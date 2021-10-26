|
Regional Briefing - Europe - October 2021
State of the Region:
Europe
IATA Economics
October 2021
GDP growth, exchange rates, oil & jet fuel price
The trade-weighted US dollar index moved sideways in September. Amongst the key regional currencies, the TRY was the main mover, losing nearly 7% against the US$ as Turkey's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates despite high inflation in the country.
Following the temporary weakness in August, average Brent crude oil and jet fuel price picked up by 5.9% & 7.8% respectively in September, reflecting rising optimism about fuel demand recovery.
GDP growth
% change on a year ago
2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Germany
-4.9
-2.9
-3.1
9.4
Russia
-3.0
-1.8
-0.7
10.5
France
-8.0
-4.3
1.5
18.7
UK
-9.7
-7.1
-5.8
23.6
Italy
-9.0
-6.6
-0.8
17.2
Spain
-10.8
-8.8
-4.2
17.5
Turkey
1.8
6.2
7.2
21.7
Israel
-2.1
0.0
0.8
15.4
Euro zone
-6.5
-4.4
-1.2
14.3
Eastern Europe
-3.1
-2.8
-1.3
10.3
World*
-3.5
-1.1
2.7
11.5
Exchange rates
end of period, # per US$
2020
Jul-21Aug-21Sep-21
US$ broad index
112.1
113.3
113.7
113.8
European euro (EUR)
0.81
0.84
0.85
0.86
Russian ruble (RUB)
74.0
73.1
73.2
72.8
British pound (GBP)
0.73
0.72
0.73
0.74
Turkish lira (TRY)
7.36
8.43
8.32
8.89
Israeli shekel (ILS)
3.21
3.23
3.20
3.23
Oil and fuel price
US$/barrel (period ave.)
2020
Jul-21Aug-21
Sep-21
Crude oil (Brent)
43.4
74.4
70.6
74.7
Jet fuel
46.3
79.5
76.9
82.9
Business confidence
Growth momentum in the manufacturing sector slowed further in the UK and Eurozone in September due to congested supply chains and labor shortages (in the former). In Russia, operating conditions for manufacturers stabilized after three consecutive months of contraction as domestic demand improved and production picked up.
Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs
50=no change, seasonally adjusted
70
65
60
55
50
45
40
35
30
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
UK
Euro zone
Russia
Passenger market
The spread of the Delta variant led to a slight deterioration in air travel in August. Industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by 56.0% vs. August 2019, following a 53.0% drop in July. This was entirely driven by developments in some of the key domestic markets.
RPKs flown by European airlines continued to recover in August, showing a 7ppts smaller contraction than in the previous month, at
-48.7% (vs. Aug 2019). Russia domestic market remained the best performer amongst the global key domestic markets for another month
(RPKs up a robust 32%). Of the region's key international markets, Within Europe showed the fastest improvement benefitting from the relaxation of travel restrictions.
Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
2020
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Region (registration basis)
Europe
-69.8
-68.8
-55.6
-48.7
World
-65.9
-59.9
-53.0
-56.0
Routes (segment basis)
Russia domestic
-23.5
33.0
28.9
31.9
Within Europe
-70.7
-73.2
-53.5
-42.9
Europe - North America
-80.4
-81.0
-70.4
-64.6
Europe - Asia
-79.0
-91.0
-89.4
-88.4
Europe - Middle East
-72.8
-81.5
-76.0
-71.2
Europe - Africa
-68.4
-63.9
-50.5
-47.8
-71.8
-86.4
-80.6
-74.0
Europe - South America
Growth in passenger volumes, by region
RPKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
ASPAC
ME
Africa
Europe Lat.Am Nth.Am Industry
-30.3%
-48.7%
-42.0%
-68.0%
-58.0%
-56.0%
-78.3%
Air cargo market
August was the fourth consecutive month of relative stability in air cargo. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) rose by 7.7% vs. August 2019, compared with an 8.8% expansion in July.
-
European airlines reported CTKs up 6.3% in August compared with the pre-crisis levels - unchanged growth rate from July.
Cargo tonne kilometres (CTKs)
To aid understanding, we make % comparisons with pre-crisis 2019 period.
% ch vs.the same period in 2019
2020
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Region (registration basis)
Europe
-13.9
6.1
6.2
6.3
World
-8.7
9.2
8.8
7.7
Routes (segment basis)
Europe - Asia
-10.5
5.0
3.3
2.9
Europe - North America
-17.7
0.5
9.3
4.2
Europe - Middle East
-17.3
-1.9
-8.0
-3.8
Europe - Africa
-20.2
-12.5
-16.0
-16.1
Europe - South America
-23.4
-2.7
0.4
-6.3
Within Europe
-23.0
-12.8
-12.2
-4.5
Growth in cargo volumes, by region
CTKs, % change vs. Aug 2019
32.4%
15.5%
19.3%
6.3%
7.7%
-2.1%
-13.2%
Lat.Am
ASPAC
Europe
ME
Nth.Am
Africa
Industry
