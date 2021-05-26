|
Registered Unemployment: April 2021
26 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 094/2021
In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,248, decreasing by 1,731 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.
Data provided by Jobsplus for April 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1,689 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 42 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups (Table 1).
Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. On the other hand, those persons registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks recorded the largest increase, followed by those registering for more than one year (Table 2).
The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 6 when compared to the previous year, reaching 259 persons. Males accounted for 73.0 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).
The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 21.8 per cent and 40.0 per cent respectively (Table 4)
Chart 1. Registered unemployment
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
0
1,000
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
period
Note: Data for reference years 2011-2020 is on an annual basis; data for reference year 2021 is for January to April.
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
2
Table 1. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex
|
Age group
|
Annual average 2019
|
Annual average 2020
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
March 2021
|
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
April 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and sex
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under 20
|
81
|
5
|
86
|
150
|
11
|
161
|
94
|
10
|
104
|
130
|
15
|
145
|
164
|
15
|
179
|
119
|
14
|
133
|
Males
|
53
|
2
|
55
|
91
|
7
|
98
|
59
|
7
|
66
|
82
|
13
|
95
|
94
|
8
|
102
|
68
|
11
|
79
|
Females
|
28
|
3
|
31
|
59
|
4
|
63
|
35
|
3
|
38
|
48
|
2
|
50
|
70
|
7
|
77
|
51
|
3
|
54
|
20-24
|
100
|
15
|
115
|
299
|
31
|
330
|
163
|
34
|
197
|
192
|
19
|
211
|
447
|
42
|
489
|
176
|
19
|
195
|
Males
|
67
|
11
|
78
|
183
|
20
|
203
|
101
|
22
|
123
|
116
|
9
|
125
|
263
|
24
|
287
|
111
|
8
|
119
|
Females
|
33
|
4
|
37
|
116
|
11
|
127
|
62
|
12
|
74
|
76
|
10
|
86
|
184
|
18
|
202
|
65
|
11
|
76
|
25-29
|
101
|
10
|
111
|
329
|
20
|
349
|
172
|
7
|
179
|
167
|
12
|
179
|
445
|
33
|
478
|
157
|
21
|
178
|
Males
|
66
|
6
|
72
|
189
|
11
|
200
|
108
|
3
|
111
|
103
|
10
|
113
|
246
|
16
|
262
|
94
|
17
|
111
|
Females
|
35
|
4
|
39
|
140
|
9
|
149
|
64
|
4
|
68
|
64
|
2
|
66
|
199
|
17
|
216
|
63
|
4
|
67
|
30-44
|
471
|
51
|
522
|
971
|
70
|
1,041
|
627
|
52
|
679
|
688
|
52
|
740
|
1,259
|
100
|
1359
|
640
|
54
|
694
|
Males
|
350
|
35
|
385
|
610
|
46
|
656
|
426
|
35
|
461
|
459
|
37
|
496
|
772
|
58
|
830
|
438
|
41
|
479
|
Females
|
121
|
16
|
137
|
361
|
24
|
385
|
201
|
17
|
218
|
229
|
