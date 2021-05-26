26 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 094/2021

In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,248, decreasing by 1,731 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Unemployment: April 2021

Data provided by Jobsplus for April 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1,689 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 42 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups (Table 1).

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. On the other hand, those persons registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks recorded the largest increase, followed by those registering for more than one year (Table 2).

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 6 when compared to the previous year, reaching 259 persons. Males accounted for 73.0 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 21.8 per cent and 40.0 per cent respectively (Table 4) 