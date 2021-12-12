Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Phase III - P161163

The objectives for Third phase of Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Project for West Africa are : (i) to strengthen national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in West Africa; and (ii) in the event of an Eligible Emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said Eligible Emergency. The project has five components. (1) Surveillance and Information Systems...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More