Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - November 2020

The initial sample of Q3 2020 financial results showed that airlines in all regions posted another quarter of negative EBIT margin due to the modest travel demand recovery in the summer quarter, which is seasonally

Airlines slowed the return of capacity in Sept amidst rising

the strongest period in normal times. In 2020 as a whole, Asia Pacific airlines are expected to post combined losses of US$31.7bn.

Note that the passenger yield data should be interpreted with caution due to the small number of tickets being sold amidst the pandemic crisis.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago 2019 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 India domestic 3.3 -11.9 -8.8 -11.1 Australia domestic -5.6 12.0 6.5 9.0 Asia - Europe -7.7 -11.8 -7.2 -3.9 Within Asia -4.5 -25.6 -21.1 -4.8 Asia - Nth America -2.6 3.7 -5.0 1.3 Asia - Middle East 7.7 19.8 28.3 47.2 Asia - Sth America -7.8 20.4 11.6 8.8 Asia - Africa -5.8 63.6 61.8 83.7

The data from November indicate a 49% fall in jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for Asia Pacific airlines in 2020 versus 2019. Throughout the year, carriers have been negotiating with manufacturers deferrals of deliveries to reduce their cash outflow.

Aircraft deliveries to the Asia Pacific (as of November 2020)

deliveries made & due 800

700 173 600 500 400 151 300 571 41 200 355 218 100 0 2018 2019 2020 Narrowbody Widebody

