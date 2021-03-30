Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - March 2021

The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. Asia Pacific carriers reported relatively smaller net losses compared to the rest of the industry due to improving passenger demand in some of the key domestic markets in Q4.

As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in the Asia Pacific region are expected to increase by 34% compared with 2020 levels as the pandemic gets under better control in some countries. However, they will most likely not reach 2019 levels when the number of deliveries was adversely impacted by groundings of Max 737.