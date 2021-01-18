Log in
Regional Accounts - Gross Value Added data, 2018

01/18/2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, January 18, 2021

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

REGIONAL ACCOUNTS: Gross Value Added data for year 2018 and revised data for years 2010-2017.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the National Accounts results on the level of Region (NUTS II), regarding Gross Value Added for year 2018 and the revised results for years 2010-2017. Data are compiled according to the European System of Accounts ESA 2010 and are consistent with the respective annual national figures.

It is noted that the results of the Benchmark Revision (2015=100) of Annual National Accounts have been incorporated in the data included in the current Press Release.

Information regarding the recent benchmark revision of Annual National Accounts are provided in the Press Release of Annual National Accounts as of 16/10/2020 which is available on ELSTAT website:

Gross Domestic Product (2nd Estimation)

it is noted that ELSTAT continues the works for the revision of the time series for the years before 2010.

For the entire country, Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2018 increased by 0.8% (Table 1). The biggest increase occurred in the regions of Ionia Nisia, Notio Aigaio and Kriti.

Table 1. Total Gross Value Added per Region (NUTS II)

(At current prices. In million €)

Regions

2017

2018*

Change (%)

Attiki

73,871

74,470

0.8%

Voreio Aigaio

2,126

2,142

0.7%

Notio Aigaio

5,183

5,359

3.4%

Kriti

7,721

7,862

1.8%

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

5,946

5,957

0.2%

Kentriki Makedonia

20,999

21,329

1.6%

Dytiki Makedonia

3,754

3,560

-5.2%

Ipeiros

3,382

3,409

0.8%

Thessalia

7,791

7,853

0.8%

Ionia Nisia

2,669

2,759

3.4%

Dytiki Ellada

6,846

6,884

0.6%

Sterea Ellada

7,262

7,240

-0.3%

Peloponnisos

7,043

6,956

-1.2%

ELLADA

154,593

155,780

0.8%

*provisional data

1

Regarding the participation of regions in the production of GVA, the biggest share is held by the region of Attiki with 47.8%; the region of Kentriki Makedonia follows with 13.7% (Graph 1).

Graph 1. Regions contribution to total Gross Value Added - Year 2018

Sterea Ellada 4.6%

Peloponnisos 4.5%

Dytiki Ellada 4.4%

Ionia Nisia 1.8%

Thessalia 5.0%

Attiki 47.8%

Ipeiros 2.2%

Dytiki

Makedonia

2.3%

Kentriki

Makedonia

13.7%

Anatoliki Makedonia,

Thraki 3.8%

Voreio Aigaio

Kriti 5.0%

Notio Aigaio 3.4%

1.4%

On the basis of the regional GVA allocation and population statistics data (mid-year estimated population), the per capita regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is compiled. Its analysis shows increase (+1.7%) for the entire country between 2017 and 2018 (Table 2). At the regional level, the regions with significant increase are Ionia Nisia, Notio Aigaio and Kentriki Makedonia, while the regions of Dytiki Makedonia, Voreio Aigaio and Peloponnisos recorded a decrease.

Table 2. Per capita Gross Domestic Product per Region (NUTS II)

(At current prices. In €)

Regions

2017

2018*

y-o-y ( %)

Attiki

22,484

22,915

1.9%

Voreio Aigaio

11,746

11,434

-2.7%

Notio Aigaio

17,488

18,054

3.2%

Kriti

13,975

14,302

2.3%

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

11,318

11,446

1.1%

Kentriki Makedonia

12,813

13,125

2.4%

Dytiki Makedonia

15,912

15,319

-3.7%

Ipeiros

11,576

11,775

1.7%

Thessalia

12,331

12,578

2.0%

Ionia Nisia

14,921

15,587

4.5%

Dytiki Ellada

11,856

12,082

1.9%

Sterea Ellada

14,976

15,030

0.4%

Peloponnisos

13,964

13,943

-0.2%

ELLADA

16,472

16,745

1.7%

* provisional data

2

Graph 2 presents per capita regional GDP (left axis) and its year on year change % (right axis)

Graph 2. Per capita Regional Gross Domestic Product -Year 2018

1.9%

20%

20000

15%

3.2%

1.7%

10%

2.3%

-3.7%

4.5%

0.4%

-0.2%

15000

2.4%

2.0%

1.9%

5%

-2.7%

1.1%

1.7%

0%

10000

-5%

5000

-10%

-15%

0

-20%

GDP per capita

y-o-y ( %)

Table 3 presents the allocation of regional GVA by industry (NACE Rev. 2/ Α10) for year 2018.

