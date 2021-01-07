Register your interest for our panel discussion on what the UK EU free trade agreement means for you and your business

Published on: 06 January 2021

Join our upcoming dedicated online panel discussion to find out more about our new relationship with the EU.

British Marine members are invited to attend our interactive online panel discussion where our guest panellists will be on hand to discuss the latest guidance and what the deal means for you and your business.

The panel includes:

Iain Mackinnon - Secretary at Maritime Skills Alliance (Skills)

Simon Anslow - Partner - VAT services - PKF Francis Clark (VAT / Customs)

Richard Phillips - Indirect Tax Consultant - PKF Francis Clark (Customs)

Gerard Groom - HMRC (VAT)

Paul Griffiths - HMRC pleasure craft team (VAT)

Myles Munro - Home Office - (Borders)

Alasdair Reay - MD HPi-CEproof - (Product Certification)

Ross Wombwell - Head of Technical, British Marine

Brian Clark - Head of Public Affairs, British Marine

Last year, British Marine ran a successful Brexit webinar series to support members with any Brexit related queries. This panel discussion will revisit some of these areas and outline how the new deal will impact British businesses.

The panellists will first look at some of the latest changes to customs requirements, imports, and VAT. The group will also review the latest information on the recognition of professional qualifications and product certification before opening the floor to questions from members.

If you are yet to register your interest, please do so by emailing us at brexit@britishmarine.co.uk. We will be sharing further details soon and will be emailing attendees the joining instructions shortly.

For further information on the free trade agreement and what it means for you please visit the Brexit microsite.

