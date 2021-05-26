Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Registered Unemployment​: April 2021​

05/26/2021 | 05:13am EDT
26 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 094/2021

In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,248, decreasing by 1,731 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Unemployment: April 2021

Data provided by Jobsplus for April 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1,689 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 42 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups (Table 1).

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. On the other hand, those persons registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks recorded the largest increase, followed by those registering for more than one year (Table 2).

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 6 when compared to the previous year, reaching 259 persons. Males accounted for 73.0 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 21.8 per cent and 40.0 per cent respectively (Table 4)

number of persons

Chart 1. Registered unemployment

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

0

1,000

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Note: Data for reference years 2011-2020 is on an annual basis; data for reference year 2021 is for January to April.

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex

Age group

Annual average 2019

Annual average 2020

March 2020

March 2021

April 2020

April 2021

and sex

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Under 20

81

5

86

150

11

161

94

10

104

130

15

145

164

15

179

119

14

133

Males

53

2

55

91

7

98

59

7

66

82

13

95

94

8

102

68

11

79

Females

28

3

31

59

4

63

35

3

38

48

2

50

70

7

77

51

3

54

20-24

100

15

115

299

31

330

163

34

197

192

19

211

447

42

489

176

19

195

Males

67

11

78

183

20

203

101

22

123

116

9

125

263

24

287

111

8

119

Females

33

4

37

116

11

127

62

12

74

76

10

86

184

18

202

65

11

76

25-29

101

10

111

329

20

349

172

7

179

167

12

179

445

33

478

157

21

178

Males

66

6

72

189

11

200

108

3

111

103

10

113

246

16

262

94

17

111

Females

35

4

39

140

9

149

64

4

68

64

2

66

199

17

216

63

4

67

30-44

471

51

522

971

70

1,041

627

52

679

688

52

740

1,259

100

1359

640

54

694

Males

350

35

385

610

46

656

426

35

461

459

37

496

772

58

830

438

41

479

Females

121

16

137

361

24

385

201

17

218

229

15

244

487

42

529

202

13

215

45 and over

780

86

866

1,190

89

1,279

890

76

966

1,031

81

1,112

1,358

116

1,474

966

82

1,048

Males

547

50

597

785

48

833

619

43

662

703

41

744

891

57

948

655

42

697

Females

233

36

269

405

41

446

271

33

304

328

40

368

467

59

526

311

40

351

Total

1,533

167

1,700

2,939

221

3,160

1,946

179

2,125

2,208

179

2,387

3,673

306

3,979

2,058

190

2,248

Males

1,083

104

1,187

1,858

132

1,990

1,313

110

1,423

1,463

110

1,573

2,266

163

2,429

1,366

119

1,485

Females

450

63

513

1,081

89

1,170

633

69

702

745

69

814

1,407

143

1,550

692

71

763

Table 2. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register

by period, duration of registration and sex

Duration of

Annual average

March

April

registration

and sex

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

Under 21 weeks

698

1,925

1,248

1,079

3,058

1,017

Males

467

1,144

789

683

1,761

654

Females

231

781

459

396

1,297

363

21 to 52 weeks

262

632

281

680

328

561

Males

192

405

196

432

236

355

Females

70

227

85

248

92

206

Over 1 year

740

603

596

628

593

670

Males

528

441

438

458

432

476

Females

212

162

158

170

161

194

Total

1,700

3,160

2,125

2,387

3,979

2,248

Males

1,187

1,990

1,423

1,573

2,429

1,485

Females

513

1,170

702

814

1,550

763

Table 3. Persons with a disability registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period,

type of registration and sex

Annual average

March

April

Registration type

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

and sex

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Total (Part I)

212

100.0

237

100.0

230

100.0

250

100.0

242

100.0

250

100.0

Males

147

69.3

165

69.6

163

70.9

179

71.6

167

69.0

181

72.4

Females

65

30.7

72

30.4

67

29.1

71

28.4

75

31.0

69

27.6

Total (Part II)

9

100.0

13

100.0

9

100.0

10

100.0

11

100.0

9

100.0

Males

7

77.8

11

84.6

7

77.8

9

90.0

10

90.9

8

88.9

Females

2

22.2

2

15.4

2

22.2

1

10

1

9.1

1

11.1

Total (Parts I and II)

221

100.0

250

100.0

239

100.0

260

100.0

253

100.0

259

100.0

Males

154

69.7

176

70.4

170

71.1

188

72.3

177

70.0

189

73.0

Females

67

30.3

74

29.6

69

28.9

72

27.7

76

30.0

70

27.0

3

4

Table 4. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, sex and main type of occupation sought

Annual average 2019

March 2020

April 2020

Occupation (ISCO 08)

