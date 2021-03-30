|
Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - March 2021
State of the region: Asia Pacific
Economy
|
GDP growth, selected countries
|
|
|
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Q4 2020
|
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
|
India
|
-7.0
|
-24.4
|
-7.3
|
0.4
|
60
|
|
Japan
|
-4.9
|
-10.3
|
-5.8
|
-1.3
|
55
|
Indonesia
|
-2.1
|
-5.3
|
-3.5
|
-2.2
|
50
|
Korea
|
-0.9
|
-2.8
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
45
|
Australia
|
-2.4
|
-6.3
|
-3.7
|
-1.1
|
40
|
Thailand
|
-6.2
|
-12.0
|
-6.4
|
-4.2
|
|
Malaysia
|
-5.6
|
-17.1
|
-2.6
|
-3.4
|
35
|
World*
|
-3.7
|
-8.9
|
-2.7
|
-1.5
|
30
|
* Market exchange rate basis
|
Source: Eikon Datastream
|
|
|
25
Exchange rates
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2020
|
Dec-20
|
Jan-21Feb-21
|
US$ broad index
|
112.1
|
112.1
|
111.8
|
112.3
|
Japanese yen (JPY)
|
103.3
|
103.3
|
104.7
|
106.5
|
Australian dollar (AUD)
|
1.29
|
1.29
|
1.30
|
1.29
|
Sth Korean won (KRW)
|
1087
|
1087
|
1114
|
1128
|
Indian rupee (INR)
|
73.1
|
73.1
|
73.0
|
73.5
|
Indonesian rupiah (IDR)
|
14050
|
14050
|
14030
|
14240
|
Thai baht (THB)
|
30.0
|
30.0
|
29.9
|
30.1
|
Malaysian ringgit (MYR)
|
4.02
|
4.02
|
4.04
|
4.05
|
Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Eikon Datastream
|
World oil and jet fuel price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2020
|
Dec-20
|
Jan-21Feb-21
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
43.4
|
50.4
|
55.2
|
62.4
|
Jet fuel
|
46.3
|
55.4
|
59.6
|
66.9
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Platts, Eikon Datastream (monthly average data)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
India
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Markit
-
Economic conditions have been improving in Asia Pacific. Q4 GDP declines eased across most of the countries in the region. Moreover, as of February the manufacturing PMI was back or above pre-crisis levels across the three key markets that we regularly track.
-
The trade-weighted US dollar index rose by 0.5%, partly reflecting optimism about the US economic recovery. Of the key currencies, the JPY was the main mover, ending the month down 1.8% against the US$.
-
Brent Crude oil and jet fuel price picked up for another month due to improving global economic outlook and OPEC+ supply cuts.
Market
Revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
|
2020
|
Nov-20
|
Dec-20
|
Jan-21
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-62.0
|
-61.8
|
-63.7
|
-71.5
|
World
|
-65.9
|
-70.4
|
-69.7
|
-72.0
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India domestic
|
-55.7
|
-49.6
|
-42.8
|
-37.6
|
Japan domestic
|
-53.6
|
-39.1
|
-50.6
|
-71.3
|
Australia domestic
|
-69.2
|
-80.0
|
-60.8
|
-81.6
|
Asia - Europe
|
-79.0
|
-93.2
|
-91.9
|
-92.9
|
Within Asia
|
-84.0
|
-97.6
|
-96.7
|
-97.1
|
Asia - Nth America
|
-80.1
|
-92.5
|
-92.2
|
-92.3
|
Asia - Middle East
|
-73.6
|
-85.9
|
-83.7
|
-81.7
|
S/w Pacific - N/S America
|
-74.0
|
-96.9
|
-97.4
|
-97.9
|
Asia - Africa
|
-80.1
|
-93.9
|
-92.5
|
-93.2
Source: IATA Economics Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
After several months without any clear improvement, industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) deteriorated in Jan 2021. They were 72% lower vs. Jan 2019, which represents a more accurate comparison due to the large moves in traffic in early-2020.
-
Airlines based in Asia Pacific flew 71.5% fewer RPKs in January compared to two years ago. Asia Pacific international travel remained the weakest amongst
regions (-94.6% vs. Jan 2019) since many countries keep strict travel restrictions despite relatively controlled COVID-19 outbreaks. With slow vaccination plans, any improvement in int'l traffic is unlikely in the near-term.
-
Domestic RPKs weakened in Japan and Australia (down by 71.3% and 81.6%, respectively vs. Jan 2019) due to renewed travel restrictions to prevent COVID outbreaks. In contrast, RPKs were more stable in India (-37.6% vs. Jan 2019), since the number of new virus cases had been falling since September.
