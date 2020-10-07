Log in
Registration Now Open for Ingram Micro's Global ONE Experience – Join Us November 4-5 Online for an Unforgettable Event

10/07/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Channel Partners, Providers and Influencers Worldwide Join with Ingram Micro to Imagine Next and Share in Success

For the first time in its history, Ingram Micro Inc. is taking its ONE event to a fully global audience in a completely online interactive experience. Bringing together APAC ONE, EMEA ONE, LATAM ONE and North America ONE enable Ingram Micro to support multiple time zones and languages, while hosting 12 keynotes, 150 sessions and speakers and attendees from more than 60 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005717/en/

“We’ve set high expectations, and are excited to have our partners and providers take what they hear, see and experience at ONE and imagine what’s next for their business, their partner ecosystem and their customers." Paul Bay, EVP and President, Global Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of the experience, localized content and sessions will be provided for each region. Targeted sessions will also be held pre- and post-experience for special guests attending by countries and communities including Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance. Ingram Micro channel partners and providers are encouraged to register now at https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/one.

Ingram Micro’s executive leadership team will kick off this year’s online experience starting with opening remarks from CEO Alain Monié and EVP and President Paul Bay. Additional event highlights include:

  • Fireside chats with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and IBM President Jim Whitehurst
  • Futurist keynote featuring 311 Institute Founder and CEO Matthew Griffin
  • Diversity and Inclusion Keynote from Former NASA Space Science Education Lead Hakeem Oluseyi
  • Technology and trends keynote from IDC Group Vice President Michelle Bailey
  • Executive addresses from global business leaders including Ingram Micro’s SVP of Marketing Jennifer Anaya, EVP Global Cloud Nimesh Davé, and VP of Global Partner Engagement and IoT Sabine Howest
  • Special guests including a GRAMMY award winning musician and bands from around the globe
  • An inspired address from one of the best-selling authors, and optimistic motivational speakers on the planet

A complete list of speakers and sessions, including the identities of the above artists and motivational speaker, is noted here. Additionally, several key Ingram Micro announcements and strategic initiatives are expected to launch leading up to and throughout the event, including community announcements from SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance. Live networking, virtual happy hours and AI-powered business matchups are also on tap for attendees.

“We’ve set high expectations, and are excited to have our partners and providers take what they hear, see and experience at ONE and imagine what’s next for their business, their partner ecosystem and their customers,” said Bay. “Together we are working smarter, harder and with a greater purpose. Ingram Micro and the ecosystem of partner excellence we support has never been more relevant to the vitality and success of today’s business landscape locally, regionally and globally…and we’re ready to do even more.”

Channel press and analysts are welcome to register and attend designated sessions of the Nov. 4-5 Ingram Micro ONE Experience.

For more information visit https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/one.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.


© Business Wire 2020
