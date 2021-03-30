Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Regional Briefing - Europe - March 2021

03/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of the region: Europe

Economy

GDP growth, selected economies

% change on a year ago

2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Germany

-5.3

-11.3

-4.0

-3.6

Russia

--

-8.0

-3.4

--

France

-8.2

-18.6

-3.7

-4.9

UK

-9.9

-21.0

-8.7

-7.8

Italy

-8.9

-18.2

-5.2

-6.6

Spain

-11.0

-21.6

-9.0

-9.1

Turkey

1.8

-10.3

6.3

5.9

Israel

-2.3

-8.3

-1.0

-0.5

Euro zone

-6.8

-14.6

-4.2

-4.9

Eastern Europe

-3.3

-7.4

-3.5

-3.0

World*

-3.7

-8.9

-2.7

-1.5

Source: Eikon Datastream * Market exchange rate basis

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2020

Dec-20

Jan-21Feb-21

US$ broad index

112.1

112.1

111.8

112.3

European euro (EUR)

0.81

0.81

0.82

0.82

Russian ruble (RUB)

74.0

74.0

75.5

74.5

British pound (GBP)

0.73

0.73

0.73

0.72

Turkish lira (TRY)

7.36

7.36

7.30

7.42

Israeli shekel (ILS)

3.21

3.21

3.28

3.31

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Eikon Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2020

Dec-20

Jan-21Feb-21

Crude oil (Brent)

43.4

50.4

55.2

62.4

Jet fuel

46.3

55.4

59.6

66.9

Source: Platts, Eikon Datastream (monthly average data)

March 2021

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

UK

Euro zone

Russia

Source: Markit

  • The manufacturing sector expanded across the three key economies that we regularly track for the Europe region as the demand for goods continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic. That said, the service sector remains under pressure in the region due to ongoing lockdowns.
  • The trade-weighted US dollar index rose by 0.5% in February, partly reflecting optimism about the US economic recovery. Of the key regional currencies, the GBP was the main mover, ending the month up 1.8% against the US$.
  • Brent Crude oil and jet fuel price picked up for another month due to improving global economic outlook and OPEC+ supply cuts.

Market

Revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

Region (registration basis)

Europe

-69.9

-82.3

-77.7

-77.4

World

-65.9

-70.4

-69.7

-72.0

Routes (segment basis)

Russia domestic

-23.5

-23.0

-12.0

5.5

Within Europe

-70.7

-84.7

-82.9

-83.8

Europe - North America

-80.4

-90.3

-86.9

-85.4

Europe - Asia

-79.0

-93.2

-91.9

-92.9

Europe - Middle East

-73.2

-87.0

-79.9

-81.1

Europe - Africa

-68.4

-78.5

-66.8

-68.1

Europe - South America

-71.4

-85.8

-75.8

-80.1

Source: IATA Economics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • After several months without any clear improvement, industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) deteriorated in Jan 2021. They were 72% lower vs. Jan 2019, which represents a more accurate comparison due to the large moves in traffic in early-2020.
  • Airlines based in Europe posted broadly unchanged rates of RPK decline compared with December.

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Their January passenger volumes were on average 77.4% lower compared with two years ago. The air travel recovery has been adversely impacted by new lockdowns in the region in early-2021.

  • All of the region's key int'l routes remained deep in the contraction territory. In contrast, domestic RPKs of Russian airlines were up 5.5% vs. January 2019, driven by a fall in COVID cases since a peak late in December and by national holidays in the first week of the month.

Growth in passenger volumes, by region

RPKs, % change vs. January 2019

ME

Europe

ASPAC

Nth.Am

Africa

Lat.Am

Industry

-77.4%

-71.5%

-67.5%

-63.9%

-58.0%

-72.0%

-80.7%

Source: IATA Economics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

Region (registration basis)

Europe

-16.0

-12.7

-5.4

-0.4

World

-10.6

-6.1

-0.8

1.1

Routes (segment basis)

Europe - Asia

-15.0

-13.1

-4.7

0.2

Europe - North America

-21.0

-16.5

-15.7

-12.9

Europe - Middle East

-18.1

-12.5

-10.6

-7.6

Europe - Africa

-23.4

-15.1

-12.2

-19.6

Europe - South America

-23.8

-18.9

-13.7

-16.2

Within Europe

-24.4

-27.6

-18.7

-13.4

Source: IATA Economics Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Air cargo volumes rose sharply for another month and reached levels last seen before the pandemic started. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) were higher by 1.1% vs. the pre-crisis levels (Jan 2019).
  • Although Europe's cargo traffic remained in the contraction territory (-0.4% vs. Jan 2019), it showed a robust improvement vs. December. Should the current growth trend continue, the market will reach its pre-

pandemic levels next month. For now, the prospects are positive since Eurozone's new export orders PMI - a leading indicator of air cargo demand in the past - points to a further CTK expansion (at 57.7 in Feb).

