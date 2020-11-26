Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - November 2020

11/26/2020 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of the region: Africa & Middle East

November 2020

Economy

GDP growth, selected countries

% change on a yr ago

2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Saudi Arabia

0.3

-1.0

-7.0

--

Nigeria

2.2

2.0

-6.0

-3.1

Egypt

5.0

4.3

-3.1

--

South Africa

0.1

-0.2

-17.7

--

UAE

1.3

--

--

--

Kenya

5.4

5.0

-5.6

--

Jordan

3.7

1.3

-3.6

--

World*

2.5

-1.7

-9.1

-3.2

Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2019

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

US$ broad index

114.7

116.1

117.3

116.5

Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Nigerian naira (NGN)

362.9

385.5

385.5

386.3

Egyptian pound (EGP)

16.0

15.9

15.8

15.7

Sth African rand (ZAR)

14.0

17.0

16.7

16.3

UAE dirham (AED)

3.67

3.67

3.67

3.67

Kenyan shilling (KES)

101.4

108.2

108.5

108.8

Jordanian dinar (JOD)

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

45.1

41.9

41.6

Jet fuel

79.6

45.4

41.1

43.5

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

Business confidence - economy-wide PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Source: Markit

  • Business environment improved for the first time since April 2019 in South Africa amidst relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. Operating conditions were more favorable also in Saudi Arabia, although firms remained cautious about economic recovery. In the UAE, slow economic recovery pushed PMI back into 'contraction' territory.
  • The trade-weighted US dollar index ended the month down 0.7%. Of the key regional currencies, the ZAR gained 2.6% against the US$. Other FX movements were muted.
  • The Brent crude oil price fell further in October as renewed lockdowns weighed on global demand. The jet fuel price gained modestly compared with September but remained 45% lower compared with a year ago.

Market

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Region (registration basis)

Middle East

2.3

-92.6

-91.2

-88.9

Africa

4.7

-91.7

-86.7

-85.6

World

4.1

-79.5

-75.3

-72.8

Routes (segment basis)

Middle East - Asia

4.2

-93.3

-92.3

-90.0

Middle East - Europe

4.4

-93.7

-92.1

-90.0

Africa - Europe

4.5

-92.9

-85.9

-82.8

Middle East - Nth America

0.0

-90.5

-89.4

-85.6

Africa - Middle East

-1.6

-95.4

-92.7

-88.2

Africa - Asia

3.5

-97.6

-94.7

-93.6

Source: IATA Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) declined by 72.8% year-on-year in September, a small improvement from the 75.3% fall in August. The recovery remained mostly driven by domestic markets.
  • Airlines based in Africa reported an 85.6%yoy decline in passenger demand in September, a ~1ppts improvement on contraction in August.
  • Middle Eastern carriers posted the sharpest annual RPK fall amongst all regions for another month. They flew 88.9% less passenger volumes compared with September 2019.
  • Improvements in the region's international travel since the start of the crisis have been slow. Routes to/from Europe and North America were the most resilient so far (down 83% and 86%yoy, respectively).

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

0% -20%-40%-60%-80%

-100%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Middle East

Africa

Total Industry

Source: IATA Economics

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Region (registration basis)

Middle East

-4.6

-15.3

-6.7

-2.6

Africa

7.4

-4.0

-0.2

8.2

World

-3.2

-14.1

-12.1

-8.0

Routes (segment basis)

Middle East - Asia

-2.3

-14.3

-3.1

1.8

-5.2

-21.0

-16.1

-11.5

Middle East - Europe

Africa - Europe

-1.9

-31.1

-29.8

-24.7

Middle East - Nth America

-7.0

-10.6

2.3

-3.7

Africa - Middle East

-6.0

-45.3

-37.8

-26.8

Africa - Asia

12.6

5.4

16.1

21.6

Source: Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Recovery in air cargo accelerated in September. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) fell by 8.0% year-on-year, compared with 12.1% decline in August. Month-on-month, CTKs showed the fastest growth since May, at 3.7%.
  • African carriers recorded a robust 8.2% expansion in air cargo volumes this month - the second-best outcome amongst all regions after North America.

