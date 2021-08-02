2 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 138/2021

In June, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,711, decreasing by 2,559 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Unemployment: June 2021

Data provided by Jobsplus for June 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 2,359 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 200 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups (Table 1).

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. Drops were also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than 21 weeks (Table 2).

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by nine when compared to the previous year, reaching 253 persons. Males accounted for 71.5 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 23.2 per cent and 41.3 per cent respectively (Table 4) 