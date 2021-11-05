Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Registered Employment: April-May 2021

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

05 November 2021 | 1100 hrs | 202/2021

In May 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 2.6 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Employment: April-May 2021

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in May 2021 increased by 1.6 per cent, reaching 239,376 (see methodological note 5). This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (6,065) and a decrease in registered unemployment (2,408) (Table 1).

Registered full-time employment

When May 2021 is compared to May 2020, the highest increase in employment was brought about by human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88) and arts, entertainment and recreation (NACE 90-93), with 1,246 and 1,116 persons respectively (Table 1). Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 4,514 persons to 186,320 . Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,551 persons to 51,055 (Table 2).

The number of persons registered as full-timeself-employed rose by 1,215 when compared to May 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 4,850. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 2.2 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively over 2020 levels (Table 2).

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in May 2021 increased by 6.7 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020. Administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82) followed by professional, scientific and technical activities (NACE 69-75) recorded the highest increases in part-time employment with 552 and 537 respectively (Table 3).

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 33,778 up by 11.5 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 32,057, up by 2.1 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020 (Table 4) ■

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity …

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

April

April

May

May

division

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Revised)

(Revised)

(Revised)

01-03

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

2,448

2,501

2,472

2,565

2,470

2,576

01

Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities

1,644

1,654

1,655

1,686

1,651

1,687

02

Forestry and logging

-

-

-

-

-

-

03

Fishing and aquaculture

804

847

817

879

819

889

05-09

Mining and quarrying

376

371

382

368

368

364

05

Mining of coal and lignite

-

-

-

-

-

-

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-

-

-

-

-

-

07

Mining of metal ores

-

-

-

-

-

-

08

Other mining and quarrying

196

206

204

215

204

212

09

Mining support service activities

180

165

178

153

164

152

10-33

Manufacturing

22,512

22,608

22,688

22,847

22,606

22,896

10

Manufacture of food products

2,637

2,622

2,617

2,646

2,611

2,631

11

Manufacture of beverages

932

881

908

875

890

887

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

16

16

16

15

16

15

13

Manufacture of textiles

338

345

341

370

341

371

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

152

150

153

136

154

139

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

18

17

17

17

17

17

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture;

402

398

375

422

383

395

manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

260

271

274

277

271

281

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

1,639

1,646

1,619

1,677

1,631

1,673

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

8

8

8

9

8

9

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

276

271

268

272

271

274

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

1,013

1,044

1,011

1,138

1,011

1,123

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

1,748

1,668

1,688

1,679

1,675

1,678

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

1,121

1,205

1,207

1,257

1,201

1,268

24

Manufacture of basic metals

195

225

224

230

223

249

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

1,184

1,229

1,224

1,272

1,227

1,250

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

2,350

2,291

2,376

2,228

2,365

2,221

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

600

618

654

540

636

548

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

532

543

547

539

539

547

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

1,044

1,044

1,022

1,099

1,021

1,105

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

April

April

May

May

division

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Revised)

(Revised)

(Revised)

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

286

320

318

344

315

361

31

Manufacture of furniture

1,157

1,169

1,163

1,163

1,161

1,198

32

Other manufacturing

2,612

2,514

2,529

2,559

2,521

2,571

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

1,992

2,113

2,129

2,083

2,118

2,085

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

177

204

201

233

202

234

36-39

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

1,620

1,780

1,768

1,805

1,765

1,794

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

1,166

1,181

1,191

1,179

1,187

1,172

37

Sewerage

9

10

9

11

9

11

38

Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery

411

553

535

569

536

564

39

Remediation activities and other waste management services

34

36

33

46

33

47

41-43

Construction

13,571

15,059

14,962

15,757

14,954

15,960

41

Construction of buildings

5,265

5,834

5,864

5,963

5,878

6,104

42

Civil engineering

1,253

1,476

1,362

1,824

1,370

1,839

43

Specialised construction activities

7,053

7,749

7,736

7,970

7,706

8,017

45-47

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

28,373

28,934

28,887

29,064

28,735

29,159

45

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

2,736

2,824

2,833

2,829

2,817

2,830

46

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

10,752

10,960

10,974

11,063

10,918

11,088

47

Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

14,885

15,150

15,080

15,172

15,000

15,241

49-53

Transportation and storage

11,421

11,958

11,916

11,652

11,871

11,656

49

Land transport and transport via pipelines

4,572

4,823

4,865

4,793

4,834

4,758

50

Water transport

502

509

498

529

500

539

51

Air transport

1,725

1,841

1,909

1,585

1,898

1,586

52

Warehousing and support activities for transportation

3,685

3,816

3,673

3,646

3,676

3,662

53

Postal and courier activities

937

969

971

1,099

963

1,111

55-56

Accommodation and food service activities

15,258

15,481

15,892

14,425

15,690

14,548

55

Accommodation

6,511

6,044

6,283

5,146

6,143

5,246

56

Food and beverage service activities

8,747

9,437

9,609

9,279

9,547

9,302

58-63

Information and communication

8,047

8,293

8,246

8,603

8,232

8,663

58

Publishing activities

850

909

906

955

901

967

59

Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording

and music publishing activities

400

426

392

442

394

449

60

Programming and broadcasting activities

263

266

272

253

269

253

3

4

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

April

April

May

May

division

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Revised)

