Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - March 2021
State of the region: Africa & Middle East
Economy
GDP growth, selected countries
% change on a yr ago
2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Saudi Arabia
-4.1
-7.0
-4.6
-3.9
Nigeria
-1.8
-6.0
-3.1
0.0
Egypt
--
-3.1
-1.3
--
South Africa
-7.1
-17.6
-6.1
-4.3
UAE
1.7
--
--
--
Kenya
--
-5.0
-1.5
--
Jordan
--
-3.6
-2.2
--
World*
-3.7
-8.9
-2.7
-1.5
Source: Eikon Datastream * Market exchange rate basis
Exchange rates
end of period, # per US$
2020
Dec-20
Jan-21
Feb-21
US$ broad index
112.1
112.1
111.8
112.3
Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Nigerian naira (NGN)
394.8
394.8
394.8
411.8
Egyptian pound (EGP)
15.7
15.7
15.7
15.7
Sth African rand (ZAR)
14.6
14.6
15.1
15.1
UAE dirham (AED)
3.67
3.67
3.67
3.67
Kenyan shilling (KES)
109.2
109.2
110.2
109.8
Jordanian dinar (JOD)
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Eikon Datastream
World oil and jet fuel price
US$/barrel (period ave.)
2020
Dec-20
Jan-21
Feb-21
Crude oil (Brent)
43.4
50.4
55.2
62.4
Jet fuel
46.3
55.4
59.6
66.9
Source: Platts, Eikon Datastream (monthly average data)
Business confidence - economy-wide PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Source: Markit
-
The composite PMI above 50 indicates that the economic activity has been improving in the AME region although the growth momentum has softened compared with the previous month across the three key markets that we regularly track.
-
The trade-weighted US dollar index rose by 0.5% in February, partly reflecting optimism about the US economic recovery. The NGN was the main mover amongst the key currencies, losing 4.3% vs the US$ due to the fall in foreign exchange supply.
-
Brent Crude oil and jet fuel price picked up for another month amidst improving global economic outlook and OPEC+ supply cuts.
Market
Revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
2020
Nov-20
Dec-20
Jan-21
Region (registration basis)
Middle East
-72.2
-84.7
-81.2
-80.7
Africa
-68.8
-74.9
-67.7
-63.9
World
-65.9
-70.4
-69.7
-72.0
Routes (segment basis)
Middle East - Asia
-73.6
-85.9
-83.7
-81.7
Middle East - Europe
-73.2
-87.0
-79.9
-81.1
Africa - Europe
-68.4
-78.5
-66.8
-68.1
Middle East - Nth America
-71.3
-81.7
-79.5
-76.8
Africa - Middle East
-72.5
-73.7
-70.2
-70.1
Africa - Asia
-80.1
-93.9
-92.5
-93.2
Source: IATA Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
After several months without any clear improvement, industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) deteriorated in Jan 2021. They were 72% lower vs. Jan 2019, which represents a more accurate comparison due to the large moves in traffic in early-2020.
-
African carriers flew 63.9% less passenger volumes in January 2021 compared with two years ago (Jan 2019)
- the second-best performance after Latin America.
IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics
The regional airlines have been benefitting from less stringent travel restrictions and lower COVID-19 cases compared with the other markets.
-
Carriers based in the Middle East ended the month as the weakest performers with RPKs down 80.7% compared with the pre-crisis period. Their reliance on currently muted long-haul traffic has been hindering faster recovery.
Growth in passenger volumes, by region
RPKs, % change vs. January 2019
ME
Europe
ASPAC
Nth.Am
Africa
Lat.Am
Industry
-77.4%
-71.5%
-67.5%
-63.9%
-58.0%
-72.0%
-80.7%
Source: IATA Economics
Cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
2020
Nov-20
Dec-20
Jan-21
Region (registration basis)
Middle East
-9.5
-2.2
2.3
6.0
Africa
1.0
-2.0
5.4
21.1
World
-10.6
-6.1
-0.8
1.1
Routes (segment basis)
Middle East - Asia
-7.5
2.5
5.7
15.1
Middle East - Europe
-18.1
-12.5
-10.6
-7.6
Africa - Europe
-23.4
-15.1
-12.2
-19.6
Middle East - Nth America
-8.5
4.9
12.3
13.9
Africa - Middle East
-31.5
-29.3
-16.6
-22.0
Africa - Asia
8.6
-4.4
4.0
38.5
Source: Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
Air cargo volumes rose sharply for another month and reached levels last seen before the pandemic started. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) were higher by 1.1% vs. the pre-crisis levels (Jan 2019).
