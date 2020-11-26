Regional Briefing - North Asia - November 2020

Log in
State of the region: North Asia

November 2020

Economy

GDP growth, selected economies

% change on a yr ago

2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

People's Republic of China

6.1

-6.8

3.2

4.9

Chinese Taipei

2.7

1.7

-0.2

--

Hong Kong (SAR), China

-1.2

-9.1

-9.0

-3.5

Mongolia

5.0

-10.9

-8.8

-2.7

Emerging Asia

5.5

--

--

--

World*

2.5

-1.7

-9.1

-3.2

Source: Datastream * Market exchange rate basis

Exchange rates

`

end of period, # per US$

2019

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

US$ broad index

114.7

116.1

117.3

116.5

Chinese renminbi (CNY)

6.96

6.89

6.79

6.69

Taiwanese dollar (TWD)

30.0

29.3

29.0

28.6

Hong Kong dollar (HKD)

7.79

7.75

7.75

7.75

Mongolian tughrik (MNT)

2740

2857

2851

2845

Source: Datastream

World oil and jet fuel price

US$/barrel (period ave.)

2019

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Crude oil (Brent)

64.2

45.1

41.9

41.6

Jet fuel

79.6

45.4

41.1

43.5

Source: Platts, Datastream (monthly average data)

  • China continues its swift recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. It is one of the few economies that posted a robust positive (4.9%) annual Q3 GDP growth. Moreover, business confidence in the country is in elevated levels.

Business confidence - manufacturing PMIs

50=no change, seasonally adjusted

60

55

50

45

40

35

30

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

China

Hong Kong

Chinese Taipei

Source: Markit

  • Business sentiment remained solid also in Chinese Taipei amid rising demand for manufactured goods. In Hong Kong, operating conditions stabilized, and more improvement is expected following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in late-October.
  • The trade-weighted US dollar index ended the month down 0.7%, partly offsetting the modest gain from September. Of the regional currencies, the CNY gained 1.4% vs. the US$ amidst solid economic recovery.
  • The Brent crude oil price fell further in October as renewed lockdowns weighed on global demand. The jet fuel price gained modestly compared with September but remained 45% lower compared with a year ago.

Market

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

4.7

-71.9

-69.2

-63.5

World

4.1

-79.5

-75.3

-72.8

Routes (segment basis)

China domestic

7.9

-28.4

-18.8

-2.8

Asia - Europe

6.7

-95.7

-94.5

-93.0

Within Asia

5.3

-98.5

-98.4

-98.3

Asia - Nth America

2.4

-94.4

-93.5

-93.7

Asia - Middle East

4.2

-93.3

-92.3

-90.0

Asia - S/w Pacific

6.0

-97.6

-97.4

-97.6

Asia - Africa

3.5

-97.6

-94.7

-93.6

Source: IATA Economics. Asia-Pac incl North Asia

  • Industry-widerevenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) declined by 72.8% year-on-year in September, a small improvement from the 75.3% fall in August. The recovery remained mostly driven by domestic markets.
  • Carriers registered in the Asia Pacific region faced a 63.5%yoy fall in their passenger volumes in September, compared with 69.2% decline in August.
  • Improvements in the region's international travel since the start of the crisis have been restrained amidst stringent flight restrictions.
  • Domestic passenger traffic in China declined by 2.8% year-on-year in September, up 16ppts from contraction in August. The pace of the recovery increased recently, with signs that consumer spending and the overall economy are almost back to normal.

Growth in air passenger volumes

RPKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

0%

-20%

-40%

-60%

-80%

-100%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asia-Pacific

Total Industry

Source: IATA Economics

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

All use of this report is subject to the Terms & Conditions of Use available here

Cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Region (registration basis)

Asia Pacific

-5.6

-19.5

-18.8

-15.9

World

-3.2

-14.1

-12.1

-8.0

Routes (segment basis)

Asia - Europe

-1.5

-19.7

-17.8

-17.8

Asia - Nth America

-3.7

3.2

3.3

3.4

Within Asia

-7.7

-27.4

-26.9

-23.3

Asia - Middle East

-2.3

-14.3

-3.1

1.8

Asia - S/w Pacific

-6.1

-46.1

-43.8

-44.3

Asia - Africa

12.6

5.4

16.1

21.6

Source: IATA Economics. Asia-Pac incl North Asia

  • Recovery in air cargo accelerated in September. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) fell by 8.0% year-on-year compared with 12.1% decline in August. Month-on-month, CTKs showed the fastest growth since May, at 3.7%.
  • Airlines based in the Asia Pacific region recorded a 15.9%yoy fall in CTKs in September. Following the

stagnation in the previous two months, the recovery in volumes modestly picked up as airlines added more capacity on the routes.

