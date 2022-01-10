Log in
Registration Now Open for the 2022 March Classic

01/10/2022 | 10:22am EST
Speakers include Jody Wilson-Raybould, Sonny Perdue, BrittleStar and more

Guelph, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers, has opened registration for its 2022 March Classic: Sowing the Seeds of Opportunity, Innovation and Tomorrow to take place in London, Ontario.

The 2022 March Classic will be held on March 22, 2022, at RBC Place in London. The event will be in-person, but speakers will also be live-streamed for those who are not able to attend.

Our stellar lineup for the 2022 March Classic includes:

  • Jody Wilson-Raybould, leader, author, and former Member of Parliament.
  • The first Canadian live taping of The U.S. Farm Report with host Tyne Morgan.
  • Sonny Perdue, the 31st United States Secretary of Agriculture.
  • Canadian comedian and the Internet’s favourite (unproven) Dad: Stewart Reynolds, also known as Brittlestar as the entertainment feature for the evening banquet.

“We are excited to be able to see everyone in person again. We know it’s been difficult to not be together very much over the past couple of years, but the March Classic is the perfect event to bring us back together again,” said Victoria Berry, Manager, Communications, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “We are also proud to announce our incredible speaker lineup, which will shine a spotlight on diverse topics for our attendees – from leadership to trade and political relationships, to grain markets, and beyond.”

The March Classic has been the premier event for the Grain Farmers of Ontario since 2010.  

“We would like to thank all of the farmer-members, exhibitors and sponsors for their loyal support of the March Classic throughout the years,” said Crosby Devitt, CEO, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “Without your support it would be impossible to create this amazing legacy event, that helps bring our farmer-members and the industry together.”

Registration is now open! Attendees can register for the 2022 March Classic by visiting www.gfo.ca/MarchClassic. Those who register early will be entered to win a tool prize valued at $150 in the January early bird draw.

COVID-19 Reminder: Grain Farmers of Ontario places the health and safety of all participants and staff as a priority. The current COVID-19 environment means that Grain Farmers of Ontario will have to be very flexible and may need to adhere to changing requirements with little notice. We will be constantly monitoring requirements and restrictions for changes and act accordingly. Those attending in-person must be fully vaccinated and will be required to show proof of full vaccination before entering the event premises. Safe physical distancing and masks indoors may be required for those who attend. Please visit our website for up-to-date information.


HOT NEWS