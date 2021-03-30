Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - March 2021

03/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of the region: Africa & Middle East

March 2021

Economy

GDP growth, selected countries

% change on a yr ago

2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Saudi Arabia

-4.1

-7.0

-4.6

-3.9

Nigeria

-1.8

-6.0

-3.1

0.0

Egypt

--

-3.1

-1.3

--

South Africa

-7.1

-17.6

-6.1

-4.3

UAE

1.7

--

--

--

Kenya

--

-5.0

-1.5

--

Jordan

--

-3.6

-2.2

--

World*

-3.7

-8.9

-2.7

-1.5

Source: Eikon Datastream * Market exchange rate basis

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2020

Dec-20

Jan-21

Feb-21

US$ broad index

112.1

112.1

111.8

112.3

Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Nigerian naira (NGN)

394.8

394.8

394.8

411.8

Egyptian pound (EGP)

15.7

15.7

15.7

15.7

Sth African rand (ZAR)

14.6

14.6

15.1

15.1

UAE dirham (AED)

3.67

3.67

3.67

3.67

Kenyan shilling (KES)

109.2

109.2

110.2

109.8

Jordanian dinar (JOD)

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Eikon Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2020

Dec-20

Jan-21

Feb-21

Crude oil (Brent)

43.4

50.4

55.2

62.4

Jet fuel

46.3

55.4

59.6

66.9

Source: Platts, Eikon Datastream (monthly average data)

Business confidence - economy-wide PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Source: Markit

  • The composite PMI above 50 indicates that the economic activity has been improving in the AME region although the growth momentum has softened compared with the previous month across the three key markets that we regularly track.
  • The trade-weighted US dollar index rose by 0.5% in February, partly reflecting optimism about the US economic recovery. The NGN was the main mover amongst the key currencies, losing 4.3% vs the US$ due to the fall in foreign exchange supply.
  • Brent Crude oil and jet fuel price picked up for another month amidst improving global economic outlook and OPEC+ supply cuts.

Market

Revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

Region (registration basis)

Middle East

-72.2

-84.7

-81.2

-80.7

Africa

-68.8

-74.9

-67.7

-63.9

World

-65.9

-70.4

-69.7

-72.0

Routes (segment basis)

Middle East - Asia

-73.6

-85.9

-83.7

-81.7

Middle East - Europe

-73.2

-87.0

-79.9

-81.1

Africa - Europe

-68.4

-78.5

-66.8

-68.1

Middle East - Nth America

-71.3

-81.7

-79.5

-76.8

Africa - Middle East

-72.5

-73.7

-70.2

-70.1

Africa - Asia

-80.1

-93.9

-92.5

-93.2

Source: IATA Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • After several months without any clear improvement, industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) deteriorated in Jan 2021. They were 72% lower vs. Jan 2019, which represents a more accurate comparison due to the large moves in traffic in early-2020.
  • African carriers flew 63.9% less passenger volumes in January 2021 compared with two years ago (Jan 2019)
    - the second-best performance after Latin America.

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

The regional airlines have been benefitting from less stringent travel restrictions and lower COVID-19 cases compared with the other markets.

  • Carriers based in the Middle East ended the month as the weakest performers with RPKs down 80.7% compared with the pre-crisis period. Their reliance on currently muted long-haul traffic has been hindering faster recovery.

Growth in passenger volumes, by region

RPKs, % change vs. January 2019

ME

Europe

ASPAC

Nth.Am

Africa

Lat.Am

Industry

-77.4%

-71.5%

-67.5%

-63.9%

-58.0%

-72.0%

-80.7%

Source: IATA Economics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

Region (registration basis)

Middle East

-9.5

-2.2

2.3

6.0

Africa

1.0

-2.0

5.4

21.1

World

-10.6

-6.1

-0.8

1.1

Routes (segment basis)

Middle East - Asia

-7.5

2.5

5.7

15.1

Middle East - Europe

-18.1

-12.5

-10.6

-7.6

Africa - Europe

-23.4

-15.1

-12.2

-19.6

Middle East - Nth America

-8.5

4.9

12.3

13.9

Africa - Middle East

-31.5

-29.3

-16.6

-22.0

Africa - Asia

8.6

-4.4

4.0

38.5

Source: Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Air cargo volumes rose sharply for another month and reached levels last seen before the pandemic started. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) were higher by 1.1% vs. the pre-crisis levels (Jan 2019).
  • As was the case in the previous month, African carriers topped the CTK growth chart. Their cargo volumes were 21.1% higher compared with the pre-pandemic

levels (Jan 2019) amidst robust performance on Africa- Asia trade lanes (CTKs up 38.5%).