15
|
244
|
487
|
42
|
529
|
202
|
13
|
215
|
45 and over
|
780
|
86
|
866
|
1,190
|
89
|
1,279
|
890
|
76
|
966
|
1,031
|
81
|
1,112
|
1,358
|
116
|
1,474
|
966
|
82
|
1,048
|
Males
|
547
|
50
|
597
|
785
|
48
|
833
|
619
|
43
|
662
|
703
|
41
|
744
|
891
|
57
|
948
|
655
|
42
|
697
|
Females
|
233
|
36
|
269
|
405
|
41
|
446
|
271
|
33
|
304
|
328
|
40
|
368
|
467
|
59
|
526
|
311
|
40
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,533
|
167
|
1,700
|
2,939
|
221
|
3,160
|
1,946
|
179
|
2,125
|
2,208
|
179
|
2,387
|
3,673
|
306
|
3,979
|
2,058
|
190
|
2,248
|
Males
|
1,083
|
104
|
1,187
|
1,858
|
132
|
1,990
|
1,313
|
110
|
1,423
|
1,463
|
110
|
1,573
|
2,266
|
163
|
2,429
|
1,366
|
119
|
1,485
|
Females
|
450
|
63
|
513
|
1,081
|
89
|
1,170
|
633
|
69
|
702
|
745
|
69
|
814
|
1,407
|
143
|
1,550
|
692
|
71
|
763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register
by period, duration of registration and sex
|
Duration of
|
Annual average
|
|
March
|
|
April
|
registration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and sex
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under 21 weeks
|
698
|
1,925
|
1,248
|
1,079
|
3,058
|
1,017
|
Males
|
467
|
1,144
|
789
|
683
|
1,761
|
654
|
Females
|
231
|
781
|
459
|
396
|
1,297
|
363
|
21 to 52 weeks
|
262
|
632
|
281
|
680
|
328
|
561
|
Males
|
192
|
405
|
196
|
432
|
236
|
355
|
Females
|
70
|
227
|
85
|
248
|
92
|
206
|
Over 1 year
|
740
|
603
|
596
|
628
|
593
|
670
|
Males
|
528
|
441
|
438
|
458
|
432
|
476
|
Females
|
212
|
162
|
158
|
170
|
161
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,700
|
3,160
|
2,125
|
2,387
|
3,979
|
2,248
|
Males
|
1,187
|
1,990
|
1,423
|
1,573
|
2,429
|
1,485
|
Females
|
513
|
1,170
|
702
|
814
|
1,550
|
763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3. Persons with a disability registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period,
type of registration and sex
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
Registration type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
and sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
Total (Part I)
|
212
|
100.0
|
237
|
100.0
|
230
|
100.0
|
250
|
100.0
|
242
|
100.0
|
250
|
100.0
|
Males
|
147
|
69.3
|
165
|
69.6
|
163
|
70.9
|
179
|
71.6
|
167
|
69.0
|
181
|
72.4
|
Females
|
65
|
30.7
|
72
|
30.4
|
67
|
29.1
|
71
|
28.4
|
75
|
31.0
|
69
|
27.6
|
Total (Part II)
|
9
|
100.0
|
13
|
100.0
|
9
|
100.0
|
10
|
100.0
|
11
|
100.0
|
9
|
100.0
|
Males
|
7
|
77.8
|
11
|
84.6
|
7
|
77.8
|
9
|
90.0
|
10
|
90.9
|
8
|
88.9
|
Females
|
2
|
22.2
|
2
|
15.4
|
2
|
22.2
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
9.1
|
1
|
11.1
|
Total (Parts I and II)
|
221
|
100.0
|
250
|
100.0
|
239
|
100.0
|
260
|
100.0
|
253
|
100.0
|
259
|
100.0
|
Males
|
154
|
69.7
|
176
|
70.4
|
170
|
71.1
|
188
|
72.3
|
177
|
70.0
|
189
|
73.0
|
Females
|
67
|
30.3
|
74
|
29.6
|
69
|
28.9
|
72
|
27.7
|
76
|
30.0
|
70
|
27.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Table 4. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, sex and main type of occupation sought
