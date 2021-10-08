Log in
Redline Detection : Wins PTEN Innovation Award for New EasyConnect®

10/08/2021 | 09:02am EDT
Redline Detection, the world’s leader in diagnostic leak detection technology, announced today that EasyConnect® has won the 2021 PTEN Innovation Award. This is the ninth Innovation Award for the company. The tool was chosen from a field of 137 nominated products that were judged by top aftermarket industry professionals “on their ability to make vehicle diagnosis and repair easier and more efficient, as well as make shops more productive,” as stated by PTEN.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005050/en/

Redline Detection was awarded a 2021 PTEN Innovation Award for EasyConnect. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Redline designs technology that works hard for technicians. EasyConnect® is an innovative solution that saves valuable time and helps shops be more productive. We’re honored to win this Innovation Award from PTEN and look forward to accepting it in person during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week at AAPEX and SEMA in Las Vegas,” said Alex Parker, CMO of Redline Detection.

EasyConnect® was designed as a simple solution for testing late model vehicles with no EVAP service port. Technicians can snap the T-shaped adaptors into an easily accessible line, like a line near the purge valve, then connect their smoke machine to the EVAP system. The 4 different sized adaptors and 4 add-on components form a complete seal for fast, accurate diagnostic leak detection. EasyConnect® is compatible with any smoke machine and connects to most late-model automobiles and light-duty trucks.

About Redline Detection

Redline Detection, headquartered in Orange, Calif., develops and manufactures the world’s best-selling diagnostic leak detection equipment. From the world’s leading OEMs to individual technicians, Redline Detection has built a global fan base for its professional grade custom diagnostic solutions, as well as its ability to increase the bottom line. To learn more about Redline Detection and its award-winning products, please visit www.redlinedetection.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS