Reestablishing Trust in Government in ECA and Beyond: Citizens Assemblies & CivicTech

05/06/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
  • The World Bank's Governance Global Practice Europe and Central Asia Region, the Government Citizen Engagement Community of Practice, the Open & Transparent Government Community of Practice and the GovTech Community of Practice invite you an event on Reestablishing Trust in Government in ECA and Beyond: Citizens Assemblies & CivicTech on Wednesday, May 5th 2021, 9:00AM - 10:00AM (EDT).

    Popular mistrust in institutions is on the rise while the role of government has increased massively due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, citizens remain excluded from key policy and governance decision making. Citizen engagement is therefore more important now than ever before.

    During this Master Class, George Zarkadakis will discuss how citizen assemblies can be an effective citizen engagement tool for regaining public trust, enhancing liberal democracy, and bridging the gap between experts and non-experts. He will refer to his experience as a facilitator of a pan-European citizen assembly, as well as to how web 3.0 technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, can help delivering new ways to empower citizens to participate in public and private decision making to achieve more inclusive, citizen-centric governance.

  • OPENING REMARKS & MODERATION

    Roby Senderowitsch, Practice Manager, Governance Global Practice Europe and Central Asia - West

    SPEAKER

    George Zarkadakis, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and Digital Lead, Willis Towers Watson

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
