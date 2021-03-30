Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - March 2021

The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. The pressure on revenues will continue in the near term since vaccine rollout has been slow in many countries and some regions are facing new virus waves.

As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in Africa and the Middle East are expected to increase vs. 2020 as the pandemic gets under better control. However, they will most likely not reach 2019 levels when the number of deliveries was adversely impacted by Max 737 groundings.