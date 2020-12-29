Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Refreshed Traveler Launches the Travel Safety Kit™

12/29/2020 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Dec. 23rd, 2020 -- Refreshed Traveler, inventors of the Travel Safety Kit™, announced today the national launch of its affordable product line aimed at helping travelers protect themselves from Covid-19 and other infections while on the go. The kits, which feature a range of personal health and wellness products are manufactured at the brands Florida-based warehouse and sold both online and at big-box retailers including Target and Bed, Bath and Beyond stories in both the U.S. and Canada. The concept of the brand was founded by Peter T. Cook while he was traveling in 2018. During his trip he caught a cold and discovered at multiple airports that no convenient grab & go safety kits existed, which led him to create the first Travel Safety Kit™.

"There's no better way to pay-it-forward than providing a great product that keeps people healthy and safe and supports a nonprofit at the same time,” said Peter T. Cook, founder of Refreshed Traveler.

As part of the founder’s mission to give back, proceeds from the brand’s profits are donated to the Largest Heart, a 501c3 charity Cook founded to raise funds for suicide awareness and helping those who have lost family to its devastating impact.

Currently, Refreshed Traveler kits contain the markets only individually wrapped 4-ply carbon filter face masks, which reflects the brand’s dedication to quality. The Travel Safety Kit™ includes the following:

  • TSA compliant clear zipper bag
  • (1) 4-ply carbon filter face mask individually wrapped
  • 2 fl. oz. antibacterial hand sanitizer with Aloe
  • (10) antibacterial Wet Wipes
  • (10) facial tissues, 3-ply and super soft.

Kits range in price from $9.95 to $24.95 (USD) or individual items may be purchased separately online. All kits are assembled and packaged at Refreshed Traveler’s U.S. headquarters based in Apopka, Florida, where 16 people are employed.

In less than one year, Refreshed Traveler’s sales for the Travel Safety Kit™ has exploded by 10,000%, a result of high quality products and being first to market in the U.S. and Canada before the pandemic in 2020 occurred. Proceeds from Refreshed Traveler’s kits are donated to the charity, Largest Heart, a 501c3, which sponsor youths impacted by a family member’s suicide.

About Refreshed Traveler

Founded in 2018 by Peter T. Cook, Refreshed Traveler is the inventor and trademark holder of the Travel Safety Kit™. Created out of the frustration of not having PPE essentials in a convenient Grab & Go, Cook invented a category of affordable health and safety kits. Currently sold by major U.S. and Canadian retailers, the brand is expanding its portfolio of online and offline retailers in the North American market. For more information visit: www.refreshedtraveler.com

###

Attachment 


David Splivalo
Refreshed Travler
515-444-1073
dspliv@gmail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pBOOST MOBILE : expands its low cost device offering, adding new LG K22 to device lineup for just $69
PR
12:07pNotes on Financial Stability and Supervision No. 23 - Bad loan recovery rates in 2019
PU
12:06pXSPRAY PHARMA : HyNap-Nilo receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
AQ
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pSUNRISE REAL ESTATE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANICAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:05pINTOUCH : Honoured with thailand's top corporate brand award for fourth consecutive year
PU
12:05pENEL X SUN PLUG&PLAY : a photovoltaic system installed on the balcony that helps power your home
PU
12:04pOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
12:03pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