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Managers

69

5.8

26

5.1

95

5.6

94

6.6

44

6.3

138

6.5

213

8.8

129

8.3

342

8.6

Professionals

130

11.0

40

7.8

170

10.0

161

11.3

53

7.5

214

10.1

263

10.8

137

8.8

400

10.1

Technicians and associate professionals

151

12.7

88

17.2

239

14.1

203

14.3

118

16.8

321

15.1

445

18.3

330

21.3

775

19.5

Clerical support workers

221

18.6

200

39.0

421

24.8

284

20.0

274

39.0

558

26.3

519

21.4

516

33.3

1,035

26.0

Service and sales workers

169

14.2

102

19.9

271

15.9

189

13.3

136

19.4

325

15.3

287

11.8

311

20.1

598

15.0

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers

46

3.9

2

0.4

48

2.8

42

3.0

1

0.1

43

2.0

50

2.1

1

0.1

51

1.3

Craft and related trades workers

171

14.4

6

1.2

177

10.4

171

12.0

14

2.0

185

8.7

253

10.4

13

0.8

266

6.7

Plant and machine operators and assemblers

95

8.0

29

5.7

124

7.3

116

8.2

36

5.1

152

7.2

176

7.2

57

3.7

233

5.9

Elementary occupations

135

11.4

20

3.9

155

9.1

163

11.5

26

3.7

189

8.9

223

9.2

56

3.6

279

7.0

Total

1,187

100.0

513

100.0

1,700

100.0

1,423

100.0

702

100.0

2,125

100.0

2,429

100.0

1,550

100.0

3,979

100.0

Annual average 2020

March 2021

April 2021

Occupation (ISCO 08)

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Managers

183

9.2

103

8.8

286

9.1

144

9.2

64

7.9

208

8.7

121

8.1

51

6.7

172

7.7

Professionals

212

10.7

93

7.9

305

9.7

151

9.6

49

6.0

200

8.4

132

8.9

44

5.8

176

7.8

Technicians and associate professionals

341

17.1

231

19.7

572

18.1

309

19.6

164

20.1

473

19.8

279

18.8

137

18.0

416

18.5

Clerical support workers

410

20.6

418

35.7

828

26.2

328

20.9

322

39.6

650

27.2

323

21.8

305

40.0

628

27.9

Service and sales workers

254

12.8

223

19.1

477

15.1

209

13.3

156

19.2

365

15.3

207

13.9

164

21.5

371

16.5

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers

53

2.7

1

0.1

54

1.7

43

2.7

1

0.1

44

1.8

45

3.0

2

0.3

47

2.1

Craft and related trades workers

200

10.1

11

0.9

211

6.7

141

9.0

8

1.0

149

6.2

135

9.1

9

1.2

144

6.4

Plant and machine operators and assemblers

149

7.5

48

4.1

197

6.2

116

7.4

30

3.7

146

6.1

113

7.6

32

4.2

145

6.5

Elementary occupations

188

9.4

42

3.6

230

7.3

132

8.4

20

2.5

152

6.4

130

8.8

19

2.5

149

6.6

Total

1,990

100.0

1,170

100.0

3,160

100.0

1,573

100.0

814

100.0

2,387

100.0

1,485

100.0

763

100.0

2,248

100.0

Note: Percentage totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 5. Persons registering for work under Part I of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex

Age group

Annual average 2019

Annual average 2020

March 2020

March 2021

April 2020

April 2021

and sex

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Under 20

71

5

76

139

11

150

84

9

93

124

13

137

155

14

169

107

12

119

Males

47

2

49

85

7

92

53

6

59

79

11

90

89

7

96

60

9

69

Females

24

3

27

54

4

58

31

3

34

45

2

47

66

7

73

47

3

50

20-24

83

12

95

266

28

294

142

28

170

164

17

181

416

34

450

154

18

172

Males

56

9

65

160

17

177

86

16

102

99

7

106

239

17

256

95

7

102

Females

27

3

30

106

11

117

56

12

68

65

10

75

177

17

194

59

11

70

25-29

86

9

95

293

18

311

151

7

158

142

11

153

416

30

446

134

16

150

Males

55

6

61

166

10

176

90

3

93

90

9

99

224

14

238

77

12

89

Females

31

3

34

127

8

135

61

4

65

52

2

54

192

16

208

57

4

61

30-44

416

47

463

873

65

938

562

50

612

601

40

641

1,180

96

1,276

564

46

610

Males

309

32

341

544

43

587

384

34

418

404

28

432

714

56

770

385

35

420

Females

107

15

122

329

22

351

178

16

194

197

12

209

466

40

506

179

11

190

45 and over

729

84

813

1,103

84

1,187

819

71

890

957

77

1,034

1,268

110

1,378

900

79

979

Males

510

49

559

723

44

767

558

40

598

649

38

687

817

53

870

611

40

651

Females

219

35

254

380

40

420

261

31

292

308

39

347

451

57

508

289

39

328

Total

1,385

157

1,542

2,674

206

2,880

1,758

165

1,923

1,988

158

2,146

3,435

284

3,719

1,859

171

2,030

Males

977

98

1,075

1,678

121

1,799

1,171

99

1,270

1,321

93

1,414

2,083

147

2,230

1,228

103

1,331

Females

408

59

467

996

85

1,081

587

66

653

667

65

732

1,352

137

1,489

631

68

699

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
