Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Project (REDISSE) Phase IV - P167817

The objectives of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project in Central Africa, Phase IV are to (i) to strengthen national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in the Participating Countries; and (ii) in the event of an Eligible Crisis or Emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said Eligible Crisis or Emergency. The project has four components:...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:29:01 UTC.