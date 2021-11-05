05 November 2021 | 1100 hrs | 202/2021

In May 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 2.6 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Employment: April-May 2021

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in May 2021 increased by 1.6 per cent, reaching 239,376 (see methodological note 5). This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (6,065) and a decrease in registered unemployment (2,408) (Table 1).

Registered full-time employment

When May 2021 is compared to May 2020, the highest increase in employment was brought about by human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88) and arts, entertainment and recreation (NACE 90-93), with 1,246 and 1,116 persons respectively (Table 1). Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 4,514 persons to 186,320 . Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,551 persons to 51,055 (Table 2).

The number of persons registered as full-timeself-employed rose by 1,215 when compared to May 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 4,850. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 2.2 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively over 2020 levels (Table 2).

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in May 2021 increased by 6.7 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020. Administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82) followed by professional, scientific and technical activities (NACE 69-75) recorded the highest increases in part-time employment with 552 and 537 respectively (Table 3).

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 33,778 up by 11.5 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 32,057, up by 2.1 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020 (Table 4) ■

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.