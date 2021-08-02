Log in
Registered Unemployment​: June 2021

08/02/2021 | 05:12am EDT
2 August 2021 | 1100 hrs | 138/2021

In June, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,711, decreasing by 2,559 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Registered Unemployment: June 2021

Data provided by Jobsplus for June 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 2,359 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 200 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register (Tables 5 and 8). Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups (Table 1).

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. Drops were also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than 21 weeks (Table 2).

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by nine when compared to the previous year, reaching 253 persons. Males accounted for 71.5 per cent of total registrants with a disability (Table 3).

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 23.2 per cent and 41.3 per cent respectively (Table 4)

number of persons

Chart 1. Registered unemployment

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

0

1,000

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

period

Note: Data for reference years 2011-2020 is on an annual basis; data for reference year 2021 is for January to June.

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex

Age group

Annual average 2019

Annual average 2020

May 2020

May 2021

June 2020

June 2021

and sex

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Under 20

81

5

86

150

11

161

181

16

197

110

11

121

177

13

190

91

9

100

Males

53

2

55

91

7

98

100

10

110

68

11

79

100

8

108

59

8

67

Females

28

3

31

59

4

63

81

6

87

42

-

42

77

5

82

32

1

33

20-24

100

15

115

299

31

330

497

39

536

142

19

161

450

32

482

116

14

130

Males

67

11

78

183

20

203

289

24

313

87

8

95

266

19

285

67

7

74

Females

33

4

37

116

11

127

208

15

223

55

11

66

184

13

197

49

7

56

25-29

101

10

111

329

20

349

534

39

573

129

16

145

514

35

549

115

9

124

Males

66

6

72

189

11

200

287

22

309

82

14

96

263

18

281

69

8

77

Females

35

4

39

140

9

149

247

17

264

47

2

49

251

17

268

46

1

47

30-44

471

51

522

971

70

1,041

1,417

103

1520

581

53

634

1,362

92

1454

486

44

530

Males

350

35

385

610

46

656

855

61

916

392

38

430

827

56

883

333

28

361

Females

121

16

137

361

24

385

562

42

604

189

15

204

535

36

571

153

16

169

45 and over

780

86

866

1,190

89

1,279

1,465

118

1,583

874

66

940

1,485

110

1,595

767

60

827

Males

547

50

597

785

48

833

951

60

1011

599

35

634

969

55

1024

527

36

563

Females

233

36

269

405

41

446

514

58

572

275

31

306

516

55

571

240

24

264

Total

1,533

167

1,700

2,939

221

3,160

4,094

315

4,409

1,836

165

2,001

3,988

282

4,270

1,575

136

1,711

Males

1,083

104

1,187

1,858

132

1,990

2,482

177

2,659

1,228

106

1,334

2,425

156

2,581

1,055

87

1,142

Females

450

63

513

1,081

89

1,170

1,612

138

1,750

608

59

667

1,563

126

1,689

520

49

569

Table 2. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register

by period, duration of registration and sex

Duration of

Annual average

May

June

registration

and sex

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

Under 21 weeks

698

1,925

3,437

881

3,243

704

Males

467

1,144

1,959

572

1,836

445

Females

231

781

1,478

309

1,407

259

21 to 52 weeks

262

632

359

478

428

414

Males

192

405

253

309

305

276

Females

70

227

106

169

123

138

Over 1 year

740

603

613

642

599

593

Males

528

441

447

453

440

421

Females

212

162

166

189

159

172

Total

1,700

3,160

4,409

2,001

4,270

1,711

Males

1,187

1,990

2,659

1,334

2,581

1,142

Females

513

1,170

1,750

667

1,689

569

Table 3. Persons with a disability registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period,

type of registration and sex

Annual average

May

June

Registration type

2019

2020

2020

2021

2020

2021

and sex

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Total (Part I)

212

100.0

237

100.0

250

100.0

252

100.0

249

100.0

240

100.0

Males

147

69.3

165

69.6

171

68.4

179

71.0

173

69.5

169

70.4

Females

65

30.7

72

30.4

79

31.6

73

29.0

76

30.5

71

29.6

Total (Part II)

9

100.0

13

100.0

13

100.0

8

100.0

13

100.0

13

100.0

Males

7

77.8

11

84.6

11

84.6

8

100.0

10

76.9

12

92.3

Females

2

22.2

2

15.4

2

15.4

-

-

3

23.1

1

7.7

Total (Parts I and II)

221

100.0

250

100.0

263

100.0

260

100.0

262

100.0

253

100.0

Males

154

69.7

176

70.4

182

69.2

187

71.9

183

69.8

181

71.5

Females

67

30.3

74

29.6

81

30.8

73

28.1

79

30.2

72

28.5

3

4

Table 4. Persons registering for work under Part I and Part II of the unemployment register by period, sex and main type of occupation sought

Annual average 2019

May 2020

June 2020

Occupation (ISCO 08)