(Revised)

(Revised)

61

Telecommunications

1,701

1,627

1,656

1,527

1,661

1,521

62

Computer programming, consultancy and related activities

3,967

4,037

4,012

4,342

3,997

4,390

63

Information service activities

866

1,028

1,008

1,084

1,010

1,083

64-66

Financial and insurance activities

11,126

12,152

12,135

12,418

12,058

12,477

64

Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding

7,810

8,721

8,699

9,094

8,627

9,155

65

Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security

1,025

1,065

1,060

1,052

1,060

1,053

66

Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities

2,291

2,366

2,376

2,272

2,371

2,269

68

Real estate activities

2,062

2,158

2,147

2,268

2,141

2,292

69-75

Professional, scientific and technical activities

15,892

16,557

16,523

17,328

16,436

17,401

69

Legal and accounting activities

4,534

4,460

4,477

4,457

4,448

4,515

70

Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities

5,200

5,688

5,682

6,316

5,616

6,329

71

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

2,820

3,104

3,076

3,164

3,081

3,170

72

Scientific research and development

77

85

79

112

80

112

73

Advertising and market research

2,198

2,061

2,071

2,051

2,072

2,045

74

Other professional, scientific and technical activities

934

1,009

994

1,059

991

1,062

75

Veterinary activities

129

150

144

169

148

168

77-82

Administrative and support service activities

21,944

23,744

23,709

23,326

23,745

23,501

77

Rental and leasing activities

1,640

1,652

1,636

1,652

1,610

1,650

78

Employment activities

5,078

6,163

6,160

6,083

6,156

6,144

79

Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities

1,354

1,337

1,377

1,210

1,374

1,272

80

Security and investigation activities

3,286

2,985

2,884

3,311

2,895

3,346

81

Services to buildings and landscape activities

6,297

6,967

7,087

6,660

7,067

6,636

82

Office administrative, office support and other business support activities

4,289

4,640

4,565

4,410

4,643

4,453

84

Public administration and defence; compulsory social security

16,286

16,291

16,252

16,966

16,289

16,959

85

Education

17,854

18,364

18,265

18,757

18,251

18,785

86-88

Human health and social work activities

18,214

19,498

19,258

20,424

19,245

20,491

86

Human health activities

9,666

10,116

9,969

10,443

9,960

10,453

87

Residential care activities

6,196

6,677

6,599

7,157

6,591

7,201

88

Social work activities without accommodation

2,352

2,705

2,690

2,824

2,694

2,837

90-93

Arts, entertainment and recreation

10,810

10,841

10,719

11,594

10,650

11,766

90

Creative, arts and entertainment activities

863

961

958

1,012

952

1,014

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

April

April

May

May

division

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Revised)

(Revised)

(Revised)

91

Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities

526

550

547

576

547

576

92

Gambling and betting activities

8,257

8,087

7,984

8,721

7,946

8,887

93

Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities

1,164

1,243

1,230

1,285

1,205

1,289

94-96

Other service activities

4,755

5,052

5,029

5,185

5,018

5,223

94

Activities of membership organisations

866

919

907

964

907

979

95

Repair of computers and personal and household goods

375

398

391

425

396

428

96

Other personal service activities

3,514

3,735

3,731

3,796

3,715

3,816

97-98

Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-

360

371

364

381

359

382

producing activities of households for own use

97

Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel

359

371

364

381

359

382

98

Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households

1

-

-

-

-

-

for own use

99

Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies

230

230

225

248

225

248

01-99

Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices)

223,336

232,447

232,040

236,214

231,310

237,375

Registered Unemployed

1,700

3,160

3,979

2,248

4,409

2,001

Part I

1,542

2,880

3,719

2,030

4,006

1,813

Part II

158

280

260

218

403

188

Labour Supply (excluding part-time employment)

225,036

235,607

236,019

238,462

235,719

239,376

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aKMC Properties ASA - Share capital increase registered
AQ
06:23aAPOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP Navigates a Brand-new Mobility Experience for the Future with Innovations Showcased in CIIE 2021
AQ
06:23aRelease date of nine-month interim report (Q3) 2021 for ALK and audio cast
AQ
06:22aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22aTEAM INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22aFIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22aCABLE ONE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22abit.bio Raises in Excess of $100 Million in First Close of Series B Financing
BU
06:22aRACING WHEEL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early PS4 & Xbox Racing Wheel Savings Rated by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal ..
3Catalonia proposes two sites as it vies for SEAT battery plant -sources
4Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output
5Amadeus reports first quarterly profit since the pandemic as travel vol..

HOT NEWS