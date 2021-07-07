Rediscover Community Connections this Summer with the BC Farmers' Market Trail

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a lot of British Columbians gearing up to travel locally this summer, the BC Farmers’ Market Trail produced by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is one of the best ways to explore and make the most of what BC has to offer this season. As the definitive guide to finding the freshest food and handmade artisan goods, the Trail can help locals and visitors enhance their travel experience, reconnect with communities around the province, and support local businesses across 145+ farmers’ markets within BC.



By visiting BC farmers’ markets, British Columbians will enjoy fresh air while shopping outdoors and directly invest in 4,000+ local farmers and entrepreneurs. These are the heroes safeguarding BC's foodlands and sustaining the local economy for future generations.

“The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is an excellent tool, helping food lovers, locals and travelers alike explore, shop and directly support entrepreneurs at farmers' markets across the province,” said Andrea Harris, Director of Community Investment at Vancity. “This past year has made us even more aware of how essential farmers' markets are to local economies, food systems and communities and we hope everyone makes use of this website.”

PEOPLE LOVE THE BC FARMERS’ MARKET TRAIL

Over 300,000 people in the past year visited the BC Farmers’ Market Trail website. BC farmers’ markets are perfect venues to support and connect with local growers, makers, and bakers, while celebrating the specialties of each community. The Trail is a free, mobile-friendly website featuring a farmers’ market finder which quickly directs shoppers to fresh local food and goods available in both big city and small town BC.

REDISCOVER COMMUNITY

It’s time to reconnect with people, bring back that community feeling and explore BC. Farmers’ market visitors can enjoy and rediscover regional flavours that reflect the supernatural landscapes and unique communities that surround them, from volcanic valleys in Northern BC to seaside farms in Sunshine Coast. This year, the Trail will be enhanced with 5 additional featured regions that host diverse vendors across the province including MJ’s Caribbean Cuisine in Vancouver City, Takhar Berry Farms in Fraser Valley, A Sweet Romance Bakery in Thompson Okanagan, Nunachi from Metro Vancouver and Whistler Harvest in Sea to Sky. With 145+ authentic in-person farmers’ markets on the Trail, including some with online market stores , it’s never been easier to find hidden gems in BC’s food scene while supporting local communities.

“Throughout COVID, farmers’ markets across the province have continued to operate and heroically stepped up to support the safety of customers, vendors and market organizers,” says Heather O’Hara, Executive Director at BCAFM. “It’s more clear now than ever that in order for our local economy to thrive, we need farmers and small businesses to survive and the public to support these local businesses. The BC Farmers’ Market Trail website makes it easy for the public to find and support local farmers and artisans, and explore BC all at the same time!”

The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is supported by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets, Destination BC Co-operative Marketing Program, Vancity and multiple funders and supporters . The Destination BC Co-operative Marketing Program enables communities and sector organizations, who share common interests and marketing goals, to align with provincial tourism priorities, maximize funding and marketing impact, and raise BC tourism revenues.

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting, developing and promoting farmers’ markets across all regions of British Columbia. BCAFM is passionate about supporting farmers’ markets, farmers and small businesses so local food continues to thrive. To learn more about BCAFM, visit bcfarmersmarket.org .

