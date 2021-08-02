Log in
Regional Sports Network Begins New Era as Midco Sports™

08/02/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
The award-winning content and crew remain the same, but the name and look have changed. Midco Sports Network® will now be known as Midco Sports.

“Midco Sports is more than a TV network – it’s a full sports watching and following experience,” said Jeannie Thurston, Midco’s Senior Director of Creative Services. “It’s truly a part of Midco® and our entire brand.”

Midco Sports color palette also looks different. Orange and complementing tones within a pattern harmonize its new look.

“Midco Sports stands out from the rest already with our high-quality regional sports coverage, and it’s time to make sure that people know that we’re different from other regional channels out there,” said Craig DeWit, Midco Sports General Manager. “The new look and feel will do just that. The team is excited to see it in action during games, shows and on Midco Sports Plus.”

Speaking of Midco Sports Plus, you don’t have to be a Midco cable TV or MidcoTV customer to watch all of the live games and terrific programming. Simply go to MidcoSports.com to learn more about the Midco Sports Plus streaming service. With nearly 200 live events and 60,000 social media followers, Midco Sportsand Midco Sports Plus provide unique, high-quality experiences on whatever platform you choose.

This release is available online in our Press Room.

About Midco Sports

Midco Sports provides live coverage of local sporting events and produces award-winning original sports programming. Since 2010, Midco Sports has delivered the sights and sounds of high school, collegiate, outdoors, motorsports and more to homes and businesses across the Midwest. Visit MidcoSports.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
