sub-millisecond performance at a virtually infinite scale. This allows developers and operations teams to deliver intelligent, high-performance, scalable, and resilient applications faster using Redis native data structures and modern data models.

“Cloud marketplaces are becoming the de facto standard for purchasing software and services. They offer customers several significant benefits––simplifying procurement, consolidating their IT spend, and providing the ability to burn down their committed cloud spend,” said James Calvert, Senior Director, Alliances, Redis Labs. “Today’s announcement means that AWS customers can more readily access the full feature set of Redis Enterprise Cloud, resulting in an improved customer experience.”

According to Forrester Research1, “Growing more in the first three months of the pandemic than the previous 10 years combined, marketplaces are becoming a customer-friendly (73% find them very convenient)” environment and “Upward of 17% of the $3.5 trillion that businesses and governments spend on technology may go through marketplaces as quickly as this year.” In working with AWS, Redis Labs is meeting its customers where they are, growing its large footprint of current customers on AWS, being recognized as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, and achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation in the past year.

“We are thrilled to continue building on our work with Redis Labs to make it even easier for customers to get up and running with Redis Enterprise Cloud,” said Matt Asay, Head of Open Source Strategy and Developer Marketing, AWS. “With Redis Enterprise Cloud, customers have the ability to build and deploy real-time applications with high-availability and cost-effectiveness at scale directly available in AWS Marketplace. Customers will benefit from automated resources that scale seamlessly, with no operational burden.”

“We rely on Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS for performance and scale. As a result, we’re able to provide an exceptional customer experience, regardless of data types, without any downtime or limitations,” said Varun Kumar, SVP of Engineering, Ekata. “As a long-time customer of both Redis Labs and AWS, I’m excited to dramatically simplify our procurement and billing with both companies, so we are able to focus on solving for our technical needs to deliver the best experience to our customers.”

To get started immediately with Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS, visit AWS Marketplace.

Register for free and tune in live for RedisConf 2021’s day two keynote and on-demand sessions. The keynote starts today, April 21, at 9:00 a.m. PDT.

1 Jay McBain, “Are Distributors The Future Of Distribution?,” Forrester Blog, February 24, 2021, https://go.forrester.com/blogs/are-distributors-the-future-of-distribution/.

About Redis Labs

Data is the lifeline of every business, and Redis Labs helps organizations reimagine how quickly they can process, analyze, make predictions with, and take action on the data they generate. As the home of Redis, the most popular open source database, we provide a competitive edge to global businesses with Redis Enterprise, which delivers superior performance, unmatched reliability, and the best total cost of ownership. Redis Enterprise allows teams to build performance, scalability, security, and growth into their applications. Designed for the cloud-native world, Redis Enterprise uniquely unifies data across hybrid, multi-cloud, and global applications, to maximize your business potential.

Learn how Redis Labs can give you this edge at redislabs.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aFUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY  : Blue Hat Announces a Total of RMB31 Million (Approximately US$4.77 Million) in Direct Deals with China's Top Three Mobile Operators
PR
09:22aWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA : Minutes of annual general meeting 2021
AQ
09:22aSAP  : With Stylumia, Real-Time Data Intelligence Powers Competitive Retail Advantage
PU
09:21aRANPLAN  : publishes the Annual Report for 2020
AQ
09:21aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Signature Aviation plc
DJ
09:21aMILLIONAIREMATCH  : Announces New Handwritten Letter Service to Avert Breakups
BU
09:21aFANUC's Popular LR Mate Robot Series Now Features 10 Model Variations
BU
09:20aSouth Africa's Pick n Pay eyes lower to mid-income communities with new stores
RE
09:20aRATE ANNOUNCEMENT TO COME AT 10 : 00 (et)
PU
09:19aKNIGHT-SWIFT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
4NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
5European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