Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Regional Sahel Pastoralism Support Project - P147674

12/26/2021 | 01:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Project Development Objective (PDO) is to &ldquo;improve access to essential productive assets, services, and markets for pastoralists and agro-pastoralists in selected trans-border areas and along transhumance axes across six Sahel countries, and strengthen country capacities to respond promptly and effectively to pastoral crises or emergencies.&rdquo; In this way, the proposed project will support improved productivity, sustainability, and resilience of pastoral livelihoods, as prioritized in the Nouakchott Declaration on Pastoralism.<br /><br />The PDO will be achieved through a combination of strategic investments, capacity building, and policy dialogue. The pastoral population includes all people (active and inactive persons of all ages) who are members of a livestock-keeping household that: (i) obtains at least 90 percent of its animal feed requirement from grazing natural vegetation and (ii) derives at least 50 percent of its income from livestock. The agro-pastoral population includes all people (active and inactive persons of all ages) who are members of a livestock-keeping household that: (i) obtains 10 percent or more of its animal feed requirement from crop residues and (ii) derives at least 50 percent of its income from cropping activities.<br /><br />The main beneficiaries of PRAPS will be pastoralists and agro-pastoralists in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal; specific trans-boundary geographic areas and transhumance axes are prioritized in each of these six countries. The proposed project is expected to benefit 2,070,000 people directly (200,000 in Burkina Faso, 400,000 in Chad, 440,000 in Mali, 400,000 in Mauritania, 400,000 in Niger, and 230,000 in Senegal) whose livelihoods rely mainly on pastoral activities, including but not limited to livestock keeping or marketing. Target groups include women and youth, who will benefit from the project&rsquo;s overall activities and from activities specifically addressing their needs whenever possible. Secondary beneficiaries include service providers (both public and private), as well as national and regional institutions. CILSS will be a major institutional beneficiary of this project, alongside CRSA (Centre R&eacute;gional de Sant&eacute; Animale, the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Center, based in Bamako) and other regional coordinating partners at the technical level. Under the harmonized approach of the Alliance Globale pour la R&eacute;silience (Global Alliance for Resilience, AGIR) partnership, the goals of PRAPS and other development partners are expected to align to strengthen coordination andmonitoring capacities within the Sahel.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 06:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aNiger Learning Improvement for Results in Education Project - P168779
PU
01:37aEthiopia Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program - P163452
PU
01:37aRegional Sahel Pastoralism Support Project - P147674
PU
01:37aInvesting in Early Years for Growth and Productivity in Malawi - P164771
PU
01:37aVietnam Public Financial Management (PFM) Analytical and Advisory Assistance (AAA) Program - P160118
PU
01:20aMore than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
RE
12:28aSudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
RE
12:10aCharity's staff missing in deadly Myanmar attack that left bodies burnt
RE
12/25At least 16 dead in third migrant shipwreck this week
RE
12/25Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters in capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
2More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
3World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time
4GFH Financial BSC : BOD meeting
5Emirates NBD Bank : Notification from the company

HOT NEWS