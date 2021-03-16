Reef Announces Acquisition of Entire Interest in Huron County Assets

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Reef Resources Ltd. ("Reef") announces that Scirocco Energy PLC (formerly Solo Oil PLC) has quitclaimed its interest in and to Reef's non-producing oil and gas assets located in Huron County, Ontario effective February 6, 2021. As a result of the quitclaim, Reef now holds a 100% working interest in and to the property. Pursuant to the quitclaim, Reef has agreed to indemnify Scirocco for liabilities that may arise from the assets, including environmental and tax liabilities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Arnold W Hansen

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

(403) 251-9447

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77465