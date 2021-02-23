Reflect Systems : Debuts New Release with Features to Maximize Digital Signage Content and Operations Effectiveness

Reflect Systems, a leader in digital signage solutions, today announced a myriad of new features that will help businesses better develop and manage their digital signage strategies driven by the creation of fresh and engaging content. Here are just a few of the enhancements in the Winter 2021 Release.

Xperience provides an intuitive interface for accessing ReflectView to create and publish local content with centralized control.

Reflect Xperience

Xperience is a reimagined way to access and use ReflectView, Reflect’s premiere platform for enterprise-class digital signage. Xperience is powered by an easy-to-use, intuitive interface that can be accessed anywhere from a web browser. It provides users a simplified approach for creating and publishing locally relevant content, while maintaining centralized control of the overall content program.

Xperience provides an intuitive, compelling user interface with features including:

Messages – a new content creation and publishing feature introduced as part of Xperience. Messages provides a simple but powerful publishing workflow for inputting and activating quick-hit digital signage content including text and images for immediate playback on targeted digital screens.

– a new content creation and publishing feature introduced as part of Xperience. Messages provides a simple but powerful publishing workflow for inputting and activating quick-hit digital signage content including text and images for immediate playback on targeted digital screens. Templates for rendering data as content visualizations in real-time. Templates can be created in advance then dynamically populated with data to deliver high production value experiences with less effort than ever before.

for rendering data as content visualizations in real-time. Templates can be created in advance then dynamically populated with data to deliver high production value experiences with less effort than ever before. Screen Grouping & Management – enabling organizations to open up ReflectView to more users who leverage the Xperience interface to easily access and manage groups of digital signage displays.

– enabling organizations to open up ReflectView to more users who leverage the Xperience interface to easily access and manage groups of digital signage displays. Localized Control – lets Xperience users create and manage targeted messaging and content, and publish easily to selected groups of digital signage screens.

“This will be a game-changer for companies looking to improve their digital communications,” said Lee Summers, CEO at Reflect. “For most organizations, managing a signage network can be overwhelming, and developing and refreshing content in a timely manner has been a challenge. Xperience provides a way to ensure a high degree of content quality that is brand-right, and makes it easy for anyone to create and publish content—from the corporate communications team to associates at individual locations.”

Spark Framework

In addition to Xperience, Reflect is also debuting its Spark Framework, an application development framework that provides for the flexibility of deploying and managing interactive and dynamic, data-driven digital signage content applications. Spark provides integration and interoperability with the ReflectView platform, and applications can be created using standards-based HTML and JavaScript. Reflect customers can now create and deploy their own application, created internally or with developers and agencies, opening up the flexibility of industry-standard apps along with the enterprise-level support of ReflectView to easily distribute, manage, and update these apps as simply as changing other content.

The Spark Framework will provide:

SDK and API access to ReflectView components, allowing for real-time querying of digital signage network location and other information beneficial to power dynamic apps

Data Feed management, which can be used to efficiently distribute data and content updates to Spark apps via ReflectView

Developer Documentation

Best Practices & Guidance from Reflect teams including strategy, creative, and development

Examples and Reference Applications

Enhanced support for BrightSign

Reflect is also announcing new features and functionality for BrightSign digital signage media players. Network migration and onboarding utilities provide support for easily configuring and adding BrightSign players to a ReflectView-powered network. Also, ReflectView now includes support for importing, distributing, and playing content presentations developed using BrightAuthor. This allows for BrightSign customers and partners to leverage their BrightAuthor presentations on Reflect-powered systems.

AdLogic Inventory Management

Included in Reflect’s Winter 2021 release is a new feature for AdLogic, Reflect’s digital signage advertising automation platform, that will help users better manage and optimize their available advertising inventory. The new inventory management capabilities will offer customers quick access to advertising inventory insights that highlight available space more efficiently than was previously possible.

Benefits include:

Real-time inventory insights

Simplified management of blending monetized, advertising content along with non-advertising content for heightening customer experience

Future visibility into available advertising space, optimizing AdLogic users’ advertisement strategy and planning processes

“We’re thrilled to launch this suite of new features, all of which provide users the best tools available to maximize the value of their digital signage networks, and to take their content and messaging capabilities to the next level,” Summers said. “Each feature brings optimization and efficiencies to users’ content strategies, allowing them to focus less on complexity, and more on creating engaging and interactive experiences for their customers and employees.”

About Reflect

Reflect provides the industry's most powerful, cost-effective digital signage platform, empowering organizations to create compelling experiences that engage staff and keep customers coming back for more. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and digital advertising solutions, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView™ and AdLogic software platforms. Reflect powers some of the largest, technologically advanced digital signage networks in employee communications, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, and retail.