-
As was the case in the previous month, African carriers topped the CTK growth chart. Their cargo volumes were 21.1% higher compared with the pre-pandemic
levels (Jan 2019) amidst robust performance on Africa- Asia trade lanes (CTKs up 38.5%).
-
Middle Eastern carriers also performed well, flying an even 6% more CTKs in January compared with two years ago. Of the region's key int'l routes, ME-Asia and ME-Nth.Am have provided the most significant support (up 15.1% and 13.9% vs. Jan 2019, respectively).
Growth in cargo volumes, by region
CTKs, % change vs. January 2019
21.1%
11.7%
6.0%
1.1%
-0.4%
-6.8%
-14.2%
Lat.Am
ASPAC
Europe
ME
Nth.Am
Africa
Industry
Source: IATA Economics
Industry
Capacity growth and load factors
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
ASK/ACTK: %ch vs.the same
2020
Nov-20
Dec-20
Jan-21
period in 2019, LF: % of ASK/ACTK
Passenger
Middle East
ASK
-63.3
-69.4
-67.1
-65.8
PLF
57.6
36.7
44.1
42.2
-61.0
Africa
ASK
-62.7
-57.5
-53.0
|
PLF
57.4
47.7
54.9
54.4
World
ASK
-56.7
-58.8
-57.1
-58.7
PLF
65.0
58.1
58.0
54.1
Cargo
Middle East
ACTK
-20.9
-19.0
-18.2
-17.3
CLF
53.4
60.3
59.8
56.9
-17.0
Africa
ACTK
-20.0
-19.4
-10.9
|
CLF
44.1
49.5
48.7
48.0
World
ACTK
-23.2
-19.1
-17.8
-19.5
CLF
54.4
57.8
57.2
58.9
Source: IATA Economics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers
-
New lockdowns stopped recovery in seat capacity over the past two months. Industry-wide available seat- kilometres (ASKs) fell by 4.6%mom and were 58.7% lower vs. Jan 2019. African and ME airlines reported ASKs down 53% & 65.8% vs. the pre-crisis period, respectively.
-
Since demand fell faster than supply, the global passenger load factor deteriorated again. It fell by 25.7 ppts vs. Jan 2019 to 54.1%, a new all-time low for the month. African carriers saw the PLF at 54.4% & ME airlines at 42.2% - the lowest amongst regions.
-
The fall in passenger capacity resulted in renewed pressure on belly cargo capacity. The industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell by 5%mom this Jan and were down 19.5% vs. Jan 2019.
African & ME airlines flew 10.9% & 17.3% fewer ACTKs vs. the pre-crisis period, respectively.
-
The global CLF reached 58.9%, a record high outcome for any month of January in our time series. African carriers reported the CLF at 48% while ME airlines at 56.9% - both below the industry-average.
Airline operating (EBIT) margins*
% revenues
2018
2019
2019Q4
2020Q4
Industry
5.7
5.2
7.6
-50
Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted
-
The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. The pressure on revenues will continue in the near term since vaccine rollout has been slow in many countries and some regions are facing new virus waves.
-
As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in Africa and the Middle East are expected to increase vs. 2020 as the pandemic gets under better control. However, they will most likely not reach 2019 levels when the number of deliveries was adversely impacted by Max 737 groundings.
Aircraft deliveries to Africa & the Middle East (as of March 2021)
# deliveries made & due
Middle East
90
80
70
60
64
50
20
|
|
Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
28
|
40
|
10
|
|
17
|
15
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Source: Ascend
|
|
|
Narrowbody
|
|
Widebody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:51:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|