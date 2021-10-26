|
Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - October 2021
State of the Region:
Asia Pacific
IATA Economics
October 2021
GDP growth, exchange rates, oil & jet fuel price
-
The trade-weighted US dollar index moved sideways in September. Amongst the key regional currencies, the THB was the main mover, losing 5% against the US$. Since the start of the year, the baht has lost nearly 13%, which has made it the worst performing currency in emerging Asia in 2021.
-
Following the temporary weakness in August, average Brent crude oil and jet fuel price picked up by 5.9% & 7.8% respectively in September, reflecting rising optimism about fuel demand recovery.
GDP growth
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2020
|
Q4 2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
India
|
-7.0
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
20.1
|
Japan
|
-4.7
|
-0.8
|
-1.3
|
7.7
|
Indonesia
|
-2.1
|
-2.2
|
-0.7
|
7.1
|
Korea
|
-0.9
|
-1.1
|
1.9
|
6.0
|
Australia
|
-2.4
|
-0.9
|
1.3
|
9.6
|
Thailand
|
-6.2
|
-4.3
|
-2.6
|
7.6
|
Malaysia
|
-5.6
|
-3.4
|
-0.5
|
16.1
|
Philippines
|
-9.5
|
-9.1
|
-3.9
|
11.8
|
Vietnam
|
2.6
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
6.6
|
Singapore
|
-5.4
|
-2.4
|
1.5
|
14.6
|
World*
|
|
-3.5
|
-1.1
|
2.7
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rates
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2020
|
Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21
|
US$ broad index
|
112.1
|
113.3
|
113.7
|
113.8
|
Japanese yen (JPY)
|
103.3
|
109.8
|
109.9
|
111.6
|
Australian dollar (AUD)
|
1.29
|
1.36
|
1.37
|
1.38
|
Sth Korean won (KRW)
|
1087
|
1151
|
1158
|
1184
|
Indian rupee (INR)
|
73.1
|
74.4
|
73.0
|
74.2
|
Indonesian rupiah (IDR)
|
14050
|
14463
|
14263
|
14313
|
Thai baht (THB)
|
30.0
|
32.9
|
32.2
|
33.8
|
Malaysian ringgit (MYR)
|
4.02
|
4.22
|
4.16
|
4.19
|
Philippine pesso (PHP)
|
48.0
|
50.0
|
49.8
|
51.0
|
Vietnamese dong (VND)
|
23083
|
22955
|
22783
|
22760
|
Singapore dollar (SGD)
|
1.32
|
1.35
|
1.35
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and fuel price
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2020
|
Jul-21
|
Aug-21
|
Sep-21
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
43.4
|
74.4
|
70.6
|
74.7
|
Jet fuel
|
46.3
|
79.5
|
76.9
|
82.9
|
|
|
|
|
2 Source: Refinitiv Eikon, S&P Platts
Business confidence
-
The growth momentum in Japan's manufacturing sector eased further in September as supply chain disruptions increased pressure on input costs. In Indonesia, the manufacturing sector returned to expansion as the latest COVID-19 wave subsided in the country. Operating conditions improved also in India amidst rising demand for manufactured goods.
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
25
|
2015
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
India
|
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger market
-
The spread of the Delta variant led to a slight deterioration in air travel in August. Industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by 56.0% vs. August 2019, following a 53.0% drop in July. This was entirely driven by developments in some of the key domestic markets.
-
Contraction in Asia Pacific RPKs accelerated in August as COVID outbreaks reverted passenger traffic recovery in some of the key domestic markets, including Japan and Australia.
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
|
2020
|
Jun-21
|
Jul-21
|
Aug-21
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-62.0
|
-66.0
|
-63.5
|
-78.3
|
World
|
-65.9
|
-59.9
|
-53.0
|
-56.0
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India domestic
|
-55.7
|
-75.1
|
-58.9
|
-44.8
|
Japan domestic
|
-53.6
|
-67.6
|
-55.2
|
-59.8
|
Australia domestic
|
-69.3
|
-49.7
|
-74.8
|
-83.3
|
Asia - Europe
|
-79.0
|
-91.0
|
-89.4
|
-88.4
|
Within Asia
|
-84.1
|
-97.5
|
-97.7
|
-97.4
|
Asia - Nth America
|
-80.1
|
-91.5
|
-89.5
|
-86.3
|
Asia - Middle East
|
-73.4
|
-84.3
|
-83.0
|
-78.7
|
S/w Pacific - N/S America
|
-74.0
|
-96.1
|
-95.7
|
-96.0
|
Asia - Africa
|
-79.7
|
-91.5
|
-92.7
|
-91.7
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in passenger volumes, by region
RPKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
|
ASPAC
|
ME
|
Africa
|
Europe
|
Lat.Am Nth.Am Industry
|
|
|
|
|
-30.3%
|
|
|
|
-48.7%
|
-42.0%
|
|
|
-58.0%
|
|
-56.0%
|
|
-68.0%
|
|
|
|
-78.3%
|
|
|
|
4 Source: IATA Monthly Statistics
Air cargo market
-
August was the fourth consecutive month of relative stability in air cargo. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) rose by 7.7% vs. August 2019, compared with an 8.8% expansion in July.
-
Asia Pacific CTKs fell by 2.1% in August compared with pre-crisis 2019 - a modest deterioration from the previous month. Looking ahead, the slowing growth momentum in the Chinese economy indicates that operating backdrop might be less supportive to the region's near- term cargo demand.
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
|
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
|
2020
|
Jun-21
|
Jul-21
|
Aug-21
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
-13.8
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
World
|
-8.7
|
9.2
|
8.8
|
7.7
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia - Europe
|
-10.5
|
5.0
|
3.3
|
2.9
|
Asia - Nth America
|
7.5
|
27.6
|
29.4
|
28.4
|
Within Asia
|
-19.6
|
-3.2
|
-4.7
|
-4.5
|
Asia - Middle East
|
-6.3
|
18.5
|
15.6
|
16.4
|
S/w Pacific - N/S America
|
-29.6
|
-47.2
|
-34.1
|
-31.2
|
Asia - Africa
|
9.0
|
43.4
|
35.1
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in cargo volumes, by region
CTKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.4%
|
|
|
|
|
15.5%
|
19.3%
|
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
7.7%
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lat.Am
|
ASPAC
|
Europe
|
ME
|
Nth.Am
|
Africa
|
Industry
5 Source: IATA Monthly Statistics
|
|