Regional Center of Orange County : Announces 2021 Spotlight Award Honorees

03/09/2021 | 01:14pm EST
SANTA ANA, Calif., March, 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored nine individuals and organizations at its 24th annual Spotlight Awards Monday, March 8. Guest-hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Gile of CBS2/KCAL9, the event took place virtually through streaming media (for the second time, due to the COVID pandemic), with more than 200 participants welcomed by Nancy Bargmann, Director of the Department of Developmental Services for the State of California, and introduced by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.

RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities.

2020 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients:

About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 22,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-center-of-orange-county-announces-2021-spotlight-award-honorees-301243721.html

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County


© PRNewswire 2021
