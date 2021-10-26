Regional Briefing - Europe - October 2021

Log in
State of the Region:

Europe

IATA Economics

October 2021

Contact: economics @iata.org

1

Economics

GDP growth, exchange rates, oil & jet fuel price

  • The trade-weighted US dollar index moved sideways in September. Amongst the key regional currencies, the TRY was the main mover, losing nearly 7% against the US$ as Turkey's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates despite high inflation in the country.
  • Following the temporary weakness in August, average Brent crude oil and jet fuel price picked up by 5.9% & 7.8% respectively in September, reflecting rising optimism about fuel demand recovery.

GDP growth

% change on a year ago

2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Germany

-4.9

-2.9

-3.1

9.4

Russia

-3.0

-1.8

-0.7

10.5

France

-8.0

-4.3

1.5

18.7

UK

-9.7

-7.1

-5.8

23.6

Italy

-9.0

-6.6

-0.8

17.2

Spain

-10.8

-8.8

-4.2

17.5

Turkey

1.8

6.2

7.2

21.7

Israel

-2.1

0.0

0.8

15.4

Euro zone

-6.5

-4.4

-1.2

14.3

Eastern Europe

-3.1

-2.8

-1.3

10.3

World*

-3.5

-1.1

2.7

11.5

Exchange rates

end of period, # per US$

2020

Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21

US$ broad index

112.1

113.3

113.7

113.8

European euro (EUR)

0.81

0.84

0.85

0.86

Russian ruble (RUB)

74.0

73.1

73.2

72.8

British pound (GBP)

0.73

0.72

0.73

0.74

Turkish lira (TRY)

7.36

8.43

8.32

8.89

Israeli shekel (ILS)

3.21

3.23

3.20

3.23

Oil and fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2020

Jul-21Aug-21

Sep-21

Crude oil (Brent)

43.4

74.4

70.6

74.7

Jet fuel

46.3

79.5

76.9

82.9

2 Source: Refinitiv Eikon, S&P Platts

Business confidence

  • Growth momentum in the manufacturing sector slowed further in the UK and Eurozone in September due to congested supply chains and labor shortages (in the former). In Russia, operating conditions for manufacturers stabilized after three consecutive months of contraction as domestic demand improved and production picked up.

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

70

65

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

UK

Euro zone

Russia

3 Source: Markit

Passenger market

  • The spread of the Delta variant led to a slight deterioration in air travel in August. Industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by 56.0% vs. August 2019, following a 53.0% drop in July. This was entirely driven by developments in some of the key domestic markets.
  • RPKs flown by European airlines continued to recover in August, showing a 7ppts smaller contraction than in the previous month, at
    -48.7% (vs. Aug 2019). Russia domestic market remained the best performer amongst the global key domestic markets for another month
    (RPKs up a robust 32%). Of the region's key international markets, Within Europe showed the fastest improvement benefitting from the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Region (registration basis)

Europe

-69.8

-68.8

-55.6

-48.7

World

-65.9

-59.9

-53.0

-56.0

Routes (segment basis)

Russia domestic

-23.5

33.0

28.9

31.9

Within Europe

-70.7

-73.2

-53.5

-42.9

Europe - North America

-80.4

-81.0

-70.4

-64.6

Europe - Asia

-79.0

-91.0

-89.4

-88.4

Europe - Middle East

-72.8

-81.5

-76.0

-71.2

Europe - Africa

-68.4

-63.9

-50.5

-47.8

-71.8

-86.4

-80.6

-74.0

Europe - South America

Growth in passenger volumes, by region

RPKs, % change vs. Aug 2019

ASPAC

ME

Africa

Europe Lat.Am Nth.Am Industry

-30.3%

-48.7%

-42.0%

-68.0%

-58.0%

-56.0%

-78.3%

4 Source: IATA Monthly Statistics

Air cargo market

  • August was the fourth consecutive month of relative stability in air cargo. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) rose by 7.7% vs. August 2019, compared with an 8.8% expansion in July.
  • European airlines reported CTKs up 6.3% in August compared with the pre-crisis levels - unchanged growth rate from July.

Cargo tonne kilometres (CTKs)

To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.

% ch vs.the same period in 2019

2020

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Region (registration basis)

Europe

-13.9

6.1

6.2

6.3

World

-8.7

9.2

8.8

7.7

Routes (segment basis)

Europe - Asia

-10.5

5.0

3.3

2.9

Europe - North America

-17.7

0.5

9.3

4.2

Europe - Middle East

-17.3

-1.9

-8.0

-3.8

Europe - Africa

-20.2

-12.5

-16.0

-16.1

Europe - South America

-23.4

-2.7

0.4

-6.3

Within Europe

-23.0

-12.8

-12.2

-4.5

Growth in cargo volumes, by region

CTKs, % change vs. Aug 2019

32.4%

15.5%

19.3%

6.3%

7.7%

-2.1%

-13.2%

Lat.Am

ASPAC

Europe

ME

Nth.Am

Africa

Industry

5 Source: IATA Monthly Statistics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
