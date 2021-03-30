Regional Briefing - North Asia - March 2021

Airlines based in Asia Pacific flew 71.5% fewer RPKs in January compared to two years ago. Asia Pacific international travel remained the weakest amongst regions

After several months without any clear improvement,

keep strict travel restrictions despite relatively controlled COVID-19 outbreaks. With slow vaccination plans, any improvement in int'l traffic is unlikely in the near-term.

China domestic RPKs sharply deteriorated in January (down almost 34% vs. Jan 2019). The weakness resulted from stricter traffic controls and softer travel demand ahead of the Chinese New Year amid several localized COVID-19 outbreaks.

Growth in passenger volumes, by region

RPKs, % change vs. January 2019

ME Europe ASPAC Nth.Am Africa Lat.Am Industry -77.4% -71.5% -67.5% -63.9% -58.0% -72.0% -80.7%

