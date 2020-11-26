|
Regional Briefing - Europe - November 2020
State of the region: Europe
GDP growth, selected economies
|
% change on a year ago
|
2019
|
Q1 2020
|
Q2 2020
|
Q3 2020
|
Germany
|
0.6
|
-2.1
|
-11.2
|
-4.0
|
Russia
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
-8.0
|
--
|
France
|
1.5
|
-5.8
|
-18.9
|
-4.3
|
UK
|
1.3
|
-2.1
|
-21.5
|
-9.6
|
Italy
|
0.3
|
-5.6
|
-17.9
|
-4.7
|
Spain
|
2.0
|
-4.2
|
-21.5
|
-8.7
|
Turkey
|
0.9
|
4.4
|
-9.9
|
--
|
Israel
|
3.3
|
0.5
|
-8.2
|
-1.4
|
Euro zone
|
1.3
|
-3.3
|
-14.8
|
-4.4
|
Eastern Europe
|
2.8
|
0.6
|
-7.8
|
-4.3
|
World*
|
|
2.5
|
-1.7
|
-9.1
|
-3.2
|
Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis
|
|
|
Exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of period, # per US$
|
2019
|
Aug-20
|
Sep-20
|
Oct-20
|
US$ broad index
|
114.7
|
116.1
|
117.3
|
116.5
|
European euro (EUR)
|
0.89
|
0.85
|
0.85
|
0.86
|
Russian ruble (RUB)
|
62.1
|
74.1
|
77.6
|
79.5
|
British pound (GBP)
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
0.77
|
0.77
|
Turkish lira (TRY)
|
5.95
|
7.37
|
7.70
|
8.38
|
Israeli shekel (ILS)
|
3.45
|
3.35
|
3.42
|
3.41
|
Source: Datastream
|
|
|
|
|
World oil and jet fuel price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$/barrel (period ave.)
|
2019
|
Aug-20
|
Sep-20
|
Oct-20
|
Crude oil (Brent)
|
64.2
|
45.1
|
41.9
|
41.6
|
Jet fuel
|
79.6
|
45.4
|
41.1
|
43.5
Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
UK
|
|
|
Euro zone
|
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Markit
-
Business sentiment in Eurozone and the UK remained solid in October, reflecting the recovery in economic activity. That said, outlook for local businesses is uncertain amid new lockdowns. In Russia operating conditions deteriorated due to weak domestic demand.
-
The trade-weighted US dollar index ended the month down 0.7%. Of the key regional currencies, the TRY lost ~9% vs. the US$ amidst geopolitical tensions in the region, weak economy and central bank's decision to sustain low interest rates.
-
The Brent crude oil price fell further in October as renewed lockdowns weighed on global demand. The jet fuel price gained modestly compared with September but remained 45% lower compared with a year ago.
|
Market
|
traffic in Europe. Region's airlines recorded RPKs down
|
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
|
75.8%yoy - a deterioration from a 73.5% fall in August.
|
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Jul-20
|
Aug-20
|
Sep-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
4.2
|
-81.3
|
-73.5
|
-75.8
|
World
|
4.1
|
-79.5
|
-75.3
|
-72.8
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia domestic
|
6.7
|
-17.8
|
3.8
|
2.7
|
Within Europe
|
5.5
|
-79.1
|
-67.7
|
-73.6
|
Europe - North America
|
4.3
|
-94.8
|
-92.9
|
-92.5
|
Europe - Asia
|
6.7
|
-95.7
|
-94.5
|
-93.0
|
Europe - Middle East
|
4.4
|
-93.7
|
-92.1
|
-90.0
|
Europe - Africa
|
4.5
|
-92.9
|
-85.9
|
-82.8
|
|
8.0
|
-94.1
|
-91.1
|
-90.0
|
Europe - South America
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Economics Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
Industry-widerevenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) declined by 72.8% year-on-year in September, a small improvement from the 75.3% fall in August. The recovery remained mostly driven by domestic markets.
-
Although the rebound in global economic activity continued in September, new outbreaks and further restrictions have put new pressure on passenger
-
Domestic Russia market has been one of the key contributors to the improvement in total domestic traffic (RPKs up 2.7%yoy) due to falling fares and booming domestic tourism in the country.
-
Region's international traffic showed little improvement from the low point of the crisis. RPKs remained 90% lower vs. a year ago on most of the key int'l routes.
