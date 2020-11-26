Regional Briefing - Europe - November 2020

The initial sample of Q3 2020 financial results showed that airlines in all regions posted another quarter of negative EBIT margin due to the modest travel demand recovery in the summer quarter, which is seasonally

Airlines slowed the return of capacity in Sept amidst rising

the strongest period in normal times. In 2020 as a whole, airlines in the region are expected to post combined losses of US$26.9bn.

Note that the passenger yield data should be interpreted with caution due to the small number of tickets being sold amidst the pandemic crisis.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago 2019 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Russia domestic -5.4 -35.0 -32.0 -27.3 Within Europe -6.7 -17.2 -20.9 -23.6 Europe - North America -3.9 -20.1 -18.7 -28.5 Europe - Asia -7.9 2.5 8.4 9.6 Europe - Middle East -5.8 67.0 56.8 96.3 Europe - Africa -7.3 12.4 5.4 11.1 Europe - South America -15.1 -21.9 -11.9 -22.5

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

The data from November point to a 32% fall in scheduled jet aircraft deliveries for airlines based in Europe in 2020 vs. 2019. Throughout the year, carriers have been negotiating with manufacturers deferrals of deliveries to reduce their cash outflow.

Aircraft deliveries to Europe (as of November 2020)

deliveries made & due 450

55