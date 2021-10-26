|
Regional Briefing - Americas - October 2021
State of the Region:
The Americas
IATA Economics
October 2021
Contact: economics @iata.org
GDP growth, exchange rates, oil & jet fuel price
The trade-weighted US dollar index moved sideways in September. Amongst the key regional currencies, the BRL was the main mover, losing 6.4% against the US$ amidst political tensions and rising inflationary pressures.
Following the temporary weakness in August, average Brent crude oil and jet fuel price picked up by 5.9% & 7.8% respectively in September, reflecting rising optimism about fuel demand recovery.
GDP growth
|
% change on a yr ago
2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
end of period, # per US$
2020
Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21
United States
-3.4
-2.3
0.5
12.2
US$ broad index
112.1
113.3
113.7
113.8
Brazil
-4.1
-1.1
1.0
12.4
Brazilian real (BRL)
5.19
5.15
5.12
5.45
Mexico
-8.5
-4.6
-2.7
19.5
Mexican peso (MXN)
19.93
19.86
20.04
20.54
Canada
-5.3
-3.1
0.3
12.7
Argentine peso (ARS)
84.07
96.69
97.76
98.75
Argentina
-9.9
-4.3
2.9
17.9
Colombian peso (COP)
3421
3865
3763
3812
Colombia
-6.8
-3.6
1.1
17.6
Chilean peso (CLP)
711
759
775
812
Oil and fuel price
Chile
-6.0
-0.1
1.3
17.2
Peru
-11.0
-1.4
4.5
41.9
US$/barrel (period ave.)
2020
Jul-21Aug-21
Sep-21
Latin America
-7.2
-3.1
0.3
16.6
Crude oil (Brent)
43.4
74.4
70.6
74.7
World*
-3.5
-1.1
2.7
11.5
Jet fuel
46.3
79.5
76.9
82.9
2 Source: Refinitiv Eikon, S&P Platts
Business confidence
-
Growth momentum in the US manufacturing sector eased slightly in September due to material and staff shortages. Disrupted supply chains weighed on operating conditions also in Mexico. In contrast, growth accelerated in Brazil's manufacturing sector as customer demand remained strong and firms targetted to increase their inventory levels to prevent future input shortages.
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
70
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
US
Mexico
Brazil
Passenger market
-
The spread of the Delta variant led to a slight weakening in air travel in August. Industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by 56.0% vs. August 2019, following a 53.0% drop in July. This was entirely driven by developments in some of the key domestic markets.
-
RPKs of North American airlines fell by 30% compared with August 2019 - the most resilient outcome amongst regions but a slight deterioration vs. July. The weakness can be largely attributed to the fall in the US domestic traffic due to new pandemic wave in the country. Recovery in Latin American RPKs continued in August (-42% vs. Aug 2019), underpinned by modest traffic rebound in some of the key international markets.
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
2020
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Region (registration basis)
N America
-65.2
-35.2
-28.2
-30.3
Latin America
-62.1
-50.4
-45.6
-42.0
World
-65.9
-59.9
-53.0
-56.0
Routes (segment basis)
US domestic
-59.5
-13.8
-7.6
-13.2
Brazil domestic
-49.0
-31.1
-19.6
-20.7
Nth America-Europe
-80.4
-81.0
-70.4
-64.6
Nth America-Asia
-80.1
-91.5
-89.5
-86.3
Nth-Sth America
-68.8
-45.9
-45.3
-45.4
Sth America-Europe
-71.8
-86.4
-80.6
-74.0
Within Sth America
-76.2
-95.6
-95.4
-92.3
RPKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
Air cargo market
-
August was the fourth consecutive month of relative stability in air cargo. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) rose by 7.7% vs. August 2019, compared with an 8.8% expansion in July.
-
North American CTKs increased by 19.3% compared with pre-crisis levels, supported by strong demand on North America-Asia and US domestic routes. Latin American airlines continued to lag the industry in August, reporting CTKs down 13.2% vs. 2019. The shortage of cargo capacity remains a key challenge to the region's faster recovery.
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
2020
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Region (registration basis)
Nth America
4.4
22.2
21.2
19.3
Latin America
-21.2
-18.7
-11.5
-13.2
World
-8.7
9.2
8.8
7.7
Routes (segment basis)
Nth America-Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nth-Sth America
|
|
|
Sth America-Europe
|
-32.8
-43.8
-14.2
-33.9