Growth in air passenger volumes
RPKs, % Growth year-on-year
20%
0%
-20%
-40%
-60%
-80%
-100%
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
Total Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Economics
Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Jul-20
|
Aug-20
|
Sep-20
|
Region (registration basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
-1.9
|
-22.3
|
-19.3
|
-15.4
|
World
|
-3.2
|
-14.1
|
-12.1
|
-8.0
|
Routes (segment basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe - Asia
|
-1.5
|
-19.7
|
-17.8
|
-17.8
|
Europe - North America
|
-2.5
|
-30.3
|
-24.2
|
-19.1
|
Europe - Middle East
|
-5.2
|
-21.0
|
-16.1
|
-11.5
|
Europe - Africa
|
-1.9
|
-31.1
|
-29.8
|
-24.7
|
Europe - South America
|
-3.1
|
-37.2
|
-31.9
|
-26.6
|
Within Europe
|
-0.9
|
-30.1
|
-24.1
|
-31.2
Source: IATA Economics Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
Recovery in air cargo modestly accelerated in September. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) fell by 8.0% year-on-year compared with 12.1% decline in August. Month-on-month, CTKs showed the fastest growth since May, at 3.7%.
-
Europe's air cargo continued to gradually improve in September amidst recovering economic activity and
accelerating exports. Region's CTKs fell by 15.4%yoy - a 3.9ppts improvement on contraction in August.
-
Notwithstanding these positive developments, all major trade lanes remained in a contraction territory. Europe- Middle East was the most resilient market for another month, with cargo volumes down 11.5%yoy.
Growth in air cargo volumes
CTKs, % Growth year-on-year
20%
10%
0%
-10%
-20%
-30%
-40%
-50%
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
Total Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Economics
Industry
Capacity growth and load factors
|
ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,
|
2019
|
Jul-20
|
Aug-20
|
Sep-20
|
LF: % of ASK/ACTK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
ASK
|
3.5
|
-72.8
|
-62.8
|
-64.3
|
|
PLF
|
85.2
|
61.3
|
63.5
|
58.6
|
World
|
ASK
|
3.4
|
-69.8
|
-63.9
|
-63.0
|
|
PLF
|
82.6
|
58.2
|
58.6
|
60.1
|
Cargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
ACTK
|
3.1
|
-36.5
|
-33.0
|
-31.8
|
|
CLF
|
51.8
|
59.3
|
57.3
|
62.0
|
World
|
ACTK
|
2.1
|
-30.8
|
-28.7
|
-25.2
|
|
CLF
|
46.8
|
55.8
|
54.5
|
56.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Economics. Note: LF=load factor. ASK=available seat kilometers. ACTK=available freight tonne kilometers
-
Airlines slowed the return of capacity in Sept amidst rising COVID-19 cases. As a result, global passenger load factor improved slightly, reaching the highest level since Feb (but down 21.8ppts yoy). European airlines reported PLF at 58.6%.
-
The industry-wide cargo load factor reached a new all- time high for September at 56.9% amidst continuous capacity crunch. At the regional level, the European carriers reported the CLF up 12ppts, at 62%.
-
The initial sample of Q3 2020 financial results showed that airlines in all regions posted another quarter of negative EBIT margin due to the modest travel demand recovery in the summer quarter, which is seasonally
Airline operating (EBIT) margins*
|
% revenues
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019Q3
|
2020Q3
|
Europe
|
6.2
|
4.8
|
16.9
|
-48
|
Industry
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
13.3
|
-63
Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted
the strongest period in normal times. In 2020 as a whole, airlines in the region are expected to post combined losses of US$26.9bn.
-
Note that the passenger yield data should be interpreted with caution due to the small number of tickets being sold amidst the pandemic crisis.
Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)
|
% change on a yr ago
|
2019
|
Jul-20
|
Aug-20
|
Sep-20
|
Russia domestic
|
-5.4
|
-35.0
|
-32.0
|
-27.3
|
Within Europe
|
-6.7
|
-17.2
|
-20.9
|
-23.6
|
Europe - North America
|
-3.9
|
-20.1
|
-18.7
|
-28.5
|
Europe - Asia
|
-7.9
|
2.5
|
8.4
|
9.6
|
Europe - Middle East
|
-5.8
|
67.0
|
56.8
|
96.3
|
Europe - Africa
|
-7.3
|
12.4
|
5.4
|
11.1
|
Europe - South America
|
-15.1
|
-21.9
|
-11.9
|
-22.5
Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision
-
The data from November point to a 32% fall in scheduled jet aircraft deliveries for airlines based in Europe in 2020 vs. 2019. Throughout the year, carriers have been negotiating with manufacturers deferrals of deliveries to reduce their cash outflow.
Aircraft deliveries to Europe (as of November 2020)
-
deliveries made & due 450
-
55
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
200
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
61
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
140
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Ascend
|
|
|
Narrowbody
|
|
|
Widebody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|