Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific - October 2021

State of the Region:

Asia Pacific

IATA Economics

October 2021

Contact: economics @iata.org

1

Economics

GDP growth, exchange rates, oil & jet fuel price

  • The trade-weighted US dollar index moved sideways in September. Amongst the key regional currencies, the THB was the main mover, losing 5% against the US$. Since the start of the year, the baht has lost nearly 13%, which has made it the worst performing currency in emerging Asia in 2021.
  • Following the temporary weakness in August, average Brent crude oil and jet fuel price picked up by 5.9% & 7.8% respectively in September, reflecting rising optimism about fuel demand recovery.

GDP growth

% change on a yr ago

2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

India

-7.0

0.5

1.6

20.1

Japan

-4.7

-0.8

-1.3

7.7

Indonesia

-2.1

-2.2

-0.7

7.1

Korea

-0.9

-1.1

1.9

6.0

Australia

-2.4

-0.9

1.3

9.6

Thailand

-6.2

-4.3

-2.6

7.6

Malaysia

-5.6

-3.4

-0.5

16.1

Philippines

-9.5

-9.1

-3.9

11.8

Vietnam

2.6

4.5

4.7

6.6

Singapore

-5.4

-2.4

1.5

14.6

World*

-3.5

-1.1

2.7

11.5

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2020

Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21

US$ broad index

112.1

113.3

113.7

113.8

Japanese yen (JPY)

103.3

109.8

109.9

111.6

Australian dollar (AUD)

1.29

1.36

1.37

1.38

Sth Korean won (KRW)

1087

1151

1158

1184

Indian rupee (INR)

73.1

74.4

73.0

74.2

Indonesian rupiah (IDR)

14050

14463

14263

14313

Thai baht (THB)

30.0

32.9

32.2

33.8

Malaysian ringgit (MYR)

4.02

4.22

4.16

4.19

Philippine pesso (PHP)

48.0

50.0

49.8

51.0

Vietnamese dong (VND)

23083

22955

22783

22760

Singapore dollar (SGD)

1.32

1.35

1.35

1.36

Oil and fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2020

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Crude oil (Brent)

43.4

74.4

70.6

74.7

Jet fuel

46.3

79.5

76.9

82.9

2 Source: Refinitiv Eikon, S&P Platts

Business confidence

  • The growth momentum in Japan's manufacturing sector eased further in September as supply chain disruptions increased pressure on input costs. In Indonesia, the manufacturing sector returned to expansion as the latest COVID-19 wave subsided in the country. Operating conditions improved also in India amidst rising demand for manufactured goods.

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

25

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

India

Indonesia

Japan

3 Source: Markit

Passenger market

  • The spread of the Delta variant led to a slight deterioration in air travel in August. Industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by 56.0% vs. August 2019, following a 53.0% drop in July. This was entirely driven by developments in some of the key domestic markets.
  • Contraction in Asia Pacific RPKs accelerated in August as COVID outbreaks reverted passenger traffic recovery in some of the key domestic markets, including Japan and Australia.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

-62.0

-66.0

-63.5

-78.3

World

-65.9

-59.9

-53.0

-56.0

Routes (segment basis)

India domestic

-55.7

-75.1

-58.9

-44.8

Japan domestic

-53.6

-67.6

-55.2

-59.8

Australia domestic

-69.3

-49.7

-74.8

-83.3

Asia - Europe

-79.0

-91.0

-89.4

-88.4

Within Asia

-84.1

-97.5

-97.7

-97.4

Asia - Nth America

-80.1

-91.5

-89.5

-86.3

Asia - Middle East

-73.4

-84.3

-83.0

-78.7

S/w Pacific - N/S America

-74.0

-96.1

-95.7

-96.0

Asia - Africa

-79.7

-91.5

-92.7

-91.7

Growth in passenger volumes, by region

RPKs, % change vs. Aug 2019

ASPAC

ME

Africa

Europe

Lat.Am Nth.Am Industry

-30.3%

-48.7%

-42.0%

-58.0%

-56.0%

-68.0%

-78.3%

4 Source: IATA Monthly Statistics

Air cargo market

  • August was the fourth consecutive month of relative stability in air cargo. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) rose by 7.7% vs. August 2019, compared with an 8.8% expansion in July.
  • Asia Pacific CTKs fell by 2.1% in August compared with pre-crisis 2019 - a modest deterioration from the previous month. Looking ahead, the slowing growth momentum in the Chinese economy indicates that operating backdrop might be less supportive to the region's near- term cargo demand.

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

-13.8

0.5

0.7

-2.1

World

-8.7

9.2

8.8

7.7

Routes (segment basis)

Asia - Europe

-10.5

5.0

3.3

2.9

Asia - Nth America

7.5

27.6

29.4

28.4

Within Asia

-19.6

-3.2

-4.7

-4.5

Asia - Middle East

-6.3

18.5

15.6

16.4

S/w Pacific - N/S America

-29.6

-47.2

-34.1

-31.2

Asia - Africa

9.0

43.4

35.1

26.4

Growth in cargo volumes, by region

CTKs, % change vs. Aug 2019

32.4%

15.5%

19.3%

6.3%

7.7%

-2.1%

-13.2%

Lat.Am

ASPAC

Europe

ME

Nth.Am

Africa

Industry

5 Source: IATA Monthly Statistics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
