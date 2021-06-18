Registered mortality of large carnivores

The hunting year
One hunting year runs from 1 April to 31 March the following year.
Large predators
Large predators include bears, wolves, wolverines and lynx.
Large birds of prey
Large birds of prey include white-tailed eagles, goshawks and golden eagles.
Licensed hunting
The authorities grant a licence to shoot large carnivores in cases where it is necessary to reduce the growth of a carnivore stock to avoid them causing damage and prevent the loss of livestock.
Quota hunting
Quota hunting of lynx takes place in February and March. The County Governor determines the hunting quota hunting of lynx. Anyone who meets the requirements can hunt lynx in areas where quota hunting is in effect.
Shot as nuisance
The authorities grant permits to shoot single animals in order to prevent large carnivores killing or causing damage to livestock or domesticated reindeer.
SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 18 June 2021