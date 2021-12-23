Log in
Registered unemployed persons and unemployment rate adjusted seasonally in 2011-2021

12/23/2021
23.12.2021

Number of registered unemployed compensated for seasonally in 2011-2021 (in thousands)*

Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month 		Styczeń
January 		Luty
February 		Marzec
March 		Kwiecień
April 		Maj
May 		Czerwiec
June 		Lipiec
July 		Sierpień
August 		Wrzesień
September 		Październik
October 		Listopad
November 		Grudzień
December
2011 1963,0 1977,0 1988,2 1982,6 1972,4 1961,5 1956,4 1953,9 1957,8 1962,9 1966,6 1972,5
2012 1981,3 1994,0 2002,7 2011,5 2026,1 2041,3 2050,4 2063,4 2078,5 2094,9 2111,4 2127,3
2013 2143,4 2155,1 2172,0 2190,3 2192,2 2191,8 2190,5 2184,4 2182,2 2177,7 2168,9 2146,7
2014 2114,1 2082,9 2052,5 2025,0 2002,3 1985,8 1964,7 1937,6 1905,9 1872,0 1844,3 1817,2
2015 1793,9 1773,5 1754,6 1738,8 1715,1 1685,0 1656,1 1630,7 1608,4 1587,7 1570,0 1555,6
2016 1541,7 1529,4 1511,8 1490,2 1469,3 1445,7 1420,6 1399,8 1381,2 1365,2 1346,9 1328,7
2017 1307,4 1282,9 1254,8 1230,8 1213,4 1197,1 1186,6 1177,4 1162,1 1114,6 1093,9 1076,8
2018 1061,2 1048,0 1037,2 1025,8 1013,6 1004,8 998,8 991,7 983,7 976,9 972,7 966,1
2019 957,9 947,8 936,6 924,8 915,7 908,4 900,6 893,2 883,3 875,2 870,0 865,8
2020 864,5 860,0 867,1 952,3 1021,1 1061,5 1063,3 1060,7 1060,5 1058,6 1052,4 1046,0
2021 1025,0 1030,9 1030,5 1039,5 1034,5 1024,6 1007,0 988,4 967,7 946,0 921,8

Registered unemployment rate seasonally adjusted in 2011-2021 (in%)*

Rok/Miesiąc
Year/Month 		Styczeń
January 		Luty
February 		Marzec
March 		Kwiecień
April 		Maj
May 		Czerwiec
June 		Lipiec
July 		Sierpień
August 		Wrzesień
September 		Październik
October 		Listopad
November 		Grudzień
December
2011 12,4 12,5 12,5 12,5 12,4 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,3 12,4 12,4
2012 12,4 12,5 12,6 12,6 12,6 12,7 12,8 12,9 12,9 13,0 13,2 13,3
2013 13,4 13,4 13,5 13,7 13,6 13,7 13,6 13,5 13,5 13,5 13,5 13,3
2014 13,1 13,0 12,8 12,7 12,6 12,4 12,3 12,1 12,0 11,8 11,6 11,4
2015 11,2 11,1 10,9 10,9 10,8 10,6 10,4 10,2 10,1 10,0 9,8 9,7
2016 9,6 9,5 9,4 9,2 9,2 9,0 8,8 8,7 8,6 8,5 8,4 8,2
2017 8,0 7,9 7,6 7,5 7,4 7,3 7,2 7,2 7,0 6,8 6,6 6,5
2018 6,4 6,3 6,3 6,2 6,1 6,1 6,0 6,0 5,9 5,9 5,9 5,8
2019 5,7 5,7 5,6 5,5 5,4 5,5 5,4 5,3 5,3 5,2 5,2 5,2
2020 5,2 5,1 5,2 5,7 6,1 6,3 6,3 6,3 6,3 6,3 6,3 6,3
2021 6,1 6,2 6,1 6,2 6,1 6,2 6,1 5,9 5,8 5,7 5,5

* The data has been changed as compared to the previously published due to the renewal of models for seasonal adjustments.

Frequency of data release: monthly

Statistical concepts and definitions:

Unemployed person

Person aged 18 and more and has not reached the retirement age, is not employed and not performing any other kind of paid work, capable of work and ready to take full-time employment (or in case he/she is a disabled person- capable and ready to take work comprising no less than a half of working time), not attending school with the exception of schools for adults (or taking extra curriculum exam covering this school curriculum, as well as those studying at the stage II sectoral vocational school and post-secondary school, providing full-time, evening or weekend education) or tertiary schools in part-time programme, registered in the local labour office appropriate for their (permanent or temporary) place of residence, and seeking employment or any other income-generating work, with additional provisions concerning the sources of income, included in the law.

Registered unemployment rate

Is the percentage of registered unemployed persons to the economically active civilian population, i.e., excluding employees of budgetary entities conducting activity within the scope of national defence and public safety. The unemployment rate is given including persons working on private farms in agriculture (comprising a part of the economically active civilian population) estimated on the basis of the results of censuses.

Available time series: monthly data

Available time series: January 2011 - November 2021

Disaggregation: Poland

Additional methodological notes

Seasonal adjustment by direct method, i.e. separately for individual variables, using the TRAMO/SEATS procedure as part of the JDEMETRA+ package.

Seasonal adjustment consists in elimination of the seasonal effect (annual, regular deviations trend, observed in annual cycle), and in case of series which may be influenced by calendar and working days effect (effects resulting from calendar layout and variability of the number of working days not having a seasonal effect) - elimination also those effects.

Data source, datadisposer: Statistics Poland

Available data formats: xlsx, csv

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS