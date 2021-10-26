|
Regional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - October 2021
State of the Region:
Africa & Middle East
October 2021
GDP growth, exchange rates, oil & jet fuel price
-
The trade-weighted US dollar index moved sideways in September. Amongst the key regional currencies, the ZAR was the main mover, ending the month down 4.0% against the US$.
-
Following the temporary weakness in August, average Brent crude oil and jet fuel price picked up by 5.9% & 7.8% respectively in September, reflecting rising optimism about fuel demand recovery.
Exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2020
|
Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21
|
GDP growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$ broad index
|
112.1
|
113.3
|
113.7
|
113.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
|
Nigerian naira (NGN)
|
394.8
|
411.5
|
412.0
|
413.8
|
Saudi Arabia
|
-4.1
|
-3.9
|
-3.0
|
1.8
|
|
Egyptian pound (EGP)
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
Nigeria
|
-1.8
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
5.4
|
|
|
Sth African rand (ZAR)
|
14.6
|
14.6
|
14.5
|
15.1
|
Egypt
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
7.2
|
|
|
UAE dirham (AED)
|
3.67
|
3.67
|
3.67
|
3.67
|
South Africa
|
-6.4
|
-3.4
|
-2.8
|
19.1
|
|
|
Kenyan shilling (KES)
|
109.2
|
108.6
|
109.9
|
110.5
|
UAE
|
-5.9
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
|
|
Jordanian dinar (JOD)
|
0.71
|
0.71
|
0.71
|
0.71
|
Kenya
|
-0.3
|
1.0
|
--
|
--
|
|
|
Oil and fuel price
|
|
|
|
|
Jordan
|
-1.6
|
-1.6
|
0.3
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World*
|
|
-3.5
|
-1.1
|
2.7
|
11.5
|
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2020
|
Jul-21Aug-21
|
Sep-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
43.4
|
74.4
|
70.6
|
74.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jet fuel
|
46.3
|
79.5
|
76.9
|
82.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business confidence
-
The relaxation of COVID-related restrictions boosted economic activity in both Saudi Arabia and South Africa in September. In the UAE, the speed of economic expansion eased slightly compared with August but remained supportive to business operations.
Business confidence - economy-wide PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
Saudi Arabia
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
|
UAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger market
-
The spread of the Delta variant led to a slight deterioration in air travel in August. Industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by 56.0% vs. August 2019, following a 53.0% drop in July. This was entirely driven by developments in some of the key domestic markets.
-
RPKs of Middle Eastern and African airlines fell by 68% and 58% compared with August 2019, respectively. Amongst the key regional routes, the traffic between Middle East-North America has been the most resilient (RPKs down -28.4% in August).
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
|
2020
|
Jun-21
|
Jul-21
|
Aug-21
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East
|
-72.1
|
-76.8
|
-72.4
|
-68.0
|
Africa
|
-69.3
|
-71.5
|
-59.4
|
-58.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
-65.9
|
-59.9
|
-53.0
|
-56.0
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East - Asia
|
-73.4
|
-84.3
|
-83.0
|
-78.7
|
Middle East - Europe
|
-72.8
|
-81.5
|
-76.0
|
-71.2
|
Africa - Europe
|
-68.4
|
-63.9
|
-50.5
|
-47.8
|
Middle East - Nth America
|
-70.6
|
-56.4
|
-41.3
|
-28.4
|
Africa - Middle East
|
-72.3
|
-63.4
|
-57.4
|
-58.4
|
Africa - Asia
|
-79.7
|
-91.5
|
-92.7
|
-91.7
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in passenger volumes, by region
RPKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
|
ASPAC
|
ME
|
Africa
|
Europe
|
Lat.Am
|
Nth.Am
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30.3%
|
|
|
|
-58.0%
|
-48.7%
|
-42.0%
|
|
-56.0%
|
|
-68.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-78.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air cargo market
-
August was the fourth consecutive month of relative stability in air cargo. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) rose by 7.7% vs. August 2019, compared with an 8.8% expansion in July.
-
African airlines continued to outperform the industry, reporting a 32.4% CTK expansion in August 2021 vs. August 2019. Middle Eastern airlines also performed strongly, posting a 15.5% CTK growth over the same period - well above the industry average.
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
|
2020
|
Jun-21
|
Jul-21
|
Aug-21
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East
|
-8.8
|
16.6
|
12.9
|
15.5
|
Africa
|
1.2
|
33.2
|
31.5
|
32.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
-8.7
|
9.2
|
8.8
|
7.7
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East - Asia
|
-6.3
|
18.5
|
15.6
|
16.4
|
|
|
-17.3
|
-1.9
|
-8.0
|
-3.8
|
Middle East - Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa - Europe
|
-20.2
|
-12.5
|
-16.0
|
-16.1
|
Middle East - Nth America
|
-5.1
|
47.1
|
54.2
|
58.7
|
Africa - Middle East
|
-31.3
|
-10.6
|
-20.5
|
-14.6
|
Africa - Asia
|
9.0
|
43.4
|
35.1
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in cargo volumes, by region
CTKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.4%
|
|
|
|
|
15.5%
|
19.3%
|
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
7.7%
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lat.Am
|
ASPAC
|
Europe
|
ME
|
Nth.Am
|
Africa
|
Industry
|
|