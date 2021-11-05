|
Registered Employment: April-May 2021
05 November 2021 | 1100 hrs | 202/2021
In May 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 2.6 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.
Registered Employment: April-May 2021
Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in May 2021 increased by 1.6 per cent, reaching 239,376 (see methodological note 5). This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (6,065) and a decrease in registered unemployment (2,408) (Table 1).
Registered full-time employment
When May 2021 is compared to May 2020, the highest increase in employment was brought about by human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88) and arts, entertainment and recreation (NACE 90-93), with 1,246 and 1,116 persons respectively (Table 1). Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 4,514 persons to 186,320 . Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,551 persons to 51,055 (Table 2).
The number of persons registered as full-timeself-employed rose by 1,215 when compared to May 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 4,850. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 2.2 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively over 2020 levels (Table 2).
Registered part-time employment
Registered part-time employment in May 2021 increased by 6.7 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020. Administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82) followed by professional, scientific and technical activities (NACE 69-75) recorded the highest increases in part-time employment with 552 and 537 respectively (Table 3).
The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 33,778 up by 11.5 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 32,057, up by 2.1 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020 (Table 4) ■
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
2
Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity …
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
April
|
April
|
May
|
May
|
division
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
(Revised)
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-03
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
2,448
|
2,501
|
2,472
|
2,565
|
2,470
|
2,576
|
01
|
Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities
|
1,644
|
1,654
|
1,655
|
1,686
|
1,651
|
1,687
|
02
|
Forestry and logging
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03
|
Fishing and aquaculture
|
804
|
847
|
817
|
879
|
819
|
889
|
05-09
|
Mining and quarrying
|
376
|
371
|
382
|
368
|
368
|
364
|
05
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
196
|
206
|
204
|
215
|
204
|
212
|
09
|
Mining support service activities
|
180
|
165
|
178
|
153
|
164
|
152
|
10-33
|
Manufacturing
|
22,512
|
22,608
|
22,688
|
22,847
|
22,606
|
22,896
|
10
|
Manufacture of food products
|
2,637
|
2,622
|
2,617
|
2,646
|
2,611
|
2,631
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
932
|
881
|
908
|
875
|
890
|
887
|
12
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
15
|
16
|
15
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
338
|
345
|
341
|
370
|
341
|
371
|
14
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
152
|
150
|
153
|
136
|
154
|
139
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
18
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
16
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture;
|
402
|
398
|
375
|
422
|
383
|
395
|
|
manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
260
|
271
|
274
|
277
|
271
|
281
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
1,639
|
1,646
|
1,619
|
1,677
|
1,631
|
1,673
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
9
|
20
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
276
|
271
|
268
|
272
|
271
|
274
|
21
|
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
1,013
|
1,044
|
1,011
|
1,138
|
1,011
|
1,123
|
22
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
|
1,748
|
1,668
|
1,688
|
1,679
|
1,675
|
1,678
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
1,121
|
1,205
|
1,207
|
1,257
|
1,201
|
1,268
|
24
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
195
|
225
|
224
|
230
|
223
|
249
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
1,184
|
1,229
|
1,224
|
1,272
|
1,227
|
1,250
|
26
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
2,350
|
2,291
|
2,376
|
2,228
|
2,365
|
2,221
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
600
|
618
|
654
|
540
|
636
|
548
|
28
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
532
|
543
|
547
|
539
|
539
|
547
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
1,044
|
1,044
|
1,022
|
1,099
|
1,021
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
April
|
April
|
May
|
May
|
division
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
(Revised)
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
286
|
320
|
318
|
344
|
315
|
361
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
1,157
|
1,169
|
1,163
|
1,163
|
1,161
|
1,198
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
2,612
|
2,514
|
2,529
|
2,559
|
2,521
|
2,571
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
1,992
|
2,113
|
2,129
|
2,083
|
2,118
|
2,085
|
35
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
177
|
204
|
201
|
233
|
202
|
234
|
36-39
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1,620
|
1,780
|
1,768
|
1,805
|
1,765
|
1,794
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
1,166
|
1,181
|
1,191
|
1,179
|
1,187
|
1,172
|
37
|
Sewerage
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
11
|
9
|
11
|
38
|
Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery
|
411
|
553
|
535
|
569
|
536
|
564
|
39
|
Remediation activities and other waste management services
|
34
|
36
|
33
|
46
|
33
|
47
|
41-43
|
Construction
|
13,571
|
15,059
|
14,962
|
15,757
|
14,954
|
15,960
|
41
|
Construction of buildings
|
5,265
|
5,834
|
5,864
|
5,963
|
5,878
|
6,104
|
42
|
Civil engineering
|
1,253
|
1,476
|
1,362
|
1,824
|
1,370
|
1,839
|
43
|
Specialised construction activities
|
7,053
|
7,749
|
7,736
|
7,970
|
7,706
|
8,017
|
45-47
|
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
28,373
|
28,934
|
28,887
|
29,064
|
28,735
|
29,159
|
45
|
Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
2,736
|
2,824
|
2,833
|
2,829
|
2,817
|
2,830
|
46
|
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
10,752
|
10,960
|
10,974
|
11,063
|
10,918
|
11,088
|
47
|
Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
14,885
|
15,150
|
15,080
|
15,172
|
15,000
|
15,241
|
49-53
|
Transportation and storage
|
11,421
|
11,958
|
11,916
|
11,652
|
11,871
|
11,656
|
49
|
Land transport and transport via pipelines
|
4,572
|
4,823
|
4,865
|
4,793
|
4,834
|
4,758
|
50
|
Water transport
|
502
|
509
|
498
|
529
|
500
|
539
|
51
|
Air transport
|
1,725
|
1,841
|
1,909
|
1,585
|
1,898
|
1,586
|
52
|
Warehousing and support activities for transportation
|
3,685
|
3,816
|
3,673
|
3,646
|
3,676
|
3,662
|
53
|
Postal and courier activities
|
937
|
969
|
971
|
1,099
|
963
|
1,111
|
55-56
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
15,258
|
15,481
|
15,892
|
14,425
|
15,690
|
14,548
|
55
|
Accommodation
|
6,511
|
6,044
|
6,283
|
5,146
|
6,143
|
5,246
|
56
|
Food and beverage service activities
|
8,747
|
9,437
|
9,609
|
9,279
|
9,547
|
9,302
|
58-63
|
Information and communication
|
8,047
|
8,293
|
8,246
|
8,603
|
8,232
|
8,663
|
58
|
Publishing activities
|
850
|
909
|
906
|
955
|
901
|
967
|
59
|
Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and music publishing activities
|
400
|
426
|
392
|
442
|
394
|
449
|
60
|
Programming and broadcasting activities
|
263
|
266
|
272
|
253
|
269
|
253
4
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
April
|
April
|
May
|
May
|
division
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
(Revised)
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
Telecommunications
|
1,701
|
1,627
|
1,656
|
1,527
|
1,661
|
1,521
|
62
|
Computer programming, consultancy and related activities
|
3,967
|
4,037
|
4,012
|
4,342
|
3,997
|
4,390
|
63
|
Information service activities
|
866
|
1,028
|
1,008
|
1,084
|
1,010
|
1,083
|
64-66
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
11,126
|
12,152
|
12,135
|
12,418
|
12,058
|
12,477
|
64
|
Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding
|
7,810
|
8,721
|
8,699
|
9,094
|
8,627
|
9,155
|
65
|
Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security
|
1,025
|
1,065
|
1,060
|
1,052
|
1,060
|
1,053
|
66
|
Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities
|
2,291
|
2,366
|
2,376
|
2,272
|
2,371
|
2,269
|
68
|
Real estate activities
|
2,062
|
2,158
|
2,147
|
2,268
|
2,141
|
2,292
|
69-75
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
15,892
|
16,557
|
16,523
|
17,328
|
16,436
|
17,401
|
69
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
4,534
|
4,460
|
4,477
|
4,457
|
4,448
|
4,515
|
70
|
Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities
|
5,200
|
5,688
|
5,682
|
6,316
|
5,616
|
6,329
|
71
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis
|
2,820
|
3,104
|
3,076
|
3,164
|
3,081
|
3,170
|
72
|
Scientific research and development
|
77
|
85
|
79
|
112
|
80
|
112
|
73
|
Advertising and market research
|
2,198
|
2,061
|
2,071
|
2,051
|
2,072
|
2,045
|
74
|
Other professional, scientific and technical activities
|
934
|
1,009
|
994
|
1,059
|
991
|
1,062
|
75
|
Veterinary activities
|
129
|
150
|
144
|
169
|
148
|
168
|
77-82
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
21,944
|
23,744
|
23,709
|
23,326
|
23,745
|
23,501
|
77
|
Rental and leasing activities
|
1,640
|
1,652
|
1,636
|
1,652
|
1,610
|
1,650
|
78
|
Employment activities
|
5,078
|
6,163
|
6,160
|
6,083
|
6,156
|
6,144
|
79
|
Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities
|
1,354
|
1,337
|
1,377
|
1,210
|
1,374
|
1,272
|
80
|
Security and investigation activities
|
3,286
|
2,985
|
2,884
|
3,311
|
2,895
|
3,346
|
81
|
Services to buildings and landscape activities
|
6,297
|
6,967
|
7,087
|
6,660
|
7,067
|
6,636
|
82
|
Office administrative, office support and other business support activities
|
4,289
|
4,640
|
4,565
|
4,410
|
4,643
|
4,453
|
84
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
|
16,286
|
16,291
|
16,252
|
16,966
|
16,289
|
16,959
|
85
|
Education
|
17,854
|
18,364
|
18,265
|
18,757
|
18,251
|
18,785
|
86-88
|
Human health and social work activities
|
18,214
|
19,498
|
19,258
|
20,424
|
19,245
|
20,491
|
86
|
Human health activities
|
9,666
|
10,116
|
9,969
|
10,443
|
9,960
|
10,453
|
87
|
Residential care activities
|
6,196
|
6,677
|
6,599
|
7,157
|
6,591
|
7,201
|
88
|
Social work activities without accommodation
|
2,352
|
2,705
|
2,690
|
2,824
|
2,694
|
2,837
|
90-93
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
10,810
|
10,841
|
10,719
|
11,594
|
10,650
|
11,766
|
90
|
Creative, arts and entertainment activities
|
863
|
961
|
958
|
1,012
|
952
|
1,014
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
April
|
April
|
May
|
May
|
division
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
(Revised)
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities
|
526
|
550
|
547
|
576
|
547
|
576
|
92
|
Gambling and betting activities
|
8,257
|
8,087
|
7,984
|
8,721
|
7,946
|
8,887
|
93
|
Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities
|
1,164
|
1,243
|
1,230
|
1,285
|
1,205
|
1,289
|
94-96
|
Other service activities
|
4,755
|
5,052
|
5,029
|
5,185
|
5,018
|
5,223
|
94
|
Activities of membership organisations
|
866
|
919
|
907
|
964
|
907
|
979
|
95
|
Repair of computers and personal and household goods
|
375
|
398
|
391
|
425
|
396
|
428
|
96
|
Other personal service activities
|
3,514
|
3,735
|
3,731
|
3,796
|
3,715
|
3,816
|
97-98
|
Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-
|
360
|
371
|
364
|
381
|
359
|
382
|
|
producing activities of households for own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel
|
359
|
371
|
364
|
381
|
359
|
382
|
98
|
Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
for own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies
|
230
|
230
|
225
|
248
|
225
|
248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-99
|
Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices)
|
223,336
|
232,447
|
232,040
|
236,214
|
231,310
|
237,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered Unemployed
|
1,700
|
3,160
|
3,979
|
2,248
|
4,409
|
2,001
|
|
Part I
|
1,542
|
2,880
|
3,719
|
2,030
|
4,006
|
1,813
|
|
Part II
|
158
|
280
|
260
|
218
|
403
|
188
|
|
Labour Supply (excluding part-time employment)
|
225,036
|
235,607
|
236,019
|
238,462
|
235,719
|
239,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|