RegEd Compliance Thought Leaders Participate in the 2020 SILA National Education Virtual Conference

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, including Xchange, the market-leading Enterprise Licensing and Registration solution, is proud to be a Diamond Level Sponsor of the 2020 SILA National Education Virtual Conference, held from Oct. 1-21, 2020.

The conference provides more than 30 substantive sessions and an educational forum for attendees to address current industry challenges, discuss licensing and registration best practices, and build their overall compliance knowledge.

A number of RegEd compliance thought leaders and subject matter experts are participating in sessions. Margie Webber, Governance Chair on the SILA Board of Directors and a Senior Member of RegEd's Regulatory Affairs Group, is moderating the NASAA / State Securities Regulatory Roundup. Brandi Brown, SVP of Regulatory Affairs at RegEd, is a co-moderator for the Education Open Forum.

Kaitlyn Small, Regulatory Specialist at RegEd, is a Co-Moderator for the Adjusters Open Forum and a guest speaker for the Adjuster Licensing Advanced Pre-Conference Class. Kaitlyn is also nominated for the Robert Kennedy Appreciation Award. The Robert C. Kennedy Award honors an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to SILA and who demonstrates dedication in continuous volunteer service to SILA, in addition to the advancement of the SILA objectives and principles.

On October 5, RegEd hosted a session titled Driving Unparalleled Efficiency in Your Licensing and Registration Operations. This session focused on the advancement of Licensing and Registration technology over the last few years and best practices the most efficient licensing operation centers are employing to enable an entirely new level of efficiency.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