  • Middle Eastern carriers also performed well, flying an even 6% more CTKs in January compared with two years ago. Of the region's key int'l routes, ME-Asia and ME-Nth.Am have provided the most significant support (up 15.1% and 13.9% vs. Jan 2019, respectively).

Growth in cargo volumes, by region

CTKs, % change vs. January 2019

21.1%

11.7%

6.0%

1.1%

-0.4%

-6.8%

-14.2%

Lat.Am

ASPAC

Europe

ME

Nth.Am

Africa

Industry

Source: IATA Economics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

ASK/ACTK: %ch vs.the same

2020

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

period in 2019, LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Middle East

ASK

-63.3

-69.4

-67.1

-65.8

PLF

57.6

36.7

44.1

42.2

-61.0

Africa

ASK

-62.7

-57.5

-53.0

PLF

57.4

47.7

54.9

54.4

World

ASK

-56.7

-58.8

-57.1

-58.7

PLF

65.0

58.1

58.0

54.1

Cargo

Middle East

ACTK

-20.9

-19.0

-18.2

-17.3

CLF

53.4

60.3

59.8

56.9

-17.0

Africa

ACTK

-20.0

-19.4

-10.9

CLF

44.1

49.5

48.7

48.0

World

ACTK

-23.2

-19.1

-17.8

-19.5

CLF

54.4

57.8

57.2

58.9

Source: IATA Economics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers

  • New lockdowns stopped recovery in seat capacity over the past two months. Industry-wide available seat- kilometres (ASKs) fell by 4.6%mom and were 58.7% lower vs. Jan 2019. African and ME airlines reported ASKs down 53% & 65.8% vs. the pre-crisis period, respectively.
  • Since demand fell faster than supply, the global passenger load factor deteriorated again. It fell by 25.7 ppts vs. Jan 2019 to 54.1%, a new all-time low for the month. African carriers saw the PLF at 54.4% & ME airlines at 42.2% - the lowest amongst regions.
  • The fall in passenger capacity resulted in renewed pressure on belly cargo capacity. The industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell by 5%mom this Jan and were down 19.5% vs. Jan 2019.

African & ME airlines flew 10.9% & 17.3% fewer ACTKs vs. the pre-crisis period, respectively.

  • The global CLF reached 58.9%, a record high outcome for any month of January in our time series. African carriers reported the CLF at 48% while ME airlines at 56.9% - both below the industry-average.

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019

2019Q4

2020Q4

Industry

5.7

5.2

7.6

-50

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

  • The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. The pressure on revenues will continue in the near term since vaccine rollout has been slow in many countries and some regions are facing new virus waves.
  • As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in Africa and the Middle East are expected to increase vs. 2020 as the pandemic gets under better control. However, they will most likely not reach 2019 levels when the number of deliveries was adversely impacted by Max 737 groundings.

Aircraft deliveries to Africa & the Middle East (as of March 2021)

# deliveries made & due

Middle East

90

80

70

60

64

50

20

Africa

40

19

30

23

5

5

20

25

28

40

10

17

15

21

0

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Source: Ascend

Narrowbody

Widebody

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pAVIENT  : Expanded reSound™ R TPE Portfolio from Avient Launches Globally, Over 80 Percent Recycled Content Available in EU
PU
12:00pYOUGOV  : Teachers oppose extended school days and shorter summer holidays to help pupils catch up after COVID
PU
12:00pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BOBST GROUP SA ON 30 MARCH 2021 : approval of all proposals
PU
12:00pMACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP /MI/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:00pGitLab for Education Report Demonstrates Gap in Curriculum for DevOps in Universities
GL
12:00pWISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
GL
12:00pEGIDE : 2020 FY Results
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : WISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
DJ
12:00peXp Realty Exceeds 50,000 Real Estate Agents Globally Following Record-Breaking Financial Results
GL
12:00pCDPHP Receives A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