Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Registered mortality of large carnivores

06/18/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The hunting year

One hunting year runs from 1 April to 31 March the following year.

Large predators

Large predators include bears, wolves, wolverines and lynx.

Large birds of prey

Large birds of prey include white-tailed eagles, goshawks and golden eagles.

Licensed hunting

The authorities grant a licence to shoot large carnivores in cases where it is necessary to reduce the growth of a carnivore stock to avoid them causing damage and prevent the loss of livestock.

Quota hunting

Quota hunting of lynx takes place in February and March. The County Governor determines the hunting quota hunting of lynx. Anyone who meets the requirements can hunt lynx in areas where quota hunting is in effect.

Shot as nuisance

The authorities grant permits to shoot single animals in order to prevent large carnivores killing or causing damage to livestock or domesticated reindeer.

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aOil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
RE
02:30aChina launches probe on coal prices, will crack down on speculation
RE
02:27aPhilippine central bank sees wider current account surpluses in 2021,2022
RE
02:27aUK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from locked down, dine out
RE
02:25aTax accounts
PU
02:25aAttitudes towards Norwegian development aid
PU
02:25aEducational attainment of the population
PU
02:25aRegistered mortality of large carnivores
PU
02:23aBOJ's Masai abstained from policy meeting vote of own will, central bank says
RE
02:23aUK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from locked down, dine out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2Asian shares slip, deepen weekly loss after hawkish Fed
3ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
4FIRSTRAND LIMITED : FIRSTRAND : Scale of cash economy in South African townships stuns FirstRand
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS