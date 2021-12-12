Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Phase III - P161163

The objectives for Third phase of Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Project for West Africa are : (i) to strengthen national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in West Africa; and (ii) in the event of an Eligible Emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said Eligible Emergency. The project has five components. (1) Surveillance and Information Systems...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 06:45:05 UTC.