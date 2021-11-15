Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Regal owner Cineworld says revenue above pre-COVID-19 levels in UK, Ireland

11/15/2021 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) -Cineworld's revenue has grown steadily since reopening and touched 90% of pre-pandemic levels in October, the cinema operator said on Monday, adding that the UK and Ireland were experiencing greater demand compared with in 2019.

The world's second-largest theatre operator also said the recovery has been driven by a strong slate of movies including "Black Widow" and "No Time to Die" and that it anticipates upcoming blockbusters to perform well if there is no deterioration in the COVID-19 situation.

Cinema operators globally are relying on blockbusters, including the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections", to help them get back on their feet after being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and greater competition from streaming services.

Cineworld, which reopened theatres in April, said its October revenue from the UK and Ireland jumped to 127% of 2019 levels, while the United States touched 80%.

Shares of the company, which gets the bulk of its revenue from its Regal cinemas in the United States, rose 5% by 0805 GMT on the FTSE midcap index.

As a result of the improvement in revenue and tighter control of costs, Cineworld said it generated positive cash flow in October and described it as an important milestone in its recovery.

Its larger rival AMC Entertainment last week comfortably beat estimates for quarterly revenue. However, its boss warned that there were coronavirus-related challenges ahead.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aAs autos go electric, Toyota chases hydrogen dream
RE
03:57aDollar eases from 16-mth high as traders seek clues on Fed rate plans
RE
03:56aChairman of spain's bbva says "metrics" of deal in turkey are unbeatable taking into account the price
RE
03:55aCeo of spain's bbva says is aware that exposure to emerging markets is increasing, says transaction in turkey "at this price it is an amazing deal"
RE
03:54aSonova beats half-year earnings estimates, warns of supply chain issues
RE
03:53aDollar eases from 16-mth high as traders seek clues on Fed rate plans
RE
03:52aINSTANT VIEW : Reaction to Shell scrapping dual share structure
RE
03:52aPhilippine central bank says september remittances up 5.2 pct yr/yr
RE
03:51aPhilippine central bank says september remittances at $2.737 bln
RE
03:50aChairman of spain's bbva says entry price in turkey is key and considers it to be very attractive for shareholders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell to scrap dual share structure, as it battles activist investor
2IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
3China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
4Altice founder Drahi seeks bigger stake in Britain's BT - sources
5Vita : Dividend/Distribution – VTG

HOT NEWS