Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reevemark Promotes Nicholas Leasure to Managing Director, Announces New Office

01/11/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategic communications firm Reevemark LLC today announced the promotion of Nicholas Leasure to Managing Director. Nick is Reevemark’s second Managing Director, joining Pamela Greene, who joined the firm in January 2020. They, along with the firm’s five Founding Partners, Brandy Bergman, Hugh Burns, Paul Caminiti, Renée Soto and Delia Cannan, provide clients with senior-level communications advice and hands-on execution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005983/en/

Nicholas Leasure, Managing Director (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicholas Leasure, Managing Director (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining Reevemark in 2019, Nick has contributed meaningfully to the firm’s financial communications and special situations practice, particularly in matters involving shareholder activism and corporate transactions, and has helped lead the firm’s marketing efforts. Nick worked at Finsbury and Joele Frank before joining Reevemark.

Brandy Bergman, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Reevemark, said, “Nick has been an integral part of our differentiated client offerings, providing senior level communications counsel on high-stakes, value-determinative matters. Nick is one of the rising stars in the field of strategic communications, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the growth and success of our firm.”

Reevemark recently moved into its new office occupying the entire 27th floor at 521 Fifth Avenue, New York. The larger, custom-built office facilitates the senior-led collaborative approach that is Reevemark’s hallmark and accommodates the firm’s growing team, which has tripled in size since the firm’s founding in September 2018.

About Reevemark

Reevemark is a specialized and results-oriented communications firm that provides strategic counsel for high-stakes, value-determinative matters, including: corporate positioning and ongoing investor relations programs, litigation support and regulatory issues, crisis preparedness and reputation management, M&A and other strategic transactions, corporate governance and shareholder activism, and bankruptcies and restructurings. Reevemark is based in New York, NY and was founded in 2018 by five highly experienced public and investor relations practitioners, including four former lawyers. For more information, visit www.reevemark.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
03:08pPRESS RELEASE (JANUARY 11, 2022) : ElectraMeccanica 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03:08pERIE INDEMNITY : Black EOE Journal Names Erie Insurance to its 2022 Spring ‘Best of the Best' Insurance Companies list
PU
03:08pTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
03:08pTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information Archives
PU
03:08pCANNARA BIOTECH : OTCB Certification YE 2021
PU
03:08pBIOATLA : JPM Presentation 2022.pdf
PU
03:08pProvidence Real Estate Announces Sale of Its Gulf Coast Multifamily Portfolio
BU
03:07pB2Gold says Mali mine can withstand impact of sanctions
RE
03:06pUS stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes
2U.S. economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge, Powell says
3Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
5Wall Street bounces as Powell's testimony brings some relief

HOT NEWS