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual average 2019
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupation (ISCO 08)
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managers
|
69
|
5.8
|
26
|
5.1
|
95
|
5.6
|
94
|
6.6
|
44
|
6.3
|
138
|
6.5
|
213
|
8.8
|
129
|
8.3
|
342
|
8.6
|
|
Professionals
|
130
|
11.0
|
40
|
7.8
|
170
|
10.0
|
161
|
11.3
|
53
|
7.5
|
214
|
10.1
|
263
|
10.8
|
137
|
8.8
|
400
|
10.1
|
|
Technicians and associate professionals
|
151
|
12.7
|
88
|
17.2
|
239
|
14.1
|
203
|
14.3
|
118
|
16.8
|
321
|
15.1
|
445
|
18.3
|
330
|
21.3
|
775
|
19.5
|
|
Clerical support workers
|
221
|
18.6
|
200
|
39.0
|
421
|
24.8
|
284
|
20.0
|
274
|
39.0
|
558
|
26.3
|
519
|
21.4
|
516
|
33.3
|
1,035
|
26.0
|
|
Service and sales workers
|
169
|
14.2
|
102
|
19.9
|
271
|
15.9
|
189
|
13.3
|
136
|
19.4
|
325
|
15.3
|
287
|
11.8
|
311
|
20.1
|
598
|
15.0
|
|
Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers
|
46
|
3.9
|
2
|
0.4
|
48
|
2.8
|
42
|
3.0
|
1
|
0.1
|
43
|
2.0
|
50
|
2.1
|
1
|
0.1
|
51
|
1.3
|
|
Craft and related trades workers
|
171
|
14.4
|
6
|
1.2
|
177
|
10.4
|
171
|
12.0
|
14
|
2.0
|
185
|
8.7
|
253
|
10.4
|
13
|
0.8
|
266
|
6.7
|
|
Plant and machine operators and assemblers
|
95
|
8.0
|
29
|
5.7
|
124
|
7.3
|
116
|
8.2
|
36
|
5.1
|
152
|
7.2
|
176
|
7.2
|
57
|
3.7
|
233
|
5.9
|
|
Elementary occupations
|
135
|
11.4
|
20
|
3.9
|
155
|
9.1
|
163
|
11.5
|
26
|
3.7
|
189
|
8.9
|
223
|
9.2
|
56
|
3.6
|
279
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,187
|
100.0
|
513
|
100.0
|
1,700
|
100.0
|
1,423
|
100.0
|
702
|
100.0
|
2,125
|
100.0
|
2,429
|
100.0
|
1,550
|
100.0
|
3,979
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual average 2020
|
|
|
|
|
March 2021
|
|
|
|
|
April 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupation (ISCO 08)
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managers
|
183
|
9.2
|
103
|
8.8
|
286
|
9.1
|
144
|
9.2
|
64
|
7.9
|
208
|
8.7
|
121
|
8.1
|
51
|
6.7
|
172
|
7.7
|
|
Professionals
|
212
|
10.7
|
93
|
7.9
|
305
|
9.7
|
151
|
9.6
|
49
|
6.0
|
200
|
8.4
|
132
|
8.9
|
44
|
5.8
|
176
|
7.8
|
|
Technicians and associate professionals
|
341
|
17.1
|
231
|
19.7
|
572
|
18.1
|
309
|
19.6
|
164
|
20.1
|
473
|
19.8
|
279
|
18.8
|
137
|
18.0
|
416
|
18.5
|
|
Clerical support workers
|
410
|
20.6
|
418
|
35.7
|
828
|
26.2
|
328
|
20.9
|
322
|
39.6
|
650
|
27.2
|
323
|
21.8
|
305
|
40.0
|
628
|
27.9
|
|
Service and sales workers
|
254
|
12.8
|
223
|
19.1
|
477
|
15.1
|
209
|
13.3
|
156
|
19.2
|
365
|
15.3
|
207
|
13.9
|
164
|
21.5
|
371
|
16.5
|
|
Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers
|
53
|
2.7
|
1
|
0.1
|
54
|
1.7
|
43
|
2.7
|
1
|
0.1
|
44
|
1.8
|
45
|
3.0
|
2
|
0.3
|
47
|
2.1
|
|
Craft and related trades workers
|
200
|
10.1
|
11
|
0.9
|
211
|
6.7
|
141
|
9.0
|
8
|
1.0
|
149
|
6.2
|
135
|
9.1
|
9
|
1.2
|
144
|
6.4
|
|
Plant and machine operators and assemblers
|
149
|
7.5
|
48
|
4.1
|
197
|
6.2
|
116
|
7.4
|
30
