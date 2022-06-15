Refining squeeze is driving Asia's record diesel prices. Blame China: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 15 (Reuters) - There is one
country that could do much to relieve the current high retail
prices of diesel and gasoline in Asia, but so far it's showing
no signs of doing so. China.
The world's biggest crude oil importer is also home to much
of the spare refining capacity in Asia, and it has the ability
to process additional crude and export refined products.
But China has largely stepped away from exports of refined
fuels such as diesel and gasoline this year, and shows little
sign of resuming its previous levels of shipments any time soon.
China only allows exports of refined products under official
quotas, mainly granted to large state-owned refining companies
and not to the smaller independent companies where much of
China's spare refining capacity is held.
A further 4.5 million tonnes of export quotas were issued
last week, bringing the total so far for 2022 to 17.5 million
tonnes.
However, this is 41% lower than the 29.5 million tonnes
issued in the first tranche last year, and this lack of export
quotas is showing up in China's official data for fuel
shipments.
China exported 3.27 million tonnes of refined products in
May, down 40% from the same month a year earlier. For the first
five months of 2022, refined fuel exports are 38.5% below the
same period in 2021.
The breakdown by fuel type for May's product exports will be
released later in June, however, Refinitiv Oil Research said
diesel exports were just 230,000 tonnes, or just 55,600 barrels
per day (bpd) in May, down massively from the official figure of
406,000 bpd in May last year.
China's exports of gasoline were higher, with Refinitiv
estimating about 268,700 bpd in May, but this was also down from
about 425,000 bpd in May last year.
The issuance of some new quotas may lead to a small increase
in exports in June and July, but without the smaller independent
refiners being able to participate, it's unlikely that China's
shipments will recover to anything close to the levels of 2021.
The absence of Chinese cargoes has helped drive the profit
margin for diesel to record highs, with a typical refinery in
Singapore making a margin of $60.57 a barrel on Tuesday on
producing 10 ppm gasoil, the building block for
diesel.
The profit margin on diesel has doubled since the recent low
of $31.79 a barrel on May 19, and is also 365% higher than where
it was at the end of last year.
GASOLINE, NAPHTHA
The profit margin, or crack, on producing gasoline in
Singapore <GL92-SIN-CRK> has also performed strongly this year,
ending at $28.44 a barrel on Tuesday, about 155% up from the
$11.14 at the end of 2021.
However, the gasoline crack has eased somewhat from the
record high of $37.27 a barrel on May 20 as high retail prices
across much of Asia have dampened demand for the fuel mainly
used for light vehicle transport.
It's worth noting that not all refined fuels are showing
such strong margins. The crack for producing naphtha
<NAF-SIN-CRK>, the light distillate mainly used to make
petrochemicals, is currently at a loss of $120.08 a tonne, which
is a loss of about $13.49 a barrel.
This is the steepest loss for making naphtha since the 2008
global financial crisis and is a reflection of weak demand for
the feedstock in major consumer China amid excess supplies as
refiners elsewhere try to maximise crude throughput in order to
boost output of the profitable fuels such as diesel and
gasoline.
Overall, the data is indicating that the problem in Asia's
fuel markets is not one of a lack of crude oil, it's more a lack
of spare refining capacity, still strong demand for diesel and a
sharp decline in refined products from China.
Given China doesn't appear likely to increase fuel exports
substantially in coming months, high prices for refined fuels
are likely to persist until the point of demand destruction.