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Managers

69

5.8

26

5.1

95

5.6

269

10.1

162

9.3

431

9.8

274

10.6

148

8.8

422

9.9

Professionals

130

11.0

40

7.8

170

10.0

278

10.5

158

9.0

436

9.9

263

10.2

144

8.5

407

9.5

Technicians and associate professionals

151

12.7

88

17.2

239

14.1

496

18.7

383

21.9

879

19.9

475

18.4

368

21.8

843

19.7

Clerical support workers

221

18.6

200

39.0

421

24.8

542

20.4

579

33.1

1,121

25.4

533

20.7

583

34.5

1,116

26.1

Service and sales workers

169

14.2

102

19.9

271

15.9

306

11.5

342

19.5

648

14.7

310

12.0

318

18.8

628

14.7

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers

46

3.9

2

0.4

48

2.8

59

2.2

1

0.1

60

1.4

55

2.1

1

0.1

56

1.3

Craft and related trades workers

171

14.4

6

1.2

177

10.4

275

10.3

12

0.7

287

6.5

255

9.9

11

0.7

266

6.2

Plant and machine operators and assemblers

95

8.0

29

5.7

124

7.3

199

7.5

59

3.4

258

5.9

188

7.3

57

3.4

245

5.7

Elementary occupations

135

11.4

20

3.9

155

9.1

235

8.8

54

3.1

289

6.6

228

8.8

59

3.5

287

6.7

Total

1,187

100.0

513

100.0

1,700

100.0

2,659

100.0

1,750

100.0

4,409

100.0

2,581

100.0

1,689

100.0

4,270

100.0

Annual average 2020

May 2021

June 2021

Occupation (ISCO 08)

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

Total

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

Managers

183

9.2

103

8.8

286

9.1

109

8.2

47

7.0

156

7.8

95

8.3

37

6.5

132

7.7

Professionals

212

10.7

93

7.9

305

9.7

108

8.1

36

5.4

144

7.2

90

7.9

30

5.3

120

7.0

Technicians and associate professionals

341

17.1

231

19.7

572

18.1

249

18.7

118

17.7

367

18.3

199

17.4

110

19.3

309

18.1

Clerical support workers

410

20.6

418

35.7

828

26.2

304

22.8

278

41.7

582

29.1

265

23.2

235

41.3

500

29.2

Service and sales workers

254

12.8

223

19.1

477

15.1

180

13.5

141

21.1

321

16.0

158

13.8

117

20.6

275

16.1

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers

53

2.7

1

0.1

54

1.7

46

3.4

2

0.3

48

2.4

40

3.5

1

0.2

41

2.4

Craft and related trades workers

200

10.1

11

0.9

211

6.7

119

8.9

7

1.0

126

6.3

101

8.8

6

1.1

107

6.3

Plant and machine operators and assemblers

149

7.5

48

4.1

197

6.2

102

7.6

25

3.7

127

6.3

90

7.9

23

4.0

113

6.6

Elementary occupations

188

9.4

42

3.6

230

7.3

117

8.8

13

1.9

130

6.5

104

9.1

10

1.8

114

6.7

Total

1,990

100.0

1,170

100.0

3,160

100.0

1,334

100.0

667

100.0

2,001

100.0

1,142

100.0

569

100.0

1,711

100.0

Note: Percentage totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 5. Persons registering for work under Part I of the unemployment register by period, region, age group and sex

Age group

Annual average 2019

Annual average 2020

May 2020

May 2021

June 2020

June 2021

and sex

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Malta

Gozo

Total

Under 20

71

5

76

139

11

150

165

15

180

99

10

109

164

13

177

85

9

94

Males

47

2

49

85

7

92

91

9

100

59

10

69

93

8

101

54

8

62

Females

24

3

27

54

4

58

74

6

80

40

-

40

71

5

76

31

1

32

20-24

83

12

95

266

28

294

447

33

480

125

17

142

400

30

430

106

14

120

Males

56

9

65

160

17

177

254

18

272

76

7

83

232

17

249

59

7

66

Females

27

3

30

106

11

117

193

15

208

49

10

59

168

13

181

47

7

54

25-29

86

9

95

293

18

311

485

36

521

114

12

126

465

31

496

97

5

102

Males

55

6

61

166

10

176

257

20

277

73

10

83

237

15

252

57

4

61

Females

31

3

34

127

8

135

228

16

244

41

2

43

228

16

244

40

1

41

30-44

416

47

463

873

65

938

1,272

95

1,367

514

46

560

1,235

84

1,319

426

37

463

Males

309

32

341

544

43

587

749

56

805

346

33

379

733

52

785

290

23

313

Females

107

15

122

329

22

351

523

39

562

168

13

181

502

32

534

136

14

150

45 and over

729

84

813

1,103

84

1,187

1,348

110

1,458

813

63

876

1,376

107

1,483

711

56

767

Males

510

49

559

723

44

767

861

55

916

554

33

587

891

53

944

483

33

516

Females

219

35

254

380

40

420

487

55

542

259

30

289

485

54

539

228

23

251

Total

1,385

157

1,542

2,674

206

2,880

3,717

289

4,006

1,665

148

1,813

3,640

265

3,905

1,425

121

1,546

Males

977

98

1,075

1,678

121

1,799

2,212

158

2,370

1,108

93

1,201

2,186

145

2,331

943

75

1,018

Females

408

59

467

996

85

1,081

1,505

131

1,636

557

55

612

1,454

120

1,574

482

46

528

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
