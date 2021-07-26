Reflecting on COVID-19 Innovation: Northwell Health Hosts Fourth Annual Constellation Forum

New York State’s largest health system brings together leaders from GE Healthcare, Google Health, Boston Scientific, Lux Capital and others to discuss industry lessons learned amidst the pandemic

In the 17 months since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, innovative thinking, medical science and cross-industry collaboration led the United States out of its darkest days. To explore those lessons learned and what a new future for health care may look like, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, will host its fourth annual Constellation Forum virtually on August 5 at 11 a.m. ET. All are welcome to register for the free, three-hour event at www.ConstellationForum.com.

Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health will host this year’s forum. (Credit: Northwell Health)

Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling will host the fourth annual forum, which will feature insights from some of the most influential business leaders, scientists and philanthropists in the health care space today.

This year’s notable speakers include:

Jeff Immelt, fmr. CEO of General Electric, venture partner at New Enterprise Associates

David Feinberg, vice president of Google Health

Michael F. Mahoney, president and CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation

Deena Shakir, partner, Lux Capital

Nadine Burke Harris, surgeon general of California

Everett Cunningham, president and CEO for US & Canada, GE Healthcare

Geoffrey Ling, fmr. founding director of DARPA Biological Technologies Office; CEO, On Demand Pharmaceuticals

Chris Austin, founding director of NCATS at the NIH (former); CEO-partner, Flagship Pioneering

From kickstarting cutting-edge COVID-19 clinical trials to mobilizing mass vaccinations sites across the region, Northwell Health and its partners have helped lead Americans through the pandemic. The Forum will provide a platform to hear directly from industry decision-makers and shakers advancing the state of health care today.

“Northwell Health was at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we persevered through innovation and collaboration,” said Mr. Dowling. “This Forum gives us the chance to connect, share those lessons learned, and collaborate to transform how health care is delivered and better prepare for future global health challenges.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Northwell Health has treated more than 200,000 COVID-19 patients and delivered nearly 550,000 vaccinations to the community. Through the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, more than 1,500 trial participants were enrolled in 15 clinical trials and studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel COVID-19 treatments. Across the Feinstein’s five institutes, scientists have published more than 500 COVID-19 related manuscripts.

For more information about the program, speakers and to register your virtual attendance, please visit www.constellationforum.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 830 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 76,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,800 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

