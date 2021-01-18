Regional Accounts - Gross Value Added data, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC Piraeus, January 18, 2021 HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

REGIONAL ACCOUNTS: Gross Value Added data for year 2018 and revised data for years 2010-2017.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the National Accounts results on the level of Region (NUTS II), regarding Gross Value Added for year 2018 and the revised results for years 2010-2017. Data are compiled according to the European System of Accounts ESA 2010 and are consistent with the respective annual national figures.

It is noted that the results of the Benchmark Revision (2015=100) of Annual National Accounts have been incorporated in the data included in the current Press Release.

Information regarding the recent benchmark revision of Annual National Accounts are provided in the Press Release of Annual National Accounts as of 16/10/2020 which is available on ELSTAT website:

Gross Domestic Product (2nd Estimation)

it is noted that ELSTAT continues the works for the revision of the time series for the years before 2010.

For the entire country, Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2018 increased by 0.8% (Table 1). The biggest increase occurred in the regions of Ionia Nisia, Notio Aigaio and Kriti.

Table 1. Total Gross Value Added per Region (NUTS II)

(At current prices. In million €)

Regions 2017 2018* Change (%) Attiki 73,871 74,470 0.8% Voreio Aigaio 2,126 2,142 0.7% Notio Aigaio 5,183 5,359 3.4% Kriti 7,721 7,862 1.8% Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki 5,946 5,957 0.2% Kentriki Makedonia 20,999 21,329 1.6% Dytiki Makedonia 3,754 3,560 -5.2% Ipeiros 3,382 3,409 0.8% Thessalia 7,791 7,853 0.8% Ionia Nisia 2,669 2,759 3.4% Dytiki Ellada 6,846 6,884 0.6% Sterea Ellada 7,262 7,240 -0.3% Peloponnisos 7,043 6,956 -1.2% ELLADA 154,593 155,780 0.8%

*provisional data

