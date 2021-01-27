Log in
Regeta: bine Insoles | Change the Way You Walk With Just 15g!

01/27/2021 | 12:31am EST
Creating an innovative insole that is both ultra strong and ultra light to help put a spring in the wearer’s step - Launching on Kickstarter

Regeta Co., Ltd., a company based in Japan, are looking to Kickstarter to help bring their innovative "bine Insole" to the rest of the world. This intuitive half insole is made of specially created and patented Karvo™ material that is supple, strong, and ultra light. With this they plan to help support all types of feet in any design of shoe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006171/en/

bine Insoles | Change the way you walk with just 15g! (Graphic: Business Wire)

bine Insoles | Change the way you walk with just 15g! (Graphic: Business Wire)

By creating this new type of insole, they are looking to help change the way people walk, helping to correct the wearers foot, leg, and back problems, a problem that arises due to little to no support of their feet from poor insoles.

The design of the bine Insole comes after 5 years of research and development, looking to create the perfect type of support that is both supple and strong.

With this project, they are looking to help accommodate the larger sized feet in the West, and have created larger sizes of 29-30cm, 2cm larger than their previous sizes.

Regeta Co., Ltd. is a company that has been making shoes for the past 50 years, looking to promote a healthy lifestyle and make walking fun for all.

The rewards for this project are various amounts of the bine Insole at discounts from 25% for the early backer to a Kickstarter special of 10% off for later backers.

bine Insoles | Change the way you walk with just 15g!
URL : https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/regeta/bine-insoles

Kickstarter overview

  • Release period: January 26th 2021- March 12th 2021
  • Target amount: 300,000 JPY
  • Reward: bine Insole at varying discounts

 


© Business Wire 2021
