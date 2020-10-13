Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Redwood Logistics Announces Partnership with TriumphPay, Providing Carriers with Quick and Flexible Payment Processing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 09:31am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company, today announced a partnership with TriumphPay, the nexus of billing and payments in the transportation industry. As Redwood’s primary payment processor, TriumphPay will handle all carrier payments, allowing carriers to manage their transactions from one central location and making moving freight for Redwood easier than ever.

“Maintaining Redwood’s vast carrier network is at the core of our strategy and this partnership provides a great opportunity to continue fostering strong relationships with our valued carriers,” said James Liakos, Chief Financial Officer, Redwood Logistics. “Connecting our carriers to TriumphPay is another example of Redwood introducing innovative technology to our key stakeholders that simplifies their processes and increases efficiencies across the board.”

TriumphPay enables drivers to safely and securely manage their own payments from any device. With fully customizable options, TriumphPay makes collecting payments easy, allowing carriers to enter their preferred payment details one time and receive payments how they want and when they want. Carriers can set up payments from Redwood in TriumphPay, select their default payment terms, including QuickPay or Standard Pay, and choose from industry-standard payment methods.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with an organization the size of Redwood that allows us to stay on our accelerated growth trajectory,” said Jordan Graft, President at TriumphPay. “Providing next level convenience for the carriers, while enabling high volume brokers, like Redwood, to do what they do best instead of worrying about payment data security and back office movement of funds, is what allowed us to create the network effect within broker freight market in such a short time.”  

To learn more, visit https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/get-paid-fast-with-triumphpay/.

About Redwood Logistics
Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 18 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its diverse roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, connect with us at www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About TriumphPay
TriumphPay is the nexus of billing and payments in the transportation industry. Its payment platform is used by shippers and freight brokers to process, settle and manage carrier payments across all modes of transportation. TriumphPay is offered through an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC). TBK Bank, SSB is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK), a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking and commercial activities.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kerry Galligan
Lead Coverage
904.859.2382
kerry@leadcoverage.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aAPEX RESOURCES : Provides Exploration Update for its Ore Hill Gold Project, BC
PU
09:45aENTERGY TEXAS HURRICANE DELTA RESTORATION UPDATE &MDASH; 10/13/20 @ 8 : 00 a.m.
PU
09:44aPANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44aKASA LIVING, INC. : Raises $50 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth of Accommodations Brand
BU
09:42aKASPERSKY : Research Finds Half of Industrial Organizations Believe IoT Will Transform ICS Security
BU
09:41aOil up as robust China trade data offsets returning supply
RE
09:41aCYIENT : SPRINT Partners with Cyient to Facilitate Collaboration with UK Academic Institutions and Small Businesses for Major Projects in Space Data and Technologies
AQ
09:41aAZZ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09:41aOMEGA HEALTHCARE : Recognized as Star Performer by Everest Group RCM Operations – Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020
BU
09:40aEPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : wins Chunghwa Telecom 5G small cells deal in Taiwan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group