Growth in passenger volumes, by region
RPKs, % change vs. January 2019
|
ME
|
Europe
|
ASPAC
|
Nth.Am
|
Africa
|
Lat.Am
|
Industry
|
|
-77.4%
|
-71.5%
|
-67.5%
|
-63.9%
|
-58.0%
|
-72.0%
|
-80.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Economics
Cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
|
2020
|
Nov-20
|
Dec-20
|
Jan-21
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-15.2
|
-9.9
|
-5.9
|
-6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
-10.6
|
-6.1
|
-0.8
|
1.1
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia - Europe
|
-15.0
|
-13.1
|
-4.7
|
0.2
|
Asia - Nth America
|
2.1
|
7.8
|
12.5
|
20.2
|
Within Asia
|
-21.1
|
-18.9
|
-10.8
|
-8.8
|
Asia - Middle East
|
-7.5
|
2.5
|
5.7
|
15.1
|
S/w Pacific - N/S America
|
-45.6
|
-56.5
|
-56.5
|
-54.6
|
Asia - Africa
|
8.6
|
-4.4
|
4.0
|
38.5
Source: IATA Economics. Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
Air cargo volumes rose sharply for another month and reached levels last seen before the pandemic started. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) were higher by 1.1% vs. the pre-crisis levels (Jan 2019).
-
Asia Pacific carriers reported 6.8% fewer CTKs in January compared with two years ago - the second weakest outcome after Latin America. The region has
reported a relatively slow recovery in capacity, which has likely contributed to the delayed CTK rebound compared to the other regions.
-
Of the region's key international routes, the larger Asia- Nth.Am remained the strongest performer in January (CTKs up more than 20% vs. the pre-crisis levels), benefitting from booming US e-commerce demand for goods made in Asia.
Growth in cargo volumes, by region
CTKs, % change vs. January 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lat.Am
|
ASPAC
|
Europe
|
ME
|
Nth.Am
|
Africa
|
Industry
Source: IATA Economics
Industry
Capacity growth and load factors
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
ASK/ACTK: %ch vs.the same
|
2020
|
Nov-20
|
Dec-20
|
Jan-21
|
period in 2019, LF: % of ASK/ACTK
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
ASK
|
-54.0
|
-53.3
|
-52.6
|
-59.0
|
|
PLF
|
67.7
|
66.6
|
62.5
|
56.6
|
World
|
ASK
|
-56.7
|
-58.8
|
-57.1
|
-58.7
|
|
PLF
|
65.0
|
58.1
|
58.0
|
54.1
|
Cargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia/Pacific
|
ACTK
|
-27.5
|
-21.9
|
-22.9
|
-29.4
|
|
CLF
|
61.2
|
62.9
|
64.5
|
66.5
|
World
|
ACTK
|
-23.2
|
-19.1
|
-17.8
|
-19.5
|
|
CLF
|
54.4
|
57.8
|
57.2
|
58.9
Source: IATA Economics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available cargo tonne kilometers
-
New lockdowns stopped the recovery in seat capacity over the past two months. Industry-wide available seat- kilometres (ASKs) fell by 4.6%mom and were 58.7% lower vs. the pre-crisis period (Jan 2019). Asia Pacific airlines saw the ASKs down 56.6%% vs. Jan 2019.
-
Despite the capacity cuts, demand continued to fall faster than supply, and therefore the global passenger load factor (PLF) deteriorated for another month. It fell by 25.7 ppts vs. January 2019 to 54.1%, a new all-time low for any month of January in our time series. Carriers based in Asia Pacific posted the PLF at 56.6%.
-
The fall in passenger capacity resulted in renewed pressure on belly cargo capacity. The industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell by 5%mom this January and were 19.5% lower vs. two years ago. Asia Pacific airlines flew 29.4% fewer ACTKs compared with the pre-crisis period.
-
The global CLF reached 58.9%, a record high outcome for any month of January in our time series. Asia Pacific carriers reported the highest CLF amongst regions, at 66.5%.
Airline operating (EBIT) margins*
|
% revenues
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019Q4
|
2020Q4
|
Asia Pacific
|
4.7
|
3.7
|
7.3
|
-36
|
Industry
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
7.6
|
-50
Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted
-
The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. Asia Pacific carriers reported relatively smaller net losses compared to the rest of the industry due to improving passenger demand in some of the key domestic markets in Q4.
-
As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in the Asia Pacific region are expected to increase by 34% compared with 2020 levels as the pandemic gets under better control in some countries. However, they will most likely not reach 2019 levels when the number of deliveries was adversely impacted by groundings of Max 737.
Aircraft deliveries to the Asia Pacific (as of March 2021)
-
deliveries made & due
600
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
295
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Ascend
|
|
|
Narrowbody
|
|
|
Widebody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