That said, Africa's solid performance has been largely driven by Africa-Asia trade lanes (+21.6%yoy). Region's other key markets (to/from Europe & Middle East) remained deep in contraction territory.

  • CTKs flown by Middle Eastern carriers fell by 2.6%yoy. The region was one of the most severely hit at the peak of the crisis. However, it has shown a sharp V-shaped recovery since then (see the chart below).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

30%

20%

10%

0% -10%-20%

-30%-40%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Middle East

Africa

Total Industry

Source: IATA Economics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Middle East

ASK

0.1

-84.7

-80.8

-77.2

PLF

76.2

39.4

37.4

36.5

4.5

Africa

ASK

-84.7

-76.7

-72.4

PLF

71.8

39.7

43.3

37.8

World

ASK

3.4

-69.8

-63.9

-63.0

PLF

82.6

58.2

58.6

60.1

Cargo

Middle East

ACTK

0.8

-28.3

-24.6

-23.6

CLF

46.7

53.5

53.7

57.9

11.2

Africa

ACTK

-33.3

-37.2

-28.1

CLF

36.2

47.7

49.7

50.7

World

ACTK

2.1

-30.8

-28.7

-25.2

CLF

46.8

55.8

54.5

56.9

Source: IATA Economics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers

Airlines slowed the return of capacity in Sept amidst

rising COVID-19 cases. As a result, global passenger

load factor improved slightly, reaching the highest level

since Feb (but down 21.8ppts yoy). African and ME

airlines reported 37.8% & 36.5% PLFs, respectively.

  • The initial sample of Q3 2020 financial results showed that airlines in all regions posted another quarter of negative EBIT margin due to the modest travel demand recovery in the summer quarter, which is seasonally the strongest period in normal times.
  • Note that the passenger yield data should be interpreted with caution due to the small number of tickets being sold amidst the pandemic crisis.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Middle East - Asia

7.3

51.5

30.8

29.8

Middle East - Europe

-5.5

48.5

49.2

74.6

Africa - Europe

-7.0

29.6

7.2

8.3

Middle East - Nth America

3.8

37.9

24.0

10.8

Middle East - Sth America

-6.0

59.2

38.6

17.1

Africa - Middle East

-5.0

44.7

2.0

41.8

Africa - Nth America

-3.1

0.3

-14.5

-12.2

Within Middle East

3.0

15.5

11.0

22.9

Within Africa

-8.7

20.7

19.6

17.3

Source: IATA DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • The latest data show a fall in jet aircraft deliveries for African and Middle Eastern airlines in 2020 vs. 2019.

Aircraft deliveries to Africa & the Middle East (as of Nov 2020)

The industry-wide cargo load factor reached a new all-

time high for September at 56.9%, amidst continuous

capacity crunch. At the regional level, African carriers

posted the CLF up 17ppts while ME airlines registered

12.5ppts CLF increase vs. a year ago.

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019 2019Q3 2020Q3

  • deliveries made & due 120

100

80

60

40

  1. 11
  1. 12

Africa

  1. 5
  1. 16

Middle East

62

64

19

44

21 27

Africa & Middle East

-3.4

-4.0

24.2

-47

Industry

5.7

5.2

13.3

-63

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Ascend

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:02:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pBarnier to talk to some EU fisheries ministers on Friday on UK trade deal
RE
12:12pLondon stocks end lower on grim post-lockdown outlook
RE
12:09pEngland adds Estonia, Latvia to quarantine list, lifts travel ban on Denmark
RE
12:09pUk says denmark to remain on uk's traveller quarantine list
RE
12:08pUk says lifting the total travel ban on denmark
RE
12:06pOil rally stalls on signs of more supply, demand doubts
RE
12:03pNamibia to make $1.74 mln upfront payment to global vaccine scheme
RE
12:03pRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - November 2020
PU
12:03pIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : Regional Briefing - Americas - November 2020
PU
12:02pCOVID : Uk says estonia and latvia added to traveller quarantine list
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
4Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance
5REPSOL S.A. : Spain's Repsol cuts dividend, aims for low-carbon unit deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