|
3.7
|
146
|
6.1
|
113
|
7.6
|
32
|
4.2
|
145
|
6.5
|
|
Elementary occupations
|
188
|
9.4
|
42
|
3.6
|
230
|
7.3
|
132
|
8.4
|
20
|
2.5
|
152
|
6.4
|
130
|
8.8
|
19
|
2.5
|
149
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,990
|
100.0
|
1,170
|
100.0
|
3,160
|
100.0
|
1,573
|
100.0
|
814
|
100.0
|
2,387
|
100.0
|
1,485
|
100.0
|
763
|
100.0
|
2,248
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Percentage totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 5. Persons registering for work under Part I of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex
|
Age group
|
Annual average 2019
|
Annual average 2020
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
March 2021
|
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
April 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and sex
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
Malta
|
Gozo
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under 20
|
71
|
5
|
76
|
139
|
11
|
150
|
84
|
9
|
93
|
124
|
13
|
137
|
155
|
14
|
169
|
107
|
12
|
119
|
Males
|
47
|
2
|
49
|
85
|
7
|
92
|
53
|
6
|
59
|
79
|
11
|
90
|
89
|
7
|
96
|
60
|
9
|
69
|
Females
|
24
|
3
|
27
|
54
|
4
|
58
|
31
|
3
|
34
|
45
|
2
|
47
|
66
|
7
|
73
|
47
|
3
|
50
|
20-24
|
83
|
12
|
95
|
266
|
28
|
294
|
142
|
28
|
170
|
164
|
17
|
181
|
416
|
34
|
450
|
154
|
18
|
172
|
Males
|
56
|
9
|
65
|
160
|
17
|
177
|
86
|
16
|
102
|
99
|
7
|
106
|
239
|
17
|
256
|
95
|
7
|
102
|
Females
|
27
|
3
|
30
|
106
|
11
|
117
|
56
|
12
|
68
|
65
|
10
|
75
|
177
|
17
|
194
|
59
|
11
|
70
|
25-29
|
86
|
9
|
95
|
293
|
18
|
311
|
151
|
7
|
158
|
142
|
11
|
153
|
416
|
30
|
446
|
134
|
16
|
150
|
Males
|
55
|
6
|
61
|
166
|
10
|
176
|
90
|
3
|
93
|
90
|
9
|
99
|
224
|
14
|
238
|
77
|
12
|
89
|
Females
|
31
|
3
|
34
|
127
|
8
|
135
|
61
|
4
|
65
|
52
|
2
|
54
|
192
|
16
|
208
|
57
|
4
|
61
|
30-44
|
416
|
47
|
463
|
873
|
65
|
938
|
562
|
50
|
612
|
601
|
40
|
641
|
1,180
|
96
|
1,276
|
564
|
46
|
610
|
Males
|
309
|
32
|
341
|
544
|
43
|
587
|
384
|
34
|
418
|
404
|
28
|
432
|
714
|
56
|
770
|
385
|
35
|
420
|
Females
|
107
|
15
|
122
|
329
|
22
|
351
|
178
|
16
|
194
|
197
|
12
|
209
|
466
|
40
|
506
|
179
|
11
|
190
|
45 and over
|
729
|
84
|
813
|
1,103
|
84
|
1,187
|
819
|
71
|
890
|
957
|
77
|
1,034
|
1,268
|
110
|
1,378
|
900
|
79
|
979
|
Males
|
510
|
49
|
559
|
723
|
44
|
767
|
558
|
40
|
598
|
649
|
38
|
687
|
817
|
53
|
870
|
611
|
40
|
651
|
Females
|
219
|
35
|
254
|
380
|
40
|
420
|
261
|
31
|
292
|
308
|
39
|
347
|
451
|
57
|
508
|
289
|
39
|
328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,385
|
157
|
1,542
|
2,674
|
206
|
2,880
|
1,758
|
165
|
1,923
|
1,988
|
158
|
2,146
|
3,435
|
284
|
3,719
|
1,859
|
171
|
2,030
|
Males
|
977
|
98
|
1,075
|
1,678
|
121
|
1,799
|
1,171
|
99
|
1,270
|
1,321
|
93
|
1,414
|
2,083
|
147
|
2,230
|
1,228
|
103
|
1,331
|
Females
|
408
|
59
|
467
|
996
|
85
|
1,081
|
587
|
66
|
653
|
667
|
65
|
732
|
1,352
|
137
|
1,489
|
631
|
68
|
699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
