Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Project (REDISSE) Phase IV - P167817

The objectives of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project in Central Africa, Phase IV are to (i) to strengthen national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in the Participating Countries; and (ii) in the event of an Eligible Crisis or Emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said Eligible Crisis or Emergency. The project has four components:...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

