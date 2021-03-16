Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reef Announces Acquisition of Entire Interest in Huron County Assets

03/16/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Reef Resources Ltd. ("Reef") announces that Scirocco Energy PLC (formerly Solo Oil PLC) has quitclaimed its interest in and to Reef's non-producing oil and gas assets located in Huron County, Ontario effective February 6, 2021. As a result of the quitclaim, Reef now holds a 100% working interest in and to the property. Pursuant to the quitclaim, Reef has agreed to indemnify Scirocco for liabilities that may arise from the assets, including environmental and tax liabilities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Arnold W Hansen
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
(403) 251-9447

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77465


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:49pHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Key Figures 15.03.2021
EQ
04:49pEQS-ADHOC  : Key Figures 15.03.2021
DJ
04:48pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED  : O'Melveny Represents Synaptics Inc. in Sale of $400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes and Extension of Credit Agreement
AQ
04:48pLVMH : Share Transactions Disclosure
GL
04:47pLINEDATA SERVICES  : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 10, 11 et 12 mars 2021
DJ
04:46pSANDSTORM GOLD  : Crux Investor | Sandstorm Gold Royalties — Growing Pains But on the Path
PU
04:45pEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS  : Nokia expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more customers in UAE
AQ
04:45pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT  : publish a transparency notification on 16 March 2021
AQ
04:45pLUMIBIRD / 2020 EARNINGS : Current Operating Margin of Over 11% in a Health Crisis Context
GL
04:45pVINCI  : Autoroutes and Airports traffic in February 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