  • Amongst the key regional routes, Europe-Asia had been most resilient so far, with CTKs returning to pre- crisis levels in January (+0.2%). The smaller Europe- Sth.Am market was the weakest performer this month, with CTKs down 19.6% compared with pre-crisis levels.

Growth in cargo volumes, by region

CTKs, % change vs. January 2019

21.1%

11.7%

6.0%

1.1%

-0.4%

-6.8%

-14.2%

Lat.Am

ASPAC

Europe

ME

Nth.Am

Africa

Industry

Source: IATA Economics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

ASK/ACTK: %ch vs.the same

2020

Nov-20

Dec-20

Jan-21

period in 2019, LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Europe

ASK

-62.6

-72.3

-68.8

-68.7

PLF

68.7

53.2

59.2

57.6

World

ASK

-56.7

-58.8

-57.1

-58.7

PLF

65.0

58.1

58.0

54.1

Cargo

Europe

ACTK

-26.7

-24.1

-18.6

-19.9

CLF

59.4

65.4

64.4

62.7

World

ACTK

-23.2

-19.1

-17.8

-19.5

CLF

54.4

57.8

57.2

58.9

Source: IATA Economics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available freight tonne kilometers

  • New lockdowns stopped the recovery in seat capacity over the past two months. Industry-wide available seat- kilometres (ASKs) fell by 4.6%mom and were 58.7% lower vs. the pre-crisis period (Jan 2019). European airlines posted the ASKs down 68.7% vs. Jan 2019 - the weakest outcome amongst regions.
  • Despite the capacity cuts, demand continued to fall faster than supply, and therefore the global passenger load factor (PLF) deteriorated again. It fell by 25.7 ppts vs. Jan 2019 to 54.1%, a new all-time low for the month. European airlines saw the PLF at 57.6%.
  • The fall in passenger capacity resulted in renewed pressure on belly cargo capacity. The industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell by 5%mom this January and were 19.5% lower vs. the pre-crisis level. European airlines flew 19.9% fewer ACTKs compared with the pre-crisis period.

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

  • The global CLF reached 58.9%, a record high outcome for any month of January in our time series. European carriers reported the second-highest CLF amongst regions after Asia Pacific, at 62.7%.

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019

2019Q4

2020Q4

Europe

6.2

4.8

3.9

-46

Industry

5.7

5.2

7.6

-50

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted

  • The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. The pressure on revenues on European airlines will continue in the near term since the vaccine rollout has been relatively slow in many countries and the region is facing new virus wave.
  • As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in the Europe region are expected to increase compared with 2020 levels as the pandemic gets under better control in some countries. That said, this figure will be most likely revised during the year, depending on the speed of air travel recovery and the rate of cash burn.

Aircraft deliveries to Europe (as of March 2021)

  • deliveries made & due
    350

300

44

  1. 84

150

51

272

100213

50

142

0

2019

2020

2021

Source: Ascend

Narrowbody

Widebody

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pAVIENT  : Expanded reSound™ R TPE Portfolio from Avient Launches Globally, Over 80 Percent Recycled Content Available in EU
PU
12:00pYOUGOV  : Teachers oppose extended school days and shorter summer holidays to help pupils catch up after COVID
PU
12:00pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BOBST GROUP SA ON 30 MARCH 2021 : approval of all proposals
PU
12:00pMACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP /MI/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:00pGitLab for Education Report Demonstrates Gap in Curriculum for DevOps in Universities
GL
12:00pWISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
GL
12:00pEGIDE : 2020 FY Results
GL
12:00pPRESS RELEASE : WISeKey $WKEY and Ocean Protocol to launch WISeART Market, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace for exclusive physical art
DJ
12:00peXp Realty Exceeds 50,000 Real Estate Agents Globally Following Record-Breaking Financial Results
GL
12:00pCDPHP Receives A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