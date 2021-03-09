RegentAtlantic :'s Jane Newton Named to Crain's New York Business 2021 List of Notable Women on Wall Street

RegentAtlantic’s Jane Newton has been named to Crain’s 2021 Notable Women on Wall Street list, which features women who have impacted the New York City financial sector in major ways.

“This honor reflects Jane’s pioneering role in finance and is a great source of pride for our firm. The RegentAtlantic Wall Street Women Forum® Jane launched in 2010 is just one example of her efforts to support and foster the community of women in the industry,” said RegentAtlantic Chief Executive George Stapleton.

“When I started in this business, I was usually the only woman at the financial table. It is wonderful to be named to this list amongst other successful women and I am excited about continuing to give back by paying it forward,” said Newton.

The 56 honorees on the Crain’s New York Business list of Notable Women on Wall Street were selected based on five core components: Any woman currently working in New York in the financial sector such as banks, investment firms, insurance companies, mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity funds and stock exchanges; company affiliation based within the 5 boroughs of New York City or the counties of Westchester, Bergen, Nassau or Rockland; working for a minimum of 5 years in the industry; career professional achievements with an emphasis on the past 12 to 18 months; and involvement in community and/or philanthropic activities, mentoring programs, diversity & inclusion initiatives. The full list is available here: https://www.crainsnewyork.com/awards/notable-women-wall-street-2021.

The 2021 RegentAtlantic Wall Street Women Forum® will take place virtually on April 27. More information is available here: http://wallstreetwomenforum.com/2021-wall-street-women-forum/.

About RegentAtlantic

RegentAtlantic is a 38-year-old, fee-only registered investment advisory firm with $5.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, with offices in New York City and Morristown. https://regentatlantic.com/

