Regional Statistical Yearbooks - Regional and Municipal Statistical Data

12/17/2020 | 06:15am EST
Summary

Statistics Portugal releases the Regional Statistical Yearbooks, which include a wide range of statistical information at regional and municipal levels. From the topics analysed in this press release it is important to highlight:
• Territory: in 2018, almost two thirds of Mainland Portugal was occupied by forest and cropland areas, with the Centro and Norte regions having the largest proportions of forest and cropland area, respectively.
• Population: in 2019, the number of inhabitants in the country increased +0.19% compared to the previous year, reversing the negative annual population growth that occurred in the previous eight years. This positive dynamic occurred in 9 out of the 25 sub-regions of the country, being more expressive in AML (+0.59%) and in Oeste (+0.54%).
• Construction and housing: the Área Metropolitana de Lisboa and Algarve concentrated about three quarters of the total value of urban buildings estates acquired by non-residents in Portugal.
• Regional and local government: in 89 out of the 308 municipalities, the municipalities' own-source receipt represented more than 50% of the total of receipts from non-financial transactions, with the municipalities of Lisboa, Lagoa and Albufeira scoring the highest values.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Regional Statistical Yearbooks - Regional and Municipal Statistical Data
