Registered unemployed persons and unemployment rate adjusted seasonally in 2011-2021
25.11.2021
Number of registered unemployed compensated for seasonally in 2011-2021 (in thousands)*
Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month
Styczeń
January
Luty
February
Marzec
March
Kwiecień
April
Maj
May
Czerwiec
June
Lipiec
July
Sierpień
August
Wrzesień
September
Październik
October
Listopad
November
Grudzień
December
2011
1963,0
1977,0
1988,1
1982,6
1972,3
1961,4
1956,3
1953,9
1957,8
1963,0
1966,6
1972,5
2012
1981,3
1994,0
2002,6
2011,5
2026,1
2041,2
2050,4
2063,4
2078,5
2095,0
2111,4
2127,2
2013
2143,3
2155,1
2171,9
2190,3
2192,1
2191,7
2190,5
2184,4
2182,2
2177,8
2168,9
2146,7
2014
2114,1
2082,8
2052,5
2024,9
2002,2
1985,8
1964,6
1937,7
1906,0
1872,1
1844,4
1817,2
2015
1793,8
1773,4
1754,5
1738,7
1715,0
1685,0
1656,0
1630,7
1608,5
1587,9
1570,1
1555,6
2016
1541,6
1529,3
1511,6
1490,1
1469,2
1445,7
1420,5
1399,8
1381,4
1365,4
1347,1
1328,6
2017
1307,4
1282,8
1254,6
1230,7
1213,2
1197,0
1186,6
1177,4
1162,4
1114,9
1094,1
1076,7
2018
1061,1
1047,8
1037,0
1025,6
1013,4
1004,7
998,8
991,8
984,0
977,3
972,9
966,1
2019
957,8
947,5
936,3
924,5
915,5
908,2
900,6
893,3
883,8
875,8
870,3
865,8
2020
864,3
859,6
866,6
951,8
1020,7
1061,2
1063,3
1061,1
1061,4
1059,9
1053,0
1046,0
2021
1024,6
1030,2
1029,6
1038,6
1033,8
1024,1
1006,9
988,8
968,7
948,2
Registered unemployment rate seasonally adjusted in 2011-2021 (in%)*
Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month
Styczeń
January
Luty
February
Marzec
March
Kwiecień
April
Maj
May
Czerwiec
June
Lipiec
July
Sierpień
August
Wrzesień
September
Październik
October
Listopad
November
Grudzień
December
2011
12,3
12,5
12,5
12,5
12,4
12,3
12,3
12,3
12,3
12,3
12,4
12,4
2012
12,4
12,5
12,6
12,6
12,6
12,7
12,8
12,9
12,9
13,0
13,2
13,3
2013
13,4
13,4
13,5
13,7
13,6
13,7
13,6
13,5
13,5
13,5
13,5
13,3
2014
13,1
13,0
12,8
12,7
12,6
12,4
12,3
12,1
12,0
11,8
11,6
11,4
2015
11,2
11,1
10,9
10,9
10,8
10,6
10,4
10,2
10,1
10,0
9,8
9,7
2016
9,6
9,5
9,4
9,2
9,2
9,0
8,8
8,7
8,6
8,5
8,4
8,2
2017
8,0
7,9
7,6
7,5
7,4
7,3
7,2
7,2
7,0
6,9
6,6
6,5
2018
6,4
6,3
6,3
6,2
6,1
6,1
6,0
6,0
5,9
5,9
5,9
5,8
2019
5,7
5,7
5,6
5,5
5,4
5,5
5,4
5,3
5,3
5,2
5,2
5,2
2020
5,2
5,1
5,2
5,7
6,1
6,3
6,3
6,3
6,3
6,3
6,3
6,3
2021
6,1
6,2
6,1
6,2
6,1
6,2
6,1
6,0
5,8
5,7
* The data has been changed as compared to the previously published due to the renewal of models for seasonal adjustments.
Frequency of data release: monthly
Statistical concepts and definitions:
Unemployed person
Person aged 18 and more and has not reached the retirement age, is not employed and not performing any other kind of paid work, capable of work and ready to take full-time employment (or in case he/she is a disabled person- capable and ready to take work comprising no less than a half of working time), not attending school with the exception of schools for adults (or taking extra curriculum exam covering this school curriculum, as well as those studying at the stage II sectoral vocational school and post-secondary school, providing full-time, evening or weekend education) or tertiary schools in part-time programme, registered in the local labour office appropriate for their (permanent or temporary) place of residence, and seeking employment or any other income-generating work, with additional provisions concerning the sources of income, included in the law.
Registered unemployment rate
Is the percentage of registered unemployed persons to the economically active civilian population, i.e., excluding employees of budgetary entities conducting activity within the scope of national defence and public safety. The unemployment rate is given including persons working on private farms in agriculture (comprising a part of the economically active civilian population) estimated on the basis of the results of censuses.
Available time series: monthly data
Available time series: January 2011 - October 2021
Disaggregation: Poland
Additional methodological notes
Seasonal adjustment by direct method, i.e. separately for individual variables, using the TRAMO/SEATS procedure as part of the JDEMETRA+ package.
Seasonal adjustment consists in elimination of the seasonal effect (annual, regular deviations trend, observed in annual cycle), and in case of series which may be influenced by calendar and working days effect (effects resulting from calendar layout and variability of the number of working days not having a seasonal effect) - elimination also those effects.
Data source, datadisposer: Statistics Poland
Available data formats: xlsx, csv
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
