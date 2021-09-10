Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Registration is Open for the 8th Beijing International Ballet Invitational for Dance Schools 2021

09/10/2021 | 08:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 8th Beijing International Ballet Invitational for Dance Schools 2021 is an international dance competition hosted by Beijing Dance Academy, with the joint support of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Education. The Registration has officially started.

In order to build a community with a shared future for mankind, deepen communication among ballet dancers all around the world, and attract international ballet students and young dancers to participate in the competition, this competition will be divided into two stages: preliminary and final. Preliminary will be conducted via video selection, and final will be conducted via online live broadcast of videos. The online registration date is from now until September 30, 2021. Each participant needs to log in to the official website (www.balletbda.com) to complete the registration and submit relevant materials. The organizing committee only accepts online video files. If you cannot upload the videos or relevant materials, please email ballet@bda.edu.cn. The international dance competition has been successfully held for eight editions since 2006, which is intended to promote the exchange and development of ballet art education and talent training from all over the world. This competition will set up the "Prix de BDA", the first, second and third prizes of Category A, B, C, and the "Jury Special Prize".

The highest prize is US$5,000. The competition welcomes Ballet students (or young ballet dancers) of all nationalities from all over the world to participate. The competition has invited several international ballet experts to serve as judges, including Kevin O’Hare, Director of the Royal Ballet of the United Kingdom, Nina Ananiashvili, Director of the Georgian National Ballet, and Feng Ying, Director of the National Ballet of China . All young ballet talents from all over the world are welcomed to participate the competition, together developing and inheriting this excellent international dance art.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42aNAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble
PU
02:22aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Kacey Musgraves and Spotify Took Fans Back in Time With a '90s-Inspired Pre-Album Event Experience
PU
01:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Contract for Replacement of Synthesis Gas Economizer AEA-601 AB in Ammonia plant
PU
01:22aU.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors Big Three
RE
01:22aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
PU
01:12aShell brings Enchilada, Auger platforms back online
RE
01:02aINTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION : :sale of property unit at sloane residences
PU
01:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ienova announces the results of the public cash tender offer launched by sempra
PU
01:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Provisional ratings by Fitch Ratings to the proposed notes issuance by the Company
PU
12:51aIndia cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
2CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.35% to 20,633.06
3Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, cal..
4U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..
5NAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble

HOT NEWS