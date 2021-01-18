|
Regional Accounts - Gross Value Added data, 2018
Piraeus, January 18, 2021
REGIONAL ACCOUNTS: Gross Value Added data for year 2018 and revised data for years 2010-2017.
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the National Accounts results on the level of Region (NUTS II), regarding Gross Value Added for year 2018 and the revised results for years 2010-2017. Data are compiled according to the European System of Accounts ESA 2010 and are consistent with the respective annual national figures.
It is noted that the results of the Benchmark Revision (2015=100) of Annual National Accounts have been incorporated in the data included in the current Press Release.
Information regarding the recent benchmark revision of Annual National Accounts are provided in the Press Release of Annual National Accounts as of 16/10/2020 which is available on ELSTAT website:
Gross Domestic Product (2nd Estimation)
it is noted that ELSTAT continues the works for the revision of the time series for the years before 2010.
For the entire country, Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2018 increased by 0.8% (Table 1). The biggest increase occurred in the regions of Ionia Nisia, Notio Aigaio and Kriti.
Table 1. Total Gross Value Added per Region (NUTS II)
(At current prices. In million €)
Regions
2017
2018*
Change (%)
Attiki
73,871
74,470
0.8%
Voreio Aigaio
2,126
2,142
0.7%
Notio Aigaio
5,183
5,359
3.4%
Kriti
7,721
7,862
1.8%
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
5,946
5,957
0.2%
Kentriki Makedonia
20,999
21,329
1.6%
Dytiki Makedonia
3,754
3,560
-5.2%
Ipeiros
3,382
3,409
0.8%
Thessalia
7,791
7,853
0.8%
Ionia Nisia
2,669
2,759
3.4%
Dytiki Ellada
6,846
6,884
0.6%
Sterea Ellada
7,262
7,240
-0.3%
Peloponnisos
7,043
6,956
-1.2%
ELLADA
154,593
155,780
0.8%
*provisional data
Regarding the participation of regions in the production of GVA, the biggest share is held by the region of Attiki with 47.8%; the region of Kentriki Makedonia follows with 13.7% (Graph 1).
Graph 1. Regions contribution to total Gross Value Added - Year 2018
Sterea Ellada 4.6%
Peloponnisos 4.5%
Dytiki Ellada 4.4%
Ionia Nisia 1.8%
Thessalia 5.0%
|
Attiki 47.8%
Ipeiros 2.2%
|
Dytiki
Makedonia
2.3%
Kentriki
Makedonia
13.7%
Anatoliki Makedonia,
Thraki 3.8%
Voreio Aigaio
Kriti 5.0%
Notio Aigaio 3.4%
1.4%
On the basis of the regional GVA allocation and population statistics data (mid-year estimated population), the per capita regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is compiled. Its analysis shows increase (+1.7%) for the entire country between 2017 and 2018 (Table 2). At the regional level, the regions with significant increase are Ionia Nisia, Notio Aigaio and Kentriki Makedonia, while the regions of Dytiki Makedonia, Voreio Aigaio and Peloponnisos recorded a decrease.
Table 2. Per capita Gross Domestic Product per Region (NUTS II)
(At current prices. In €)
Regions
2017
2018*
y-o-y ( %)
Attiki
22,484
22,915
1.9%
Voreio Aigaio
11,746
11,434
-2.7%
Notio Aigaio
17,488
18,054
3.2%
Kriti
13,975
14,302
2.3%
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
11,318
11,446
1.1%
Kentriki Makedonia
12,813
13,125
2.4%
Dytiki Makedonia
15,912
15,319
-3.7%
Ipeiros
11,576
11,775
1.7%
Thessalia
12,331
12,578
2.0%
Ionia Nisia
14,921
15,587
4.5%
Dytiki Ellada
11,856
12,082
1.9%
Sterea Ellada
14,976
15,030
0.4%
Peloponnisos
13,964
13,943
-0.2%
ELLADA
16,472
16,745
1.7%
* provisional data
Graph 2 presents per capita regional GDP (left axis) and its year on year change % (right axis)
Graph 2. Per capita Regional Gross Domestic Product -Year 2018
1.9%
20%
20000
15%
3.2%
1.7%
10%
2.3%
-3.7%
4.5%
0.4%
-0.2%
15000
2.4%
2.0%
1.9%
5%
-2.7%
1.1%
1.7%
|
0%
10000
-5%
5000
|
-10%
-15%
0
-20%
GDP per capita
y-o-y ( %)
Table 3 presents the allocation of regional GVA by industry (NACE Rev. 2/ Α10) for year 2018.
