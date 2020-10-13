Redwood Logistics Announces Partnership with TriumphPay, Providing Carriers with Quick and Flexible Payment Processing

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company, today announced a partnership with TriumphPay , the nexus of billing and payments in the transportation industry. As Redwood’s primary payment processor, TriumphPay will handle all carrier payments, allowing carriers to manage their transactions from one central location and making moving freight for Redwood easier than ever.



“Maintaining Redwood’s vast carrier network is at the core of our strategy and this partnership provides a great opportunity to continue fostering strong relationships with our valued carriers,” said James Liakos, Chief Financial Officer, Redwood Logistics. “Connecting our carriers to TriumphPay is another example of Redwood introducing innovative technology to our key stakeholders that simplifies their processes and increases efficiencies across the board.”

TriumphPay enables drivers to safely and securely manage their own payments from any device. With fully customizable options, TriumphPay makes collecting payments easy, allowing carriers to enter their preferred payment details one time and receive payments how they want and when they want. Carriers can set up payments from Redwood in TriumphPay, select their default payment terms, including QuickPay or Standard Pay, and choose from industry-standard payment methods.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with an organization the size of Redwood that allows us to stay on our accelerated growth trajectory,” said Jordan Graft, President at TriumphPay. “Providing next level convenience for the carriers, while enabling high volume brokers, like Redwood, to do what they do best instead of worrying about payment data security and back office movement of funds, is what allowed us to create the network effect within broker freight market in such a short time.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 18 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its diverse roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, connect with us at www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the nexus of billing and payments in the transportation industry. Its payment platform is used by shippers and freight brokers to process, settle and manage carrier payments across all modes of transportation. TriumphPay is offered through an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC). TBK Bank, SSB is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK), a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking and commercial activities.