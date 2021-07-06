Log in
Reflect Systems : Announces Reflect Ovation Partner Program

07/06/2021 | 10:07am EDT
Reflect Systems – provider of award-winning digital signage experiences for retail, entertainment venues, healthcare providers and corporate communications environments – today announced the official launch of its new partner program, Ovation.

“Though we have been partnering with other companies in our industry for years, we felt it was time to accelerate this effort and bring more packaged resources and structure to our program,” said Lee Summers, CEO at Reflect. “With the growing importance and increased complexity of enterprise digital signage initiatives, effective partnering is absolutely essential to helping our clients achieve their objectives.”

Reflect’s digital signage software portfolio is anchored by ReflectView™, which has become the enterprise standard for scalable, reliable and flexible digital signage software. The company’s ad management platform, AdLogic, which was recently awarded a patent for its unique processing model, delivers ads with unparalleled ease and accuracy for digital out of home advertisers. Reflect also recently announced Reflect Spark, a development platform and toolkit ideal for partners who want to deliver custom digital signage applications to their customers.

The Reflect Ovation partner program allows hardware and service providers to better leverage these offerings by providing a wide range of tools and support including installation and use training, joint marketing programs, consulting and creative assistance and more. As an added benefit, eligible partners will also receive a referral incentive on all Reflect software sold to customers the partner introduces to Reflect.

“The incentive program is a great way to reward our partners for connecting Reflect with companies needing digital signage,” said Mark Daniel, vice president of partner development at Reflect. “When Reflect and our partners work together, we are able to further deliver compelling solutions that drive great business outcomes for everyone involved.”

“JGA has been partnering with Reflect for many years now and we’ve always appreciated their creative perspectives and expertise,” said Ken Nisch, Chairman of JGA. “This new program further strengthens the value they bring to us, and our customers and we are excited to take our partnership to another level.”

For more information on the program or to learn how to become a Reflect partner, please visit the partner page at https://www.reflectsystems.com/partner-program/.

About Reflect

Reflect provides the industry’s most powerful, cost-effective digital signage platform, helping our customers create compelling experiences that engage staff and keep customers coming back for more. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView and AdLogic software platforms. Visit Reflect at https://www.reflectsystems.com, follow us on Twitter at @reflectsystems or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