Table 3. Gross Value Added per Industry (A10)* and Region (NUTS II)- Year 2018
(Provisional data. At current prices. In million €)
Regions
A
B, C, D, E
F
G, H, I
J
K
L
M, N
O, P, Q
R, S, T, U
Attiki
295
7,544
870
19,589
3,782
5,708
15,050
5,455
13,781
2,396
Voreio Aigaio
114
165
44
545
34
77
333
62
700
68
Notio Aigaio
122
351
121
2,796
45
138
648
200
757
179
Kriti
543
752
132
3,009
131
303
939
365
1,393
296
Anatoliki
493
1,052
92
1,359
89
181
687
165
1,680
159
Makedonia, Thraki
Kentriki Makedonia
1,343
3,188
321
5,781
417
819
2,760
778
5,094
827
|
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
298
|
|
1,570
|
|
57
|
|
427
|
|
32
|
|
91
|
|
310
|
|
62
|
|
633
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
320
|
|
383
|
|
96
|
|
837
|
|
45
|
|
125
|
|
499
|
|
89
|
|
896
|
|
122
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
935
|
|
1,204
|
|
129
|
|
1,669
|
|
76
|
|
226
|
|
1,004
|
|
207
|
|
2,079
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
120
|
|
120
|
|
47
|
|
1,341
|
|
24
|
|
73
|
|
418
|
|
96
|
|
406
|
|
114
|
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
699
|
|
905
|
|
127
|
|
1,626
|
|
148
|
|
227
|
|
1,075
|
|
193
|
|
1,618
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
576
|
|
2,638
|
|
101
|
|
1,425
|
|
65
|
|
166
|
|
815
|
|
152
|
|
1,111
|
|
191
|
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
718
|
|
1,627
|
|
133
|
|
1,480
|
|
90
|
|
197
|
|
1,090
|
|
127
|
|
1,198
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELLADA
|
6,576
|
|
21,501
|
|
2,270
|
|
41,883
|
|
4,979
|
|
8,330
|
|
25,629
|
|
7,949
|
|
31,346
|
|
5,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*For industries A10 Classification see Table 4
Table 4. Industries of A10 classification of NACE Rev. 2
-
Α Agriculture, forestry and fishing Β Mining and quarrying
|
Β, C,
|
C Manufacturing
|
D, Ε
|
D Electricity, gas, steam and air condition supply
-
Water Supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
F F Construction
|
G, Η,
|
G
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
Η
|
Transportation and storage
|
I
|
I
|
Accommodation and food activities
|
|
J
|
J
|
Information and communications
|
Κ
|
Κ
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
L
|
L
|
Real estate activities
|
Μ, Ν
|
Μ
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
Ν
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
|
O, P,
|
O
|
Public Administration and defense, compulsory social security
|
P
|
Education
|
Q
|
Q
|
Human health and social work activities
|
|
|
R
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
R, S,
|
S
|
Other service activities
|
|
Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and
|
Τ, U
|
T
|
services - producing activities of households for own use
|
|
|
|
U
|
Activities extraterritorial organizations and bodies
Tables 5 and 6 below present the regional GVA according to ESA 2010 for the years 2010-2018, at current prices (in million €) and its allocation at region level (NUTS II).
Table 5. Gross Value Added for years 2010-2018 and regional allocation (NUTS II)
Τotal Gross Value Added for years 2010-2018
|
Years
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018*
Regions
|
ELLADA
|
197,729
|
178,181
|
166,159
|
159,199
|
156,606
|
155,577
|
151,939
|
154,593
|
155,780
|
Attiki
|
95,933
|
86,456
|
79,514
|
76,235
|
74,792
|
73,749
|
72,289
|
73,871
|
74,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
2,801
|
2,539
|
2,375
|
|
2,274
|
2,260
|
|
2,202
|
2,119
|
|
2,126
|
2,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notio Aigaio
|
6,362
|
5,753
|
5,363
|
5,386
|
5,452
|
5,374
|
5,102
|
5,183
|
5,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
9,584
|
8,403
|
7,702
|
|
7,619
|
7,794
|
|
7,788
|
7,496
|
|
7,721
|
7,862
|
|
Anatoliki Makedonia, Thraki
|
8,081
|
7,021
|
6,591
|
6,181
|
6,020
|
5,987
|
5,926
|
5,946
|
5,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentriki Makedonia
|
26,587
|
24,132
|
22,471
|
|
21,204
|
20,694
|
|
21,004
|
20,709
|
|
20,999
|
21,329
|
|
Dytiki Makedonia
|
4,494
|
4,365
|
4,715
|
4,474
|
4,366
|
4,152
|
3,756
|
3,754
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ipeiros
|
4,363
|
3,986
|
3,664
|
|
3,581
|
3,521
|
|
3,468
|
3,392
|
|
3,382
|
3,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessalia
|
9,497
|
8,517
|
8,201
|
7,910
|
7,861
|
7,924
|
7,692
|
7,791
|
7,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ionia Nisia
|
3,504
|
2,999
|
2,830
|
|
2,726
|
2,785
|
|
2,723
|
2,641
|
|
2,669
|
2,759
|
|
Dytiki Ellada
|
9,284
|
8,209
|
7,736
|
7,286
|
7,148
|
7,086
|
6,821
|
6,846
|
6,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sterea Ellada
|
8,845
|
8,091
|
7,639
|
|
7,235
|
7,009
|
|
7,085
|
7,088
|
|
7,262
|
7,240
|
|
Peloponnisos
|
8,394
|
7,710
|
7,359
|
7,089
|
6,903
|
7,033
|
6,908
|
7,043
|
6,956
|
* provisional data
|
|