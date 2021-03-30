Regional Briefing - Europe - March 2021

The latest financial results confirm that airlines continued to experience deep losses in Q4 due to stalling passenger recovery. The pressure on revenues on European airlines will continue in the near term since the vaccine rollout has been relatively slow in many countries and the region is facing new virus wave.

As of March 2021, aircraft deliveries scheduled by airlines based in the Europe region are expected to increase compared with 2020 levels as the pandemic gets under better control in some countries. That said, this figure will be most likely revised during the year, depending on the speed of air travel recovery and the rate of cash burn.