Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Regional court dismisses Maasai eviction case against Tanzania government

10/01/2022 | 01:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wildbeest graze in Serengeti National Park

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A regional court on Friday dismissed a case brought by a group of Maasai villagers claiming the Tanzanian government used violence to evict them from their ancestral lands in the north of the country.

Rights groups said the ruling sent a dangerous message that indigenous peoples can be evicted from their land in the name of conservation.

The government said four Maasai villages are located within the boundaries of the Serengeti National Park, which was originally demarcated under British military rule for gaming but redrawn for conservation by subsequent administrations.

The land disputes between the Maasai villagers and the national park management emerged in 2012 but later in 2017 the government ordered the residents to leave and security forces later evicted them by force.

In 2018, the regional East African Court of Justice issued an interim order to halt the evictions, pending a final judgement.

Rights groups and the Maasai community say the villages are outside the park's boundaries, and that villagers were the victims of a violent police crackdown aimed at forcing them off their traditional lands to make way for trophy hunting by tourists and conservation.

On Friday, three judges at the East African Court of Justice wrote in their ruling that the case lacked merit, saying the Maasai had failed to prove the eviction had taken place outside the park.

They said much of the evidence of alleged violence and brutality was hearsay or inconsistent.

A representative of the Maasai community said the villagers would appeal.

"We are not satisfied with the ruling and we believe the court has erred in analysing the evidence we had provided," said Jebra Kambole, who represented the Maasai in the interim ruling.

Fiore Longo from Survival International, an indigenous rights advocacy, said the judgement was a blow for the Maasai and for indigenous peoples across the world.

"The court has given a strong signal to the international community that evictions and human rights abuses against indigenous peoples should be tolerated if they are done in the name of protecting nature," Longo said.

Tanzania has long been criticised by the international community for violence against the Maasai. In 2015, the European parliament passed a resolution condemning the government for violating their human rights.

The government rejects that it has violated their rights.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland and Nairobi Newsroom; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aNestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
RE
01:51aTencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth-sources
RE
01:50aRegional court dismisses Maasai eviction case against Tanzania government
RE
01:27aThai vegetarian festival returns after COVID hiatus
RE
01:23aIndia slashes base import price of palm oil, gold
RE
01:19aInternational Court of Justice says Equatorial Guinea starts proceedings against France
RE
01:05aFlorida, Carolinas count the cost of one of the worst U.S. hurricanes
RE
12:53aMusk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
RE
12:33aWorld Bank to give Ukraine $530 million in additional aid
RE
12:22aAustalia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
2Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
3German finance minister says EU LNG price cap should be higher than mar..
4S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
5Ben & Jerry's says parent co Unilever 'covertly' took trademarks

HOT NEWS