  • Of the region's key international markets, Asia-North America and Asia-Africa were amongst the best performing on this occasion (up 3.4% and 21.6%yoy, respectively).

Growth in air cargo volumes

CTKs, % Growth year-on-year

20%

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

-40%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asia-Pacific

Total Industry

Source: IATA Economics

Industry

Capacity growth and load factors

ASK/ACTK: %ch on a yr ago,

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

LF: % of ASK/ACTK

Passenger

Asia Pacific

ASK

4.4

-64.6

-60.3

-57.7

PLF

81.9

65.8

65.2

69.2

World

ASK

3.4

-69.8

-63.9

-63.0

PLF

82.6

58.2

58.6

60.1

Cargo

Asia Pacific

ACTK

0.9

-33.7

-32.2

-29.5

CLF

52.3

63.0

61.5

64.2

World

ACTK

2.1

-30.8

-28.7

-25.2

CLF

46.8

55.8

54.5

56.9

Source: IATA Economics. Asia-Pac incl North Asia. LF= load factor. ASK=available seat kms. ACTK=available cargo tonne kms.

Airlines slowed the return of capacity in Sept amidst

rising COVID-19 cases. As a result, global passenger

load factor improved slightly, reaching the highest level

since Feb (but down 21.8ppts yoy). Asia Pacific airlines

reported PLF at 69.2%.

The industry-wide cargo load factor reached a new all-

time high for September at 56.9% amidst continuous

capacity crunch. Asia Pacific carriers posted the CLF

up 10.4 ppts, at 64.2%.

the strongest period in normal times. In 2020 as a whole, Asia Pacific airlines are expected to post combined losses of US$31.7bn.

  • Note that the passenger yield data should be interpreted with caution due to the small number of tickets being sold amidst the pandemic crisis.

Passenger yields (US$, excl. surcharges & ancillaries)

% change on a yr ago

2019

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

China domestic

-6.1

-37.7

-32.3

-6.4

Asia - Europe

-7.7

-11.8

-7.2

-3.9

Within Asia

-4.5

-25.6

-21.1

-4.8

Asia - Nth America

-2.6

3.7

-5.0

1.3

Asia - Middle East

7.7

19.8

28.3

47.2

Asia - Sth America

-7.8

20.4

11.6

8.8

Asia - Africa

-5.8

63.6

61.8

83.7

Source: DDS Note: historical data may be subject to revision

  • Data from November indicate a 49% fall in the number of jet aircraft deliveries scheduled for Asia Pacific airlines and a 45% decline for Chinese carriers in 2020 compared with 2019. Throughout the year, carriers have been negotiating with manufacturers deferrals of deliveries to reduce their cash outflow.

Aircraft deliveries to China & the Asia Pacific (as of November 2020)

The initial sample of Q3 2020 financial results showed

that airlines in all regions posted another quarter of

negative EBIT margin due to the modest travel demand

recovery in the summer quarter, which is seasonally

Airline operating (EBIT) margins*

% revenues

2018

2019

2019Q3

2020Q3

Asia Pacific

4.7

3.7

7.0

-39

  • deliveries made & due 800

700

600 People's Republic of China

500

  1. 76

200

338

47

7

100

181

119

0

Asia Pacific

173

151

571

41

355

218

Industry

5.7

5.2

13.3

-63

Source: Airline Analyst * constant sample basis, not seasonally adjusted Asia-Pac incl Nth Asia

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Narrowbody

Widebody

Source: Ascend

Note: Asia Pacific includes North Asia

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Contact us via email at: economics@iata.org

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:04:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