Table 3. Gross Value Added per Industry (A10)* and Region (NUTS II)- Year 2018

(Provisional data. At current prices. In million €)

Regions

A

B, C, D, E

F

G, H, I

J

K

L

M, N

O, P, Q

R, S, T, U

Attiki

295

7,544

870

19,589

3,782

5,708

15,050

5,455

13,781

2,396

Voreio Aigaio

114

165

44

545

34

77

333

62

700

68

Notio Aigaio

122

351

121

2,796

45

138

648

200

757

179

Kriti

543

752

132

3,009

131

303

939

365

1,393

296

Anatoliki

493

1,052

92

1,359

89

181

687

165

1,680

159

Makedonia, Thraki

Kentriki Makedonia

1,343

3,188

321

5,781

417

819

2,760

778

5,094

827

Dytiki Makedonia

298

1,570

57

427

32

91

310

62

633

80

Ipeiros

320

383

96

837

45

125

499

89

896

122

Thessalia

935

1,204

129

1,669

76

226

1,004

207

2,079

324

Ionia Nisia

120

120

47

1,341

24

73

418

96

406

114

Dytiki Ellada

699

905

127

1,626

148

227

1,075

193

1,618

265

Sterea Ellada

576

2,638

101

1,425

65

166

815

152

1,111

191

Peloponnisos

718

1,627

133

1,480

90

197

1,090

127

1,198

298

ELLADA

6,576

21,501

2,270

41,883

4,979

8,330

25,629

7,949

31,346

5,318

*For industries A10 Classification see Table 4

3

Table 4. Industries of A10 classification of NACE Rev. 2

  • Α Agriculture, forestry and fishing Β Mining and quarrying

Β, C,

C Manufacturing

D, Ε

D Electricity, gas, steam and air condition supply

  • Water Supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
    F F Construction

G, Η,

G

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

Η

Transportation and storage

I

I

Accommodation and food activities

J

J

Information and communications

Κ

Κ

Financial and insurance activities

L

L

Real estate activities

Μ, Ν

Μ

Professional, scientific and technical activities

Ν

Administrative and support service activities

O, P,

O

Public Administration and defense, compulsory social security

P

Education

Q

Q

Human health and social work activities

R

Arts, entertainment and recreation

R, S,

S

Other service activities

Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and

Τ, U

T

services - producing activities of households for own use

U

Activities extraterritorial organizations and bodies

Tables 5 and 6 below present the regional GVA according to ESA 2010 for the years 2010-2018, at current prices (in million €) and its allocation at region level (NUTS II).

Table 5. Gross Value Added for years 2010-2018 and regional allocation (NUTS II)

Τotal Gross Value Added for years 2010-2018

Years

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018*

Regions

ELLADA

197,729

178,181

166,159

159,199

156,606

155,577

151,939

154,593

155,780

Attiki

95,933

86,456

79,514

76,235

74,792

73,749

72,289

73,871

74,470

Voreio Aigaio

2,801

2,539

2,375

2,274

2,260

2,202

2,119

2,126

2,142

Notio Aigaio

6,362

5,753

5,363

5,386

5,452

5,374

5,102

5,183

5,359

Kriti

9,584

8,403

7,702

7,619

7,794

7,788

7,496

7,721

7,862

Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki

8,081

7,021

6,591

6,181

6,020

5,987

5,926

5,946

5,957

Kentriki Makedonia

26,587

24,132

22,471

21,204

20,694

21,004

20,709

20,999

21,329

Dytiki Makedonia

4,494

4,365

4,715

4,474

4,366

4,152

3,756

3,754

3,560

Ipeiros

4,363

3,986

3,664

3,581

3,521

3,468

3,392

3,382

3,409

Thessalia

9,497

8,517

8,201

7,910

7,861

7,924

7,692

7,791

7,853

Ionia Nisia

3,504

2,999

2,830

2,726

2,785

2,723

2,641

2,669

2,759

Dytiki Ellada

9,284

8,209

7,736

7,286

7,148

7,086

6,821

6,846

6,884

Sterea Ellada

8,845

8,091

7,639

7,235

7,009

7,085

7,088

7,262

7,240

Peloponnisos

8,394

7,710

7,359

7,089

6,903

7,033

6,908

7,043

6,956

* provisional data

4



Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:17:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
