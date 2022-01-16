Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) - P154807

The development objectives of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project are: (i) to strengthen national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in West Africa; and (ii) in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said eligible crisis or emergency. The project has five components as follows: 1) The first component...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More